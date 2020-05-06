Istio and Kubernetes Development
Istio 1.7: Development Stays on Track Despite Controversies
The August release of Istio 1.7 indicates that the continuing controversy around the open source service mesh project's governance hasn't affected ongoing development.
Introducing Structured Logs
Logs are an essential aspect of observability and a critical tool for debugging. But Kubernetes logs have traditionally been unstructured strings, making any automated parsing difficult and any downstream processing, analysis, or querying challenging to do reliably.
In Kubernetes 1.19, we are adding support for structured logs, which natively support (key, value) pairs and object references. We have also updated many logging calls such that over 99% of logging volume in a typical deployment are now migrated to the structured format.
Warning: Helpful Warnings Ahead
As Kubernetes maintainers, we're always looking for ways to improve usability while preserving compatibility. As we develop features, triage bugs, and answer support questions, we accumulate information that would be helpful for Kubernetes users to know. In the past, sharing that information was limited to out-of-band methods like release notes, announcement emails, documentation, and blog posts. Unless someone knew to seek out that information and managed to find it, they would not benefit from it.
In Kubernetes v1.19, we added a feature that allows the Kubernetes API server to send warnings to API clients. The warning is sent using a standard Warning response header, so it does not change the status code or response body in any way. This allows the server to send warnings easily readable by any API client, while remaining compatible with previous client versions.
Kubernetes Networking With EndpointSlices
EndpointSlices are an exciting new API that provides a scalable and extensible alternative to the Endpoints API. EndpointSlices track IP addresses, ports, readiness, and topology information for Pods backing a Service.
In Kubernetes 1.19 this feature is enabled by default with kube-proxy reading from EndpointSlices instead of Endpoints. Although this will mostly be an invisible change, it should result in noticeable scalability improvements in large clusters. It also enables significant new features in future Kubernetes releases like Topology Aware Routing.
