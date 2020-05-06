Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

AMD Graphics: Navi 2, RADV/Mesa and ACO

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 5th of September 2020 12:25:34 AM Filed under
Graphics/Benchmarks
  • RADV Lands "Big Page" Optimization For Navi 2

    It's not clear if AMD has provided the independent RADV Vulkan driver developers at the likes of Valve, Red Hat, and Google with any Navi 2 hardware yet, but they do seem to be making progress on this open-source Radeon Vulkan driver separate from their official AMDVLK open-source driver.

    Over the course of summer there was initial RADV support for Sienna Cichlid followed by Navy Flounder. Both these parts are unreleased GFX10.3 Radeon GPUs that appear to most definitely be Navi 2 at this point. That has been followed by work on bringing up ACO back-end support for GFX10.3 and other GFX10.3-specific work.

  • AMD Sends In More Radeon "Navi 2" Updates For Linux 5.10 Kernel

    AMD's open-source Radeon Linux graphics driver developers have sent in their first round of updates to DRM-Next ahead of the Linux 5.10 kernel merge window kicking off in October.

    This is the first of several pull requests expected of new feature material slated for Linux 5.10. Following all of the Navy Flounder and Sienna Cichlid enablement that hit Linux 5.9, there continues to be a lot of patches still coming in for these "Navi 2" GPUs expected to launch soon. As it stands now Linux 5.9 + Mesa 20.2 (and LLVM 11.0) is the base requirement it seems for Navi 2 but given the continued patch churn we'll see how well Navi 2 works on Linux 5.9 or if 5.10 ends up being a better baseline.

  • AMD ACO Back-End Sees Thorough Documentation Added, Explanation Of Architecture

    With the soon to be released Mesa 20.2, the RADV Vulkan driver is using the ACO back-end by default that's been developed with funding by Valve as an alternative to AMD's official "AMDGPU" LLVM back-end. For those wondering how this shader compiler back-end compares and more intricate details of its design, some extensive documentation has finally been added to the Mesa tree.

    Merged today to Mesa Git is some detailed documentation concerning the design of the ACO compiler back-end currently used by RADV and still being worked on as a possible alternative for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver for compiling GLSL shaders.

»

More in Tux Machines

Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena

  • Intel Sapphire Rapids Target Added To LLVM/Clang 12.0

    Intel developers engaging with upstream LLVM have been adding AMX support and other new features for next year's Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" while as of a few days ago in LLVM 12 Git is the actual enabling of -march=sapphirerapids support. Back in July for GCC 11 the GNU compiler added -march=sapphirerapids and now similarly for LLVM 12 due out in early 2021 is also the same -march=sapphirerapids target.

  • LLVM Developers Looking At Phasing Out Intel MMX Support

    Upstream developers are looking at phasing out Intel MMX that was popular in the late 90's but has since long been succeeded by SSE and AVX instruction set extensions. [...] The initial proposal was to re-implement all the MMX intrinsics in Clang's headers by using SSE/SSE2 compiler built-ins for x86 32-bit and 64-bit code generation. In turn the MMX implementations of those intrinsics could be removed. Reimplementing the MMX intrinsics using SSE2 would in turn raise the compiler requirements for Clang, but even still SSE2 has been present for CPUs the past decade and a half. The proposal also laid out the idea in time to remove the MMX intrinsics entirely from the LLVM IR. Another possibility is defaulting to -mno-mmx when compiling for x86_64 to ensure MMX support isn't enabled. Developers still could make use of MMX instructions directly using inline Assembly code.

  • Intel's Linux Support Coming Together For The Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0

    Intel's open-source engineers today sent out their latest patches bringing up the Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 for the next-gen PCIe device that offers load-balanced, prioritized scheduling of core-to-core communication. DLB 2.0 is the next-generation version of the Intel Dynamic Load Balancer. This is a PCIe device part of the CPU package for providing load balancing features and can take responsibility for distributing system workloads for maximizing the performance -- "significantly greater performance" than software load-balancing solutions.

  • You Probably Won't See Intel Evo "Project Athena" Linux Laptops In The Near Term

    In addition to Intel talking a lot today in virtual briefings about the new 11th Gen "Tiger Lake" mobile processors, they were also talking at a higher level extensively on their second-generation "Project Athena" laptop innovation program and their new Intel Evo branding for premium laptops. [...] Given Lenovo offering more Linux options moving forward, HP also increasing their Linux pre-load options, and Dell's XPS Developer Edition laptops continuing to be quite popular, among various other OEMs at least evaluating more Linux options, I was curious if any Linux-based Project Athena / Intel Evo laptops were being worked on...

Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More

  • Introducing a new way of browsing Arduino

    On behalf of the Arduino Design and Web Teams, we’re proud to announce a new navigation for our online ecosystem to improve your Arduino experience. Arduino’s commitment is to put our users in the center of what we do and make complex technology easy. Not only as our mission, but as part of our workflow and method. In the past couple of years, Arduino has been investing more and more time and resources to improve the broader user experience across our whole digital ecosystem — we have almost tripled the Design and Web Teams to achieve this goal!

  • Congatec Unveils COM Express & COM-HPC Tiger Lake Computers-on-Module

    Congatec will provide board support packages for Linux, Windows, and ChromeOS, as well as hypervisor support from Real‑Time Systems. The conga-HPC/cTLU and conga-TC570 Tiger Lake computers-on-module will become available with the 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

  • Single Board Computer x86: 10 Great x86 SBCs
  • Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 Display Pipeline Still Being Worked On For VC4 DRM Driver

    Going back a number of months have been patches for bringing up the Broadcom BCM2711 display pipeline as found with the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. That work still hasn't been mainlined but a fifth round of patches has now been sent out for review. Eighty patches hit the kernel mailing list this morning for working on this BCM2711 display pipeline support for the VC4 DRM driver. The most notable beneficiary to this work is the Raspberry Pi 4. Due to this SoC now having two HDMI controllers and other fundamental changes compared to the prior Broadcom SoCs used by the Raspberry Pi and VC4 DRM driver, a lot of driver restructuring is needed to get this Direct Rendering Manager properly driving the displays. Some code has also been cleaned up in the process. For now, only HDMI support is enabled though testing is also happening with DPI and DSI outputs.

  • Linux and Security for Today's Embedded Medical Device

    The use of Linux is becoming increasingly common in the development of modern embedded medical devices for various reasons - including the high level of security it offers. Discover how embedded developers can ease development of advanced Linux-based medical devices for reliability and safety.

  • How Affordable Linux-Enabled Processors Address Networking, Machine Learning And Security Challenges

    Three major trends are influencing most industrial, medical, automotive and personal electronics applications – networking, machine learning and security. In order to remain competitive and thrive, many businesses are increasingly turning to advanced automation to maximize productivity, economies of scale, and quality. Networking is a key enabler of automation, but multiple networking standards in different markets, such as industrial ethernet in factory automation and drives, time-sensitive networking (TSN) in building automation, wireless communications in medical applications and custom real-time communications only add to design complexity. At the same time, these same applications need real-time machine learning capabilities to implement a range of smart and secure analytics in the edge. To simplify applications development in networking, machine learning and security, a high-level operating system such as Linux can enable faster time to market by leveraging existing application frameworks. In this webinar, you’ll learn how SitaraTM processors address these challenges with a scalable, affordable portfolio of devices available at prices starting at less than $3.00, when purchased in volume. These processors with integrated display, graphics and multiple networking capabilities are suitable to design a broad range of products such as Human machine interface (HMI) panels, industrial gateways and input/output (I/O) devices such as sensors and actuators. We will also showcase our extensive support system with hardware and software development platforms.

  • Wind River Linux Binaries – Accelerate IoT/Edge application development with a high-performance Linux

    Customers can download binary and container images of Wind River Linux and focus immediately on building applications for Edge/IoT devices on popular hardware choices. Additionally, customers who want to use Wind River Linux off the shelf for deploying an OS to Edge/IoT devices can do so now.

  • The Notch is Gone! ZTE Axon 20 5G Smartphone Features an Under-Display Camera

today's howtos

What’s new with Glade

It’s been a long time since my last post. After doing the last major UI rework which included a new workflow and the use of a headerbar instead of a menu bar I had little free time to work on the project. Early this year while on quarantine and in between jobs I started working on things I been wanting to but did not had the time Fix Glade Survey On January the GNOME infrastructure was migrated to a new server which broke a small web service running at https://people.gnome.org/~jpu/ used to collect Glade’s survey data. They also added surveys.gnome.org to conduct any GNOME related surveys making my custom service redundant. So in order to properly fix the survey I made Glade act like a browser and post the data directly to surveys.gnome.org, no need to open a browser! Read more Also: Testing applications using Flatpak

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6