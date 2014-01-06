VirtualBox 6.1.14 Released
-
Changelog for VirtualBox 6.1
VirtualBox 6.1.14 (released September 04 2020)
-
VirtualBox 6.1.14 Adds Linux 5.8 Kernel Support
Oracle VM VirtualBox 6.1.14 brings host/guest support for the Linux 5.8 stable kernel, which is important that besides being the latest upstream is also what is to be found in the likes of Ubuntu 20.10 this autumn. VirtualBox 6.1.14 also has GUI fixes, an HDA emulation regression fix, fixes in serial port emulation for VirtualBox on a Windows host, and EFI fixes.
-
VirtualBox 6.1.14 Released with Full Support for Linux Kernel 5.8
Oracle released today the VirtualBox 6.1.14 update to its open-source and multi-platform virtualization software with full support for the latest and greatest Linux 5.8 kernel series.
Coming almost two months after the previous update, VirtualBox 6.1.14 is here as the first in the series to add full support for Linux kernel 5.8. Support has been added for both host and guest machines.
What this means is that you’ll now be able to install and run GNU/Linux distributions powered by Linux kernel 5.8 in VirtualBox, as well as to use other supported operating systems (e.g. BSD, Windows) on virtual machines running on top of a Linux OS that uses Linux kernel 5.8.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 938 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
Looking for a way to get the most out of your Raspberry Pi? Running a project that just needs something more? Odd as it may seem, Linux might be the problem, so why not consider a non-Linux operating system? Several have been released, or adapted, for use on the Raspberry Pi.
Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 16 sec ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 20 min ago