DRM Creep: Serious Encrypted Media Extensions on GStreamer based WebKit ports
Encrypted Media Extensions (a.k.a. EME) is the W3C standard for encrypted media in the web. This way, media providers such as Hulu, Netflix, HBO, Disney+, Prime Video, etc. can provide their contents with a reasonable amount of confidence that it will make it very complicated for people to “save” their assets without their permission. Why do I use the word “serious” in the title? In WebKit there is already support for Clear Key, which is the W3C EME reference implementation but EME supports more encryption systems, even privative ones (I have my opinion about this, you can ask me privately). No service provider (that I know) supports Clear Key, they usually rely on Widevine, PlayReady or some other.
Three years ago, my colleague Žan Doberšek finished the implementation of what was going to be the shell of WebKit’s modern EME implementation, following latest W3C proposal. We implemented that downstream (at Web Platform for Embedded) as well using Thunder, which includes as a plugin a fork of what was Open Content Decryption Module (a.k.a. OpenCDM). The OpenCDM API changed quite a lot during this journey. It works well and there are millions of set-top-boxes using it currently.
The delta between downstream and the upstream GStreamer based WebKit ports was quite big, testing was difficult and syncing was not always easy, so we decided reverse the situation.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 756 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa, SHADERed, Vulkan and Xe Graphics
System Cleaner BleachBit 4.1.0 Released with Pale Moon / Zoom Support
System cleaning software BleachBit 4.1.0 was released a few days ago with support for cleaning Pale Moon and Zoom.
Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 28 sec ago
23 hours 49 min ago
1 day 50 min ago