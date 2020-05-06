AMD Graphics: Navi 2, RADV/Mesa and ACO
-
RADV Lands "Big Page" Optimization For Navi 2
It's not clear if AMD has provided the independent RADV Vulkan driver developers at the likes of Valve, Red Hat, and Google with any Navi 2 hardware yet, but they do seem to be making progress on this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver separate from their official AMDVLK open-source driver.
Over the course of summer there was initial RADV support for Sienna Cichlid followed by Navy Flounder. Both these parts are unreleased GFX10.3 Radeon GPUs that appear to most definitely be Navi 2 at this point. That has been followed by work on bringing up ACO back-end support for GFX10.3 and other GFX10.3-specific work.
-
AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel
AMD's open-source Radeon Linux graphics driver developers have sent in their first round of updates to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.10 kernel merge window kicking off in October.
This is the first of several pull requests expected of new feature material slated for Linux 5.10. Following all of the Navy Flounder and Sienna Cichlid enablement that hit Linux 5.9, there continues to be a lot of patches still coming in for these "Navi 2" GPUs expected to launch soon. As it stands now Linux 5.9 + Mesa 20.2 (and LLVM 11.0) is the base requirement it seems for Navi 2 but given the continued patch churn we'll see how well Navi 2 works on Linux 5.9 or if 5.10 ends up being a better baseline.
-
AMD ACO Back-End Sees Thorough Documentation Added, Explanation Of Architecture
With the soon to be released Mesa 20.2, the RADV Vulkan driver is using the ACO back-end by default that's been developed with funding by Valve as an alternative to AMD's official "AMDGPU" LLVM back-end. For those wondering how this shader compiler back-end compares and more intricate details of its design, some extensive documentation has finally been added to the Mesa tree.
Merged today to Mesa Git is some detailed documentation concerning the design of the ACO compiler back-end currently used by RADV and still being worked on as a possible alternative for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for compiling GLSL shaders.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 932 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More
today's howtos
What’s new with Glade
It’s been a long time since my last post. After doing the last major UI rework which included a new workflow and the use of a headerbar instead of a menu bar I had little free time to work on the project. Early this year while on quarantine and in between jobs I started working on things I been wanting to but did not had the time Fix Glade Survey On January the GNOME infrastructure was migrated to a new server which broke a small web service running at https://people.gnome.org/~jpu/ used to collect Glade’s survey data. They also added surveys.gnome.org to conduct any GNOME related surveys making my custom service redundant. So in order to properly fix the survey I made Glade act like a browser and post the data directly to surveys.gnome.org, no need to open a browser! Also: Testing applications using Flatpak
Recent comments
1 hour 53 min ago
1 hour 57 min ago
2 hours 26 min ago
2 hours 46 min ago
2 hours 48 min ago
3 hours 1 min ago
3 hours 11 min ago
12 hours 9 min ago
19 hours 3 min ago
19 hours 7 min ago