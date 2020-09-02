Linux on ARM Articles
-
Arm Cortex-R82 is a Linux Capable, 64-bit Real-time Processor for Computational Storage Applications
Arm hast just unveiled Cortex-R82 64-bit real-time processor that is Linux-capable and designed for “next-generation enterprise and computational storage solutions”.
-
Arm’s First 64-bit Cortex-R Chip Adds ‘Computational Storage’
No moss is growing under Arm Ltd. as the technology sector waits to see if and when a buyer emerges for the IP chip vendor.
Arm this week unveiled its first 64-bit real-time processor, the latest in its Cortex-R family that includes Linux support along with an emphasis on enterprise storage applications. That strategy reflects the growing need to move processing and analytics closer to data.
-
Kneron KL720 Arm Cortex-M4 AI SoC Delivers 1.5 TOPS at 1.2 Watts
We first came across Kneron AI processors last year, when we covered AAEON M.2 & mPCIe AI accelerator cards powered by Kneron KL520 dual-core Cortex-M4 processor and delivering 0.3 TOP AI acceleration performance at 0.5 Watt.
The company has now introduced a more powerful processor with Kneron KL720 single Arm Cortex-M4 AI processor delivering up to 1.5 TOPS at 1.2 Watts, or 0.9 TOPS for 1 Watt.
-
Arm’s Cortex-R82 embedded processor for big-memory products
Called the Cortex-R82, it is a successor to the 32bit Cortex-R5 and Cortex-R8 processors used in solid-stare drives.
“These systems have historically required less then 4Gbyte of DRAM and addressable space, and have not had a need to run Linux,” according to the company. “With continually increasing storage capacities and performance requirements to saturate increasing throughput of storage host interfaces, the 4Gbyte limit and inability to run Linux are adding complexity, and in some cases, becoming barriers.”
-
Arm speeds up compute-on-storage with 64-bit Cortex-R
Arm has released the 64-bit, Linux-capable Cortex-R82 processor, designed specifically for compute-on-storage drives.
Such drives run stored data task-specific apps, to offload the host and get faster results. Use cases, Arm says, include video transcoding, database acceleration and real-time data analysis.
Neil Werdmuller, Arm’s director of storage solutions, blogs: “Computational storage is emerging as a critical piece of the data storage puzzle because it puts processing power directly on the storage device, giving companies secure, quick and easy access to vital information.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 1061 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Tumbleweed Rises from Rebuilt Packages
With “literally all 15,000” packages being rebuilt in snapshot 20200826, openSUSE Tumbleweed roared back from a stability rating of 36 in the rebuild snapshot to a 95 rating in snapshot 20200901, according to the snapshot reviewer. Each snapshot progressively increased in stability this week. Snapshot 20200901 brought ImageMagick 7.0.10.28, which provided a patch for correct colospace and fixed paths for conversion of Photoshop EPS files. VirtualBox 6.1.13 arrived in the snapshot and updated the sources to run with versions above the 5.8 Linux Kernel with no modifications needed to the kernel. The library for rendering Postscript documents, libspectre 0.2.9, now requires Ghostscript 9.24 and fixed memory leaks and crashes to the program caused by malformed documents. One major version update to the game freecell-solver was made in the snapshot; version 6.0.1 had some code cleanup, minor bug fixes and the addition of a compile time option. openSUSE’s snapper package updated to 0.8.13 and fixed the Logical Volume Manager setup for volume groups and logical volumes with one character-long names. Other notable packages updated in the snapshot were xapian-core 1.4.17, openldap2 2.4.52 and qalculate 3.12.1. Trending at a 87 rating, snapshot 20200831, brought less than a handful of updates. The packages updated in the snapshot were bind 9.16.6, libverto 0.3.1, permissions 1550_20200826, and suse-module-tools 15.3.4. The bind package, which implements the Domain Name System (DNS) protocols for the Internet, fixed several Common Vulnerabilities and Exposure including one that made it possible to trigger an assertion failure by sending a specially crafted large TCP DNS message.
Ubuntu 20.10 (Groovy Gorilla) Is Now Powered by Linux Kernel 5.8
It finally happened! The Linux 5.8 kernel packages have landed today in the main archives of Ubuntu 20.10, due for release next month on October 22nd. Until today, they were kept in the proposed repositories for a few weeks now, most probably to ensure proper testing. I have already foreseen that Ubuntu 20.10 will be shipping with Linux kernel 5.8 by default as there’s no other kernel Canonical’s Ubuntu development team could have used for the final release. Development kicked off, as usual, based on the previous Ubuntu release. In this case, Ubuntu 20.04 LTS (Focal Fossa) and Linux kernel 5.4 LTS, which is supported until year 2025. But, Ubuntu 20.10 being a testbed for Canonical to experiment with new features for the next LTS release, it will be using a newer kernel.
today's howtos
New Linux Magazine Issue (Behind Part-Paywall)
Recent comments
5 hours 22 min ago
12 hours 17 min ago
12 hours 21 min ago
15 hours 44 min ago
20 hours 6 min ago
21 hours 8 min ago
21 hours 18 min ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago
1 day 5 hours ago