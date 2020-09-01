Language Selection

Games: Jessika, Children of Morta and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of September 2020 05:54:41 PM
Gaming
  • FMV mystery thriller 'Jessika' has released with Linux PC support

    Tritrie Games and Assemble Entertainment have released Jessika, a full-motion video (FMV) thriller mystery with Linux PC support and it looks very interesting.

    Dealing with mature themes like suicide, it puts you in the position of a special investigator hired by the family of Jessika looking through the digital footprints of the deceased to find out what happened. What at first seems to be a job like any other quickly develops into a dark drama with twists and turns. You need to dig through video files, audio clips, notes, and more to piece the real story together.

  • 2020's Open Source Summit Europe will have an important Linux gaming session

    Taking place during October 26 - 29, the 2020 Open Source Summit has gone virtual and it looks like there's going to be a session you won't want to miss.

    With Linux gaming going to new and different places with the likes of Valve, Collabora, CodeWeavers and more putting resources into making it easier to run Windows-only games the interest has definitely increased in Linux gaming. So much so, that more people are speaking up about it at important Linux and open source events.

  • Spiritfarer for Linux is now live on itch.io, dev apologises for ableist writing

    Thunder Lotus have been doing well with Spiritfarer, with it going on to receiving very warm reviews and it's now available on even more stores for additional choice but it's not without issues.

    Spiritfarer is an absolutely gorgeous game, that truly hits the right mark in many ways from how it tells the stories of the dead and how you deal with death to the amazing art and audio. However, Thunder Lotus seemed to completely miss the mark in one of the stories it told. It involves a character with a wheelchair, with the character mentioning how in death they would be "free from my dreaded wheelchair" which it has been said is ableist writing.

  • Oneons: Prisoners is a short, experimental sci-fi rogue-lite out now for Linux PC

    Enjoy your coffee break games? Oneons: Prisoners looks like it could keep you busy, with an experimental take on tactical rogue-lite combat.

    "Oneons is a short, experimental sci-fi broughlike (coffee-break roguelike/roguelite) with 12 floors of tactical combat, dangerous enemies, and useful items. Strategize your limited health and energy as you descend through the increasingly difficult floors. Survive. Die. Fight again."

  • Build a maze to escape limbo in the card battler A Long Way Down - out now for Linux PC

    Seenapsis Studio and Goblinz Studio recently released A Long Way Down, a game following the trend of deck-building and card battling. A Long Way Down is quite unique though, thanks to the maze building world.

    A Long Way Down is set in Limbo, you're dead. Well something like that anyway. You're trying to get to the other side, wherever that may be. However, you're stuck in a maze with an evil dungeon master trying to block you and take you out with all sorts of nasty otherworldly creatures. You have to use floor tiles you're given wisely, to force your own path through the maze, while also building up a good deck of ability cards to use during battles.

  • The absolutely stunning Children of Morta now has Linux PC support on GOG

    After finally releasing the Linux version of Children of Morta in late August, you can now also find it on GOG too.

    Children of Morta is a story-driven action RPG game about an extraordinary family of heroes. Lead the Bergsons, with all their flaws and virtues, against the forthcoming Corruption. Will you be able to sacrifice everything to save the ones you care for?

  • Think you're a good bridge builder? Poly Bridge 2 gets Weekly Challenges

    After only recently adding in a large amount of new and free content to Poly Bridge 2, the developer Dry Cactus has now giving you another reason to keep building.

    A new Weekly Challenge mode is live, with a new challenging bridge-building map going up every Monday at midnight UTC. Seems like they will stick around too but only scores submitted during the initial week will be added to the leaderboard. So Poly Bridge 2 is going to get a new challenge every week and build up a backlog of them to play through—nice!

  • Jumpala: Tryouts Edition offers free competitive fast-paced platform-hopping fun

    Jumpala: Tryouts Edition, the free edition of the upcoming competitive platform-hopping game is out now and allows you to get a proper taste of what to expect from it.

    Acting as a sort-of demo / prologue for the full game, Jumpala: Tryouts Edition is still quite generous in that it lets you play against AI, local multiplayer and online play too although the content overall is obviously limited in this edition. The core mechanic is that you hop between platforms, changing them to your colour and when they fall off the screen whatever colour they are that matches a player gets the points noted on it.

Graphics: Mesa, SHADERed, Vulkan and Xe Graphics

  • mesa 20.1.7
    Hi all,

I'd like to announce Mesa 20.1.7, the seventh bugfix release for the 20.1 branch.

The next bugfix release is planned for 2 weeks from now, on 2020-09-16.

Cheers,
Eric
  • Mesa 20.1.7 Brings OpenBSD Fixes, New RadeonSI Workaround

    While Mesa 20.2 will hopefully be out next week, Mesa 20.1.7 is out today as the newest stable release for this collection of open-source Linux graphics drivers. With Mesa 20.1.7 there still are a fair number of changes even with being quite late in the cycle for this Q2'2020 driver series. Among the highlights with Mesa 20.1.7 are: - A new option for clamping division by zero and through the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver exposing it as the "clamp_div_by_zero" option. This clamp_div_by_zero option in turn is being enabled by default for RadeonSI when running SPECViewPerf 13 and Road Redemption for corrected rendering.

  • SHADERed 1.4 Brings Shader Writing/Debugging To The Browser

    SHADERed has been available for a while now as a cross-platform, open-source shader editor and for debugging and writing of graphics shaders. SHADERed not only runs on Linux and Windows now but through any modern web browser as of the new v1.4 release. SHADERed 1.4 released today and comes with a web browser port for those wanting to work on shaders within the confines of your web browser. SHADERed supports working on vertex/pixel shaders as well as the likes of compute and geometry shaders. The support is quite comprehensive not only for OpenGL/GLES GLSL but also HLSL. There is also integration support around the likes of the Godot Engine.

  • FNA 20.09 is out with the new FNA3D, brings experimental Vulkan support

    A big day for the FNA project, as they've released a massive new release which pulls in FNA3D, the new modern and much more advanced 3D graphics library for FNA.

  • Intel launches nine 10nm Tiger Lake processors

    Intel unveiled its 11th Gen, 10nm fabricated Tiger Lake U- and Y-series processors with greatly improved Intel Iris Xe graphics and Thunderbolt 4 and PCIe 4.0 support, split into 12-28W UP3 and 7-15W UP4 models.

  • Intel 11th Gen Core "Tiger Lake" Launches

    Intel Tiger Lake will soon begin appearing in laptops with an upgraded CPU architecture, the all new Iris Xe (Gen12) graphics, new AI capabilities, Thunderbolt 4, PCI Express 4.0, WiFi 6, and other new functionality.

  • Intel Launches 11th Gen Intel Core “Tiger Lake” Processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics

    Intel has officially launched Tiger Lake processors for thin-and-light Laptops. The new 11th generation processors come with either Intel Iris Xe graphics or the older Intel UHD graphics, and nine processors are currently available divided into two families: UP3 with 12W to 28W configurable TDP, and UP4 with 7W to 15W configurable TDP.

  • Intel launches 11th Gen Intel Core 'Tiger Lake' processors with Xe graphics

    Intel has now revealed properly and launched 'Tiger Lake', their 11th Gen Intel Core processors with 'Willow Cove' cores backed up by their new Xe graphics architecture. As posted about previously if you missed it, we went over Intel's dedicated GPU info here.

System Cleaner BleachBit 4.1.0 Released with Pale Moon / Zoom Support

System cleaning software BleachBit 4.1.0 was released a few days ago with support for cleaning Pale Moon and Zoom. Read more

Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released

  • Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released

    We are pleased to announce a new release of our Hotspot Linux perf performance analysis GUI, Hotspot version 1.3.0! Hotspot is a replacement for perf reportthat takes a perf.data file, parses and evaluates its contents, and then displays the result in a graphical form. 

  • KDAB Releases Hotspot 1.3 For Visualizing Linux Perf Reports

    Open-source consulting firm KDAB has released Hotspot 1.3 as their GUI utility for visualizing Linux perf reports.  Hotspot is a utility for consuming data generated by Linux's perf subsystem and serves as a replacement to the command-line perf report functionality.  Hotspot 1.3 brings improvements for dealing with large and complex perf.data files, it is much faster than previous releases, and also properly supports perf analysis data that has been compressed using Zstd. On the user-interface side the Qt application has improved timeline handling, support for demangling rustc symbols, and a variety of smaller improvements. 

