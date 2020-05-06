Python Programming
Test smarter, not harder
“Smarter, not harder” is a saying used in many contexts, but rowing is the context I think I first heard it in, and I still associate it with rowing many years later.
When you look at novice and more experienced rowing crews, it seems particularly appropriate, because the primary difference is not the amount of effort that goes in, nor even the strength of the rowers, but technique. Poor rowers still finish a race absolutely exhausted, but they’ve moved at a fraction of the speed of better crews. Sometimes the effort they put in actually slows the boat down. They tend to make a lot of noise, splash a huge amount of water in every direction, and pull a lot of faces. (I did a lot of all those things when I tried rowing!).
Expert crews, however, do none of these things, because they don’t make you go faster. These rowers do a huge amount of training, and exercise massive amounts of concentration, to ensure that every bit of the (very large) effort they put in is actually contributing to speed.
The “smarter not harder” mindset is also essential for writing good automated software tests.
The Real Python Podcast Episode 25: Data Version Control in Python and Real Python Video Transcripts
Wouldn’t it be nice to a use a form of version control for data? Something that would allow you to track and version your datasets and models. Well, that’s what the tool called DVC is designed to do. This week on the show, David Amos is here and he’s brought another batch of PyCoder’s Weekly articles and projects.
David starts with a Real Python article titled, “Data Version Control With Python and DVC”. We also cover several other articles and projects from the Python community including: where to get exposure to well-written code, delegation – composition and inheritance, good Python project ideas for high school students, never run Python in your downloads folder, and more.
We also have a special guest this week. I talk to Sadie Parker, who recently joined the Real Python team to help create and edit transcripts for all the Real Python video courses. We talk about how to take advantage of all the features this new resource provides. Sadie also discusses how she uses Python to speed up and simplify the editing process. The transcripts and closed captions are now live on the website for all new courses, and we are working through the back catalog.
Build a remote management console using Python and Jupyter Notebooks
Secure shell (SSH) is a powerful tool for remote administration, but it lacks some niceties. Writing a full-fledged remote administration console sounds like it would be a lot of work. Surely, someone in the open source community has already written something?
They have, and its name is Jupyter. You might think Jupyter is one of those tools data scientists use to analyze trends in ad clicks over a week or something. This is not wrong—they do, and it is a great tool for that. But that is just scratching its surface.
Python 101 – Learning About Loops (Video)
In this tutorial, you will learn how to use for and while loops in Python.
Git Tricks
You probably already know that Git is an amazing tool with the rich open-source architecture used by many developers these days. But the popularity of this version control system doesn't keep you from making mistakes and getting stuck. We think that it's always best to possess a few useful tricks to make your experience and work much smoother. So, we've made a list of Git tricks and we really hope you'll take advantage of them!
Removing Comments from JSON with Python
JSON doesn’t permit comments by design. As explained by its creator Douglas Crockford.
I removed comments from JSON because I saw people were using them to hold parsing directives, a practice which would have destroyed interoperability.
But he also stated that you can use external or built-in tools to pre-parse JSON files and remove any comments before the actual parsing takes place.
In this short article, we’ll see how you can remove comments from JSON files using Python code.
30 python scripts examples
Python is a very popular and demanding programming language now because it is suitable for developing very simple to complex applications. If you are new in python programming and want to learn the python from the basics in a short time, then this article is for you. 30 python scripts examples are explained in this article by using very simple examples to know the basics of the python.
9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
Looking for a way to get the most out of your Raspberry Pi? Running a project that just needs something more? Odd as it may seem, Linux might be the problem, so why not consider a non-Linux operating system? Several have been released, or adapted, for use on the Raspberry Pi.
Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More
