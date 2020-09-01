Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released
-
Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released
We are pleased to announce a new release of our Hotspot Linux perf performance analysis GUI, Hotspot version 1.3.0!
Hotspot is a replacement for perf reportthat takes a perf.data file, parses and evaluates its contents, and then displays the result in a graphical form.
-
KDAB Releases Hotspot 1.3 For Visualizing Linux Perf Reports
Open-source consulting firm KDAB has released Hotspot 1.3 as their GUI utility for visualizing Linux perf reports.
Hotspot is a utility for consuming data generated by Linux's perf subsystem and serves as a replacement to the command-line perf report functionality.
Hotspot 1.3 brings improvements for dealing with large and complex perf.data files, it is much faster than previous releases, and also properly supports perf analysis data that has been compressed using Zstd. On the user-interface side the Qt application has improved timeline handling, support for demangling rustc symbols, and a variety of smaller improvements.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 864 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa, SHADERed, Vulkan and Xe Graphics
System Cleaner BleachBit 4.1.0 Released with Pale Moon / Zoom Support
System cleaning software BleachBit 4.1.0 was released a few days ago with support for cleaning Pale Moon and Zoom.
Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 28 sec ago
23 hours 49 min ago
1 day 50 min ago