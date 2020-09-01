Language Selection

Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of September 2020 04:08:27 PM
Software

  • Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released

    We are pleased to announce a new release of our Hotspot Linux perf performance analysis GUI, Hotspot version 1.3.0!

    Hotspot is a replacement for perf reportthat takes a perf.data file, parses and evaluates its contents, and then displays the result in a graphical form. 

  • KDAB Releases Hotspot 1.3 For Visualizing Linux Perf Reports

    Open-source consulting firm KDAB has released Hotspot 1.3 as their GUI utility for visualizing Linux perf reports. 

    Hotspot is a utility for consuming data generated by Linux's perf subsystem and serves as a replacement to the command-line perf report functionality. 

    Hotspot 1.3 brings improvements for dealing with large and complex perf.data files, it is much faster than previous releases, and also properly supports perf analysis data that has been compressed using Zstd. On the user-interface side the Qt application has improved timeline handling, support for demangling rustc symbols, and a variety of smaller improvements. 

Graphics: Mesa, SHADERed, Vulkan and Xe Graphics

  • mesa 20.1.7
    Hi all,

I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.7, the seventh bugfix release for the 20.1 branch.

The next bugfix release is planned for 2 weeks from now, on 2020-09-16.

Cheers,
Eric
  • Mesa 20.1.7 Brings OpenBSD Fixes, New RadeonSI Workaround

    While Mesa 20.2 will hopefully be out next week, Mesa 20.1.7 is out today as the newest stable release for this collection of open-source Linux graphics drivers. With Mesa 20.1.7 there still are a fair number of changes even with being quite late in the cycle for this Q2'2020 driver series. Among the highlights with Mesa 20.1.7 are: - A new option for clamping division by zero and through the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver exposing it as the "clamp_div_by_zero" option. This clamp_div_by_zero option in turn is being enabled by default for RadeonSI when running SPECViewPerf 13 and Road Redemption for corrected rendering.

  • SHADERed 1.4 Brings Shader Writing/Debugging To The Browser

    SHADERed has been available for a while now as a cross-platform, open-source shader editor and for debugging and writing of graphics shaders. SHADERed not only runs on Linux and Windows now but through any modern web browser as of the new v1.4 release. SHADERed 1.4 released today and comes with a web browser port for those wanting to work on shaders within the confines of your web browser. SHADERed supports working on vertex/pixel shaders as well as the likes of compute and geometry shaders. The support is quite comprehensive not only for OpenGL/GLES GLSL but also HLSL. There is also integration support around the likes of the Godot Engine.

  • FNA 20.09 is out with the new FNA3D, brings experimental Vulkan support

    A big day for the FNA project, as they've released a massive new release which pulls in FNA3D, the new modern and much more advanced 3D graphics library for FNA.

  • Intel launches nine 10nm Tiger Lake processors

    Intel unveiled its 11th Gen, 10nm fabricated Tiger Lake U- and Y-series processors with greatly improved Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe 4.0 support, split into 12-28W UP3 and 7-15W UP4 models.

  • Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" Launches

    Intel Tiger Lake will soon begin appearing in laptops with an upgraded CPU architecture, the all new Iris Xe (Gen12) graphics, new AI capabilities, Thunderbolt 4, PCI Express 4.0, WiFi 6, and other new functionality.

  • Intel Launches 11th Gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics

    Intel has officially launched Tiger Lake processors for thin-and-light Laptops. The new 11th generation processors come with either Intel Iris Xe graphics or the older Intel UHD graphics, and nine processors are currently available divided into two families: UP3 with 12W to 28W configurable TDP, and UP4 with 7W to 15W configurable TDP.

  • Intel launches 11th Gen Intel Core 'Tiger Lake' processors with Xe graphics

    Intel has now revealed properly and launched 'Tiger Lake', their 11th Gen Intel Core processors with 'Willow Cove' cores backed up by their new Xe graphics architecture. As posted about previously if you missed it, we went over Intel's dedicated GPU info here.

System Cleaner BleachBit 4.1.0 Released with Pale Moon / Zoom Support

System cleaning software BleachBit 4.1.0 was released a few days ago with support for cleaning Pale Moon and Zoom. Read more

