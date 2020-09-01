Best Free Internet Radio Software
Internet radio (also known as web radio, net radio, streaming radio, and online radio) is a digital audio service transmitted via the Internet.
Why do we like internet radio? There’s no sign-up or subscription charges. There’s a huge range of stations available from around the world. If you like classical music, pop music, folk music, news, talk radio, and much more, internet radio has something for everyone wherever you live (providing you have a net connection). Internet radio offers every format that is available on traditional broadcast radio stations.
There’s a wide range of free and open source software that lets you listen to internet radio. With so many different possibilities available it’s easy to get lost trying to find the right one for you.
Here’s our verdict on internet radio software. Features that are highly desirable include, but are not limited to, access to the community radio browser API or similar, recording streams, the ability to import/export a list of radio stations, good search functionality, station logos, reordering stations, as well as an attractive and easy-to-use interface. Other factors that help to determine our rating include things like the program’s stability, speed, memory usage, and more.
Only open source software is eligible for inclusion.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 321 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Graphics: Mesa, SHADERed, Vulkan and Xe Graphics
System Cleaner BleachBit 4.1.0 Released with Pale Moon / Zoom Support
System cleaning software BleachBit 4.1.0 was released a few days ago with support for cleaning Pale Moon and Zoom.
Hotspot Version 1.3.0 Released
Android Leftovers
Recent comments
2 hours 28 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
2 hours 51 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 59 min ago
7 hours 15 min ago
11 hours 20 min ago
12 hours 28 sec ago
23 hours 49 min ago
1 day 50 min ago