GnuPG 2.2.23 released, fixing a critical security flaw
We are pleased to announce the availability of a new GnuPG release:
version 2.2.23. This version fixes a *critical security bug* in
versions 2.2.21 and 2.2.22.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1164 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers and Proprietary Software
Android Leftovers
A Deep Dive Into The AMD/Intel CPU + NVIDIA GPU Performance With Blender 2.90
Following the debut of the big Blender 2.90 release and subsequently updating it for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, here is a deep dive into the Blender 2.90 performance... A number of areas are being looked at with the initial Blender 2.90 benchmarks from how the performance is on various CPUs and GPUs to the performance of the Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90 to looking at the Windows vs. Linux performance for Blender 2.90 with various means of acceleration. Over the past several days it's been busy benchmarking in evaluating the performance of Blender 2.90 on many different systems and configurations. Among the areas being looked at in this article are...
GnuPG 2.2.23 released, fixing a critical security flaw
We are pleased to announce the availability of a new GnuPG release: version 2.2.23. This version fixes a *critical security bug* in versions 2.2.21 and 2.2.22.
Recent comments
4 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 28 sec ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago