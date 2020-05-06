What’s new with Glade
It’s been a long time since my last post. After doing the last major UI rework which included a new workflow and the use of a headerbar instead of a menu bar I had little free time to work on the project.
Early this year while on quarantine and in between jobs I started working on things I been wanting to but did not had the time
Fix Glade Survey
On January the GNOME infrastructure was migrated to a new server which broke a small web service running at https://people.gnome.org/~jpu/ used to collect Glade’s survey data.
They also added surveys.gnome.org to conduct any GNOME related surveys making my custom service redundant.
So in order to properly fix the survey I made Glade act like a browser and post the data directly to surveys.gnome.org, no need to open a browser!
