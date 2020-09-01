Games: Jessika, Children of Morta and More
-
FMV mystery thriller 'Jessika' has released with Linux PC support
Tritrie Games and Assemble Entertainment have released Jessika, a full-motion video (FMV) thriller mystery with Linux PC support and it looks very interesting.
Dealing with mature themes like suicide, it puts you in the position of a special investigator hired by the family of Jessika looking through the digital footprints of the deceased to find out what happened. What at first seems to be a job like any other quickly develops into a dark drama with twists and turns. You need to dig through video files, audio clips, notes, and more to piece the real story together.
-
2020's Open Source Summit Europe will have an important Linux gaming session
Taking place during October 26 - 29, the 2020 Open Source Summit has gone virtual and it looks like there's going to be a session you won't want to miss.
With Linux gaming going to new and different places with the likes of Valve, Collabora, CodeWeavers and more putting resources into making it easier to run Windows-only games the interest has definitely increased in Linux gaming. So much so, that more people are speaking up about it at important Linux and open source events.
-
Spiritfarer for Linux is now live on itch.io, dev apologises for ableist writing
Thunder Lotus have been doing well with Spiritfarer, with it going on to receiving very warm reviews and it's now available on even more stores for additional choice but it's not without issues.
Spiritfarer is an absolutely gorgeous game, that truly hits the right mark in many ways from how it tells the stories of the dead and how you deal with death to the amazing art and audio. However, Thunder Lotus seemed to completely miss the mark in one of the stories it told. It involves a character with a wheelchair, with the character mentioning how in death they would be "free from my dreaded wheelchair" which it has been said is ableist writing.
-
Oneons: Prisoners is a short, experimental sci-fi rogue-lite out now for Linux PC
Enjoy your coffee break games? Oneons: Prisoners looks like it could keep you busy, with an experimental take on tactical rogue-lite combat.
"Oneons is a short, experimental sci-fi broughlike (coffee-break roguelike/roguelite) with 12 floors of tactical combat, dangerous enemies, and useful items. Strategize your limited health and energy as you descend through the increasingly difficult floors. Survive. Die. Fight again."
-
Build a maze to escape limbo in the card battler A Long Way Down - out now for Linux PC
Seenapsis Studio and Goblinz Studio recently released A Long Way Down, a game following the trend of deck-building and card battling. A Long Way Down is quite unique though, thanks to the maze building world.
A Long Way Down is set in Limbo, you're dead. Well something like that anyway. You're trying to get to the other side, wherever that may be. However, you're stuck in a maze with an evil dungeon master trying to block you and take you out with all sorts of nasty otherworldly creatures. You have to use floor tiles you're given wisely, to force your own path through the maze, while also building up a good deck of ability cards to use during battles.
-
The absolutely stunning Children of Morta now has Linux PC support on GOG
After finally releasing the Linux version of Children of Morta in late August, you can now also find it on GOG too.
Children of Morta is a story-driven action RPG game about an extraordinary family of heroes. Lead the Bergsons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption. Will you be able to sacrifice everything to save the ones you care for?
-
Think you're a good bridge builder? Poly Bridge 2 gets Weekly Challenges
After only recently adding in a large amount of new and free content to Poly Bridge 2, the developer Dry Cactus has now giving you another reason to keep building.
A new Weekly Challenge mode is live, with a new challenging bridge-building map going up every Monday at midnight UTC. Seems like they will stick around too but only scores submitted during the initial week will be added to the leaderboard. So Poly Bridge 2 is going to get a new challenge every week and build up a backlog of them to play through—nice!
-
Jumpala: Tryouts Edition offers free competitive fast-paced platform-hopping fun
Jumpala: Tryouts Edition, the free edition of the upcoming competitive platform-hopping game is out now and allows you to get a proper taste of what to expect from it.
Acting as a sort-of demo / prologue for the full game, Jumpala: Tryouts Edition is still quite generous in that it lets you play against AI, local multiplayer and online play too although the content overall is obviously limited in this edition. The core mechanic is that you hop between platforms, changing them to your colour and when they fall off the screen whatever colour they are that matches a player gets the points noted on it.
-
