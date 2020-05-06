PipeWire Late Summer Update 2020
Wim Taymans did an internal demonstration yesterday for the desktop team at Red Hat of the current state of PipeWire. For those still unaware PipeWire is our effort to bring together audio, video and pro-audio under Linux, creating a smooth and modern experience. Before PipeWire there was PulseAudio for consumer audio, Jack for Pro-audio and just unending pain and frustration for video. PipeWire is being done with the aim of being ABI compatible with ALSA, PulseAudio and JACK, meaning that PulseAudio and Jack apps should just keep working on top of Pipewire without the need for rewrites (and with the same low latency for JACK apps).
As Wim reported yesterday things are coming together with both the PulseAudio, Jack and ALSA backends being usable if not 100% feature complete yet. Wim has been running his system with Pipewire as the only sound server for a while now and things are now in a state where we feel ready to ask the wider community to test and help provide feedback and test cases.
Also: PipeWire Is In Increasingly Great Shape - Ready For More User Testing
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 952 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
Looking for a way to get the most out of your Raspberry Pi? Running a project that just needs something more? Odd as it may seem, Linux might be the problem, so why not consider a non-Linux operating system? Several have been released, or adapted, for use on the Raspberry Pi.
Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 16 sec ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 20 min ago