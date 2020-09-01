KDE: Akademy, Apps, Maui and More
-
I’m going to Akademy 2020 and I don’t have a fancy banner
Just a quick post to tell the world that, after more than a decade of dreaming, I’m finally going to Akademy 2020, the KDE community’s annual gathering of developers, contributors, fans, and everyone in between. Of course, it will all be virtual, which is really the only reason I’m able to attend in the first place.
It’s honestly a bittersweet thing, to be able to finally be among the formal attendees of the event. It’s a dream come true but not in the way I had dreamed. It’s definitely not the face-to-face and very personal gathering I had hoped but I’ll take an Akademy over no Akademy any time.
-
Akademy 2020 Starts Tomorrow
Tomorrow European morning you can learn about QML, Debugging or speed up dev workflows. In the evening a choice of QML, Multithreading and Implicit Bias training.
Saturday morning the talks start with a Keynote at 09:00UTC and then I’m up talking about the All About the Apps Goal. There’s an overview of the Wayland and Consistency goals too plus we have a panel to discuss them.
Saturday early evening I’m looking forward to some talks about Qt 6 updates and “Integrating Hollywood Open Source with KDE Applications” sounds intriguing.
-
KDE's September 2020 Apps Update
A quiet month ahead of our big conference this weekend Akademy. Join us online from Friday 4th to talk all things KDE.
-
Maui Weekly Report 5
Today, we bring you a new report on the Maui Project progress.
Are you a developer and want to start developing cross-platform and convergent apps, targeting, among other things, the upcoming Linux Mobile devices? Then join us on Telegram: https://t.me/mauiproject.
If you are interested in testing this project and helping out with translations or documentation, you are also more than welcome.
The Maui Project is free software from the KDE Community developed by the Nitrux team. This post contains some code snippets to give you an idea of how to use MauiKit. For more detailed documentation, get in touch with us or subscribe to the news feed to keep up to date with the upcoming tutorial.
-
Using EteSync with Kontact - GSoC 2020 with KDE and EteSync [Part 6]
Over the past few months, I have been working on enabling EteSync users to sync their calendars, contacts and tasks to Kontact. Recently, the resource has been beta-tested, and it is becoming better with every feedback we’re getting. This is a guide on how to add your EteSync account to Kontact and use it to manage your EteSync contacts, calendars and tasks.
-
What time is it in Prague?
The KDE PIM code deals with lots of timezone information: after all, you want appointments to appear in the right local timezone (so the timepiece on your wrist matches the appointment) and when you communicate an appoinment to a remote colleague (say a friend in Brasil) then you want the time to appear correctly over there, as well.
Several of the unittests were failing on FreeBSD, so I got roped into checking out what the problem is. What could possibly go wrong?
Well, at the end of the day I know a lot more about timezone changes in Prague (that’s a lousy transliteration of Praha .. fie on you, English orthography!) than I feel I really need to, and have butted heads with K&R style C code, which is something I thought I left behind me in 1998 or so.
-
Google Summer of Code Final Evaluation
In the previous blog I wrote about one of the major milestones I achieved. If you haven’t read it yet you can read it over here Blog
Google summer of code is going to end soon so in this project I would like to update about my work I have done this month. During this month I worked on two more activities after adding multiple datasets to memory activities.
-
