today's leftovers
-
Norbert Preining: KDE/Plasma Status Update 2020-09-03
Yesterday I have updated my builds of Plasma for Debian to Plasma 5.19.5, which are now available from the usual sources, nothing has changed.
On a different front, there are good news concerning updates in Debian proper: Together with Scarlett Moore and Patrick Franz we are in the process of updating the official Debian packages. The first bunch of packages has been uploaded to experimental, and after NEW processing the next group will go there, too. This is still 5.19.4, but a great step forward. I expect that all of Plasma 5.19.4 will be available in experimental in the next weeks, and soon after also in Debian/unstable.
-
Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in August 2020
Here’s my (eleventh) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
-
Ubuntu Blog: Design and Web team summary – 2nd September 2020
The web team here at Canonical run two week iterations. Here are some of the highlights of our completed work from this iteration.
[...]
We experimented some more with solid pictograms but came to the conclusion that the line versions were cleaner and easier to consume, so this will be the chosen route we begin to roll out.
[...]
Gradients have been an integral part of our desktop work and website, so we have begun to look at expanding the system so that we can potentially include them in our product set too, creating a more cohesive experience from website to product.
-
The Next Database Platform (Full Recording Available)
Last week we brought you The Next Database Platform live event and now we are providing most sessions from the full recording below. Use the timestamps at the bottom of the article to jump to sessions/interviews of particular interest and to skip around breaks and bumper material. We’ll be providing more in-depth analysis from select sessions over the next couple of weeks as well. Thanks again for all who attended last week; great conversations all around. Thanks as well to our sponsors (see below) for making this event free, open, and possible.
-
Compare Docker vs. Podman for container management
Docker has become the de facto standard for many IT administrators and does have the lion's share of developer interest today. Yet, Podman offers admins some security advantages over basic Docker due to its ability to run as a nonprivileged user and without a daemon.
Docker and Podman both offer many of the same features, such as their support for Open Container Initiative's (OCI) runtime and image specifications, as well as their ability to map commands to create and manage containers. Yet, there are several differences between Docker and Podman, including security concerns and reliance on daemon programs.
Considering Podman does not use a daemon to develop, manage and run OCI containers, it must run on top of a Linux OS. Containers can either be run as root or in rootless mode. Docker utilizes a daemon, which is a persistent background process that handles all container management duties on the host. Docker relies on both a client and server architecture where the daemon fulfills the role of a server while clients communicate via the command-line interface (CLI).
-
Get acquainted with Netezza Performance Server
Netezza® has always been synonymous with speed and simplicity. Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak® for Data is the next-generation advanced data warehouse and analytics platform available both on-premises and on cloud.
To understand why Netezza Performance Server for IBM Cloud Pak for Data is important for application developers, it is first important to understand the journey to AI and how to get there. Many developers want to infuse AI into the companies they work for, but don’t really know how. IBM Cloud Pak for Data is a complete Data and AI platform that modernizes how businesses collect, organize, and analyze data to infuse AI throughout their organizations. If you look under the hood of IBM Cloud Pak for Data, you will see that it is built with the streamlined hybrid cloud foundation of Red Hat® OpenShift®. This solution supports multicloud environments, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud, IBM Cloud, and private cloud deployments.
The Netezza Performance Server part of IBM Cloud Pak for Data is responsible for the “collect” piece of the data lifecycle. Netezza Performance Server can take data from many sources and store current and historical data in an enterprise data warehouse so it can be used for reporting, analysis, and better decision-making. What makes the Netezza Performance Server so powerful is the fact that it can process huge amounts of data and run large jobs that can return results in seconds, rather than hours or days. Netezza has always been known for speed and simplicity, so the fact that the new generation of Netezza Performance Server is built onto the same engine means that you don’t need to waste all your time on migration to the new platform, especially if you are coming form an older Netezza form factor. It is a simple nz_migrate command, then just point your applications to the new server. It doesn’t get much easier than that.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 935 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Security Leftovers and Proprietary Software
Android Leftovers
A Deep Dive Into The AMD/Intel CPU + NVIDIA GPU Performance With Blender 2.90
Following the debut of the big Blender 2.90 release and subsequently updating it for the Phoronix Test Suite / OpenBenchmarking.org, here is a deep dive into the Blender 2.90 performance... A number of areas are being looked at with the initial Blender 2.90 benchmarks from how the performance is on various CPUs and GPUs to the performance of the Blender 2.82 vs. 2.90 to looking at the Windows vs. Linux performance for Blender 2.90 with various means of acceleration. Over the past several days it's been busy benchmarking in evaluating the performance of Blender 2.90 on many different systems and configurations. Among the areas being looked at in this article are...
GnuPG 2.2.23 released, fixing a critical security flaw
We are pleased to announce the availability of a new GnuPG release: version 2.2.23. This version fixes a *critical security bug* in versions 2.2.21 and 2.2.22.
Recent comments
4 hours 28 min ago
4 hours 39 min ago
4 hours 51 min ago
5 hours 15 min ago
8 hours 59 min ago
9 hours 15 min ago
13 hours 20 min ago
14 hours 28 sec ago
1 day 1 hour ago
1 day 2 hours ago