So rcutorture found a bug, you have figured out how to reproduce it, git bisect was unhelpful (perhaps because the bug has been around forever), and the bug happens to be one of those rare RCU bugs for which a debugger might be helpful. What can you do? What I have traditionally done is to get partway through figuring out how to make gdb work with rcutorture, then suddenly realize what the bug's root cause must be. At this point, I of course abandon gdb in favor of fixing the bug. As a result, although I have tried to apply gdb to the Linux kernel many times over the past 20 years, I never have actually succeeded in doing so. Now, this is not to say that gdb is useless to Linux-kernel hackers. Far from it! For one thing, the act of trying to use gdb has inspired me to perceive the root cause of a great many bugs, which means that it has served as a great productivity aid. For another thing, I frequently extract Linux-kernel code into a usermode scaffolding and use gdb in that context. And finally, there really are a number of Linux-kernel hackers who make regular use of gdb. One of these hackers is Omar Sandoval, who happened to mention that he had used gdb to track down a Linux-kernel bug. And without first extracting the code to userspace. I figured that it was time for this old dog to learn a new trick, so I asked Omar how he made this happen. Omar pointed out that because rcutorture runs in guest OSes, gdb can take advantage of the debugging support provided by qemu. To make this work, you build a kernel with CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO=y (which supplies gdb with additional symbols), provide the nokaslr kernel boot parameter (which prevents kernel address-space randomization from invalidating these symbols), and supply qemu with the -s -S command-line arguments (which causes it to wait for gdb to connect instead of immediately booting the kernel). You then specify the vmlinux file's pathname as the sole command-line argument to gdb. Once you see the (gdb) prompt, the target remote :1234 command will connect to qemu and then the continue command will boot the kernel.