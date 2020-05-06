Games: Humble, The Powder Toy, Hammer Dongers
Humble Monthly's latest has Golf With Your Friends, Evoland, Lethal League Blaze plus more
Humble's curated monthly selection of games for subscribers is up now with the September 2020 Humble Choice and there's a number of nice games inside.
Humble Choice (prev Humble Monthly) is a curated bundle that changes each month. You pick a tier with different prices to get access to the huge Humble Trove (a collection of DRM-free games) plus a Humble Store discount and then you pick between 3-9 games to keep. Until October 2, Premium / Classic level subscribers get to keep all of them.
The Powder Toy - the grown boy's sandbox of fun
One thing that defines (and unifies) the typical male between the age of 5 and 85 is the desire to blow things up. Which is why, if you have the ability to exercise explosive desires in a safe way, you should. Commence computer simulations. Commence The Powder Toy. To wit.
After I wrote my article on a similarly but less violently themed Biogenesis, a few readers mentioned The Powder Toy, a physics sandbox game that lets you realistically simulate interaction between gravity, air, pressure, heat, and various substances. Sounds like a recipe for awesome. Naturally, I set about testing.
Free local multiplayer battler 'Hammer Dongers' gets more frantic in the latest update
Stop. It's hammer time. Hammer Dongers time to be exact, as the currently free local multiplayer arena battler has a new update out and it's as frantic as ever. I will also never not chuckle at the name.
For those that missed our previous articles on it, the game is quite simple. It's a local multiplayer brawler that pits 2-4 players in small arenas with big hammers. There's also a number of special weapons to take each other down with. The key part of the fun here is the map can be blown up and it's part of what makes it so fun. Run after each other, smack the hammer down and hopefully send your opponent into the dark abyss.
In the latest update released a few days ago, there's now a shadowy figure that appears when a timer runs out in each match who makes the entire map fall apart. This makes it even more of an absolute riot to play.
