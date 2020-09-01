Security Leftovers Teen arrested for alleged cyberattacks on Miami-Dade schools Authorities said the student admitted to orchestrating eight distributed denial of service (DDoS) attacks aimed at the school system's online distance learning platform and other systems. The student was charged with computer use in an attempt to defraud and with interference with an educational institution. Security updates for Thursday Security updates have been issued by Debian (asyncpg and uwsgi), Mageia (cairo), openSUSE (chromium, kernel, and postgresql10), Red Hat (dovecot and squid:4), SUSE (curl, java-1_7_0-ibm, java-1_7_1-ibm, java-1_8_0-ibm, kernel, libX11, php7, squid, and xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (apport, libx11, and xorg-server, xorg-server-hwe-16.04, xorg-server-hwe-18.04).

Security updates for Friday Security updates have been issued by Fedora (curl, dovecot, geary, httpd, lua, mysql-connector-java, and squid), Mageia (lua and lua5.3, sane, and squid), Oracle (dovecot), Scientific Linux (dovecot), SUSE (java-1_7_1-ibm, kernel, php5, and xorg-x11-server), and Ubuntu (firefox).

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Rick Elrod: How Ansible/ansible-base releases work Back in March of this year, I transferred teams within Red Hat and joined the Ansible Core team to work primarily as a release engineer/release manager. Shortly after joining, I shadowed how releases were cut, and from there began to cut releases myself. I’ve had a number of people including some friends ask how we handle our branching and release schedule and cut releases, so I wanted to address that and discuss it some. In what follows, I use the term “Ansible” to refer to both: ansible < 2.10 and ansible-base >= 2.10. “Ansible” – the community distribution of collections – follows its own development cycle, independent of ansible-base. Keep in mind that this process does change over time, so this post is likely to become outdated as time goes on. As a recent example, when I started, we no longer published release candidates for every patch release1, and I have pushed to start doing them again.

Could you build a better TikTok? mainstream giant goes countercultural.” That is how the technology press described the decision in the early 2000s by ibm, then a paragon of corporate it, to back Linux, an obscure operating system written by a ragtag collection of activist coders. In the event, the unnatural combination wound up being a match made in computing heaven. It turned Linux into a serious rival to Microsoft’s Windows, then the dominant operating system, and justified the decentralised way that Linux had been developed. This benefited ibm and fuelled the rise of cloud computing, which is mostly powered by Linux and similar “open source” software.

Red Hat Satellite 6.7.3 has been released We are pleased to announce that Red Hat Satellite 6.7.3 is generally available as of September 2, 2020. Red Hat Satellite is part of the Red Hat Smart Management subscription that makes it easier for enterprises to manage patching, provisioning, and subscription management of Red Hat Enterprise Linux infrastructure.

vDPA kernel framework part 3: usage for VMs and containers In part 2 of the vDPA kernel framework series, we discussed the design and implementation of vhost-vDPA bus driver and virtio-vDPA bus driver. Both drivers are based on the vDPA bus which is explained in part 1 of the vDPA kernel framework series. In this post we will cover the use cases for those two bus drivers and how they can be put to use for bare metal, container and VM. This post is intended for developers and architects who want to understand how vDPA is integrated with the existing software stacks such as QEMU, traditional kernel subsystems (networking and block), DPDK applications etc. The post is composed of two sections: the first part focuses on the typical use cases for the vhost-vDPA bus driver. The second part focuses on several typical use cases for the virtio-vDPA bus driver.

The present and future of CI/CD with GitOps on Red Hat OpenShift The need to deliver applications faster is near-universal, even in organizations that traditionally are perceived as risk-averse. As the foundations of DevOps, continuous integration (CI) and continuous delivery (CD) are essential to application delivery in most organizations. Together, CI/CD tools and processes automate building and testing applications on every code or configuration change, then trigger a sequence of workflows that deliver the application to production. Automation helps developers deliver quality applications faster while reducing human error, with proven results. As an example, Ford, one of the largest automakers in the United States, has accelerated their development process by adopting DevOps processes and CI/CD workflows, reducing their application delivery time to minutes instead of months. Kubernetes and containers play an important role in reducing barriers to automating application delivery by providing the APIs and tools required to spin up infrastructure and deploy applications on demand. Automation on this level paved the way for many organizations to embark on a DevOps transformation, adopting not just the tools but the mindset and collaborative culture that comes with them. As the Kubernetes platform for developers, Red Hat OpenShift Container Platform was designed to support developer teams in adopting CI/CD practices and automating application delivery workflows.