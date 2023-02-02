Language Selection

today's leftovers

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Thursday 3rd of September 2020 06:55:51 PM
Misc
  • Norbert Preining: KDE/Plasma Status Update 2020-09-03

    Yesterday I have updated my builds of Plasma for Debian to Plasma 5.19.5, which are now available from the usual sources, nothing has changed.

    On a different front, there are good news concerning updates in Debian proper: Together with Scarlett Moore and Patrick Franz we are in the process of updating the official Debian packages. The first bunch of packages has been uploaded to experimental, and after NEW processing the next group will go there, too. This is still 5.19.4, but a great step forward. I expect that all of Plasma 5.19.4 will be available in experimental in the next weeks, and soon after also in Debian/unstable.

  • Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in August 2020

    Here’s my (eleventh) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.

  • Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 2nd September 2020

    The web team here at Canonical run two week iterations. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.

    [...]

    We experimented some more with solid pictograms but came to the conclusion that the line versions were cleaner and easier to consume, so this will be the chosen route we begin to roll out.

    [...]

    Gradients have been an integral part of our desktop work and website, so we have begun to look at expanding the system so that we can potentially include them in our product set too, creating a more cohesive experience from website to product.

  • The Next Database Platform (Full Recording Available)

    Last week we brought you The Next Database Platform live event and now we are providing most sessions from the full recording below. Use the timestamps at the bottom of the article to jump to sessions/interviews of particular interest and to skip around breaks and bumper material. We’ll be providing more in-depth analysis from select sessions over the next couple of weeks as well. Thanks again for all who attended last week; great conversations all around. Thanks as well to our sponsors (see below) for making this event free, open, and possible.

  • Compare Docker vs. Podman for container management

    Docker has become the de facto standard for many IT administrators and does have the lion's share of developer interest today. Yet, Podman offers admins some security advantages over basic Docker due to its ability to run as a nonprivileged user and without a daemon.

    Docker and Podman both offer many of the same features, such as their support for Open Container Initiative's (OCI) runtime and image specifications, as well as their ability to map commands to create and manage containers. Yet, there are several differences between Docker and Podman, including security concerns and reliance on daemon programs.

    Considering Podman does not use a daemon to develop, manage and run OCI containers, it must run on top of a Linux OS. Containers can either be run as root or in rootless mode. Docker utilizes a daemon, which is a persistent background process that handles all container management duties on the host. Docker relies on both a client and server architecture where the daemon fulfills the role of a server while clients communicate via the command-line interface (CLI).

  • Get acquainted with Netezza Performance Server

    Netezza® has always been synonymous with speed and simplicity. Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data is the next-generation advanced data warehouse and analytics platform available both on-premises and on cloud.

    To understand why Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak for Data is important for application developers, it is first important to understand the journey to AI and how to get there. Many developers want to infuse AI into the companies they work for, but don’t really know how. IBM Cloud Pak for Data is a complete Data and AI platform that modernizes how businesses collect, organize, and analyze data to infuse AI throughout their organizations. If you look under the hood of IBM Cloud Pak for Data, you will see that it is built with the streamlined hybrid cloud foundation of Red Hat® OpenShift®. This solution supports multicloud environments, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and private cloud deployments.

    The Netezza Performance Server part of IBM Cloud Pak for Data is responsible for the “collect” piece of the data lifecycle. Netezza Performance Server can take data from many sources and store current and historical data in an enterprise data warehouse so it can be used for reporting, analysis, and better decision-making. What makes the Netezza Performance Server so powerful is the fact that it can process huge amounts of data and run large jobs that can return results in seconds, rather than hours or days. Netezza has always been known for speed and simplicity, so the fact that the new generation of Netezza Performance Server is built onto the same engine means that you don’t need to waste all your time on migration to the new platform, especially if you are coming form an older Netezza form factor. It is a simple nz_migrate command, then just point your applications to the new server. It doesn’t get much easier than that.

Security Leftovers and Proprietary Software

  • 700,000 WordPress Sites Affected By Zero-day Vulnerability in File Manager Plugin

    Yesterday a zero-day vulnerability was discovered in a popular WordPress plugin, File Manager. The vulnerability allows arbitrary file upload and remote code execution. File Manager plugin is a useful plugin that allows users to browse site files in an easy way. The plugin has over 700,000 active installations that make it a desired target for attackers. Yesterday the vulnerability was discovered by Seravo as part of their WordPress upkeep service. They noticed unusual activity on several of their customers’ websites and further investigation revealed the severe vulnerability in the File Manager plugin.

  • Kees Cook: security things in Linux v5.6

    Linux v5.6 was released back in March. Here’s my quick summary of various features that caught my attention:

  • Australian firm Tandem Corp hit by Windows NetWalker ransomware [iophk: Windows TCO]

    "We continue to work with our external data security providers and, if any personally identifiable information has been accessed, we will notify those who may have been impacted as well as the appropriate authorities as required, including the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner.

  • Zoom's market value surges past General Motors and Boeing

    Zoom projected a total revenue of $2.4 billion dollars ( for its fiscal year ending in January. This is up from the 1.8 billion dollars (1.5 billion euros) it forecast back in June, and takes into account the users that will not renew the monthly subscriptions they signed up for in the first quarter.

  • Cisco says it will issue patch ‘as soon as possible’ for bugs [attackers] are trying to exploit

    Justin Elze, a principal security consultant at security company TrustedSec, pointed out that in order for the vulnerability to be exploited, a protocol known as IGMP needs to be enabled. That protocol is less common in enterprise networks and tends to be used by cable TV networks to do video streaming, he said.

  • Audible Unveils 'Sesame Street' Podcast

    Last year, the beloved children's series announced a move to HBO Max for its 51st season, a deal that includes five new seasons of the show.

  • Animal Crossing Continues To Be An Innovative Playground As Biden Campaign Begins Advertising On It

    For nearly half a year now, especially when this damned pandemic really took off, we've been bringing you the occasional story of how Nintendo's Animal Crossing keeps popping up with folks finding innovative ways to use the game as a platform. Protesters advocating for freedom in Hong Kong gathered in the game. Sidelined reality show stars took to the game to ply their trade. Very real people enduring very real layoffs used the game's currency as a method for making very real money. As someone who has never played the game, the picture I'm left with is of a game that is both inherently malleable to what you want to do within it and immensely social in nature.

Android Leftovers

A Deep Dive Into The AMD/Intel CPU + NVIDIA GPU Performance With Blender 2.90

Following the debut of the big Blender 2.90 release and subsequently updating it for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, here is a deep dive into the Blender 2.90 performance... A number of areas are being looked at with the initial Blender 2.90 benchmarks from how the performance is on various CPUs and GPUs to the performance of the Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90 to looking at the Windows vs. Linux performance for Blender 2.90 with various means of acceleration. Over the past several days it's been busy benchmarking in evaluating the performance of Blender 2.90 on many different systems and configurations. Among the areas being looked at in this article are... Read more

GnuPG 2.2.23 released, fixing a critical security flaw

We are pleased to announce the availability of a new GnuPG release: version 2.2.23. This version fixes a *critical security bug* in versions 2.2.21 and 2.2.22. Read more

