Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More
-
Introducing a new way of browsing Arduino
On behalf of the Arduino Design and Web Teams, we’re proud to announce a new navigation for our online ecosystem to improve your Arduino experience.
Arduino’s commitment is to put our users in the center of what we do and make complex technology easy. Not only as our mission, but as part of our workflow and method. In the past couple of years, Arduino has been investing more and more time and resources to improve the broader user experience across our whole digital ecosystem — we have almost tripled the Design and Web Teams to achieve this goal!
-
Congatec Unveils COM Express & COM-HPC Tiger Lake Computers-on-Module
Congatec will provide board support packages for Linux, Windows, and ChromeOS, as well as hypervisor support from Real‑Time Systems. The conga-HPC/cTLU and conga-TC570 Tiger Lake computers-on-module will become available with the 11th Gen Intel Core processors.
-
Single Board Computer x86: 10 Great x86 SBCs
-
Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 Display Pipeline Still Being Worked On For VC4 DRM Driver
Going back a number of months have been patches for bringing up the Broadcom BCM2711 display pipeline as found with the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. That work still hasn't been mainlined but a fifth round of patches has now been sent out for review.
Eighty patches hit the kernel mailing list this morning for working on this BCM2711 display pipeline support for the VC4 DRM driver. The most notable beneficiary to this work is the Raspberry Pi 4. Due to this SoC now having two HDMI controllers and other fundamental changes compared to the prior Broadcom SoCs used by the Raspberry Pi and VC4 DRM driver, a lot of driver restructuring is needed to get this Direct Rendering Manager properly driving the displays. Some code has also been cleaned up in the process. For now, only HDMI support is enabled though testing is also happening with DPI and DSI outputs.
-
Linux and Security for Today's Embedded Medical Device
The use of Linux is becoming increasingly common in the development of modern embedded medical devices for various reasons - including the high level of security it offers. Discover how embedded developers can ease development of advanced Linux-based medical devices for reliability and safety.
-
How Affordable Linux-Enabled Processors Address Networking, Machine Learning And Security Challenges
Three major trends are influencing most industrial, medical, automotive and personal electronics applications – networking, machine learning and security. In order to remain competitive and thrive, many businesses are increasingly turning to advanced automation to maximize productivity, economies of scale, and quality. Networking is a key enabler of automation, but multiple networking standards in different markets, such as industrial ethernet in factory automation and drives, time-sensitive networking (TSN) in building automation, wireless communications in medical applications and custom real-time communications only add to design complexity. At the same time, these same applications need real-time machine learning capabilities to implement a range of smart and secure analytics in the edge. To simplify applications development in networking, machine learning and security, a high-level operating system such as Linux can enable faster time to market by leveraging existing application frameworks. In this webinar, you’ll learn how SitaraTM processors address these challenges with a scalable, affordable portfolio of devices available at prices starting at less than $3.00, when purchased in volume. These processors with integrated display, graphics and multiple networking capabilities are suitable to design a broad range of products such as Human machine interface (HMI) panels, industrial gateways and input/output (I/O) devices such as sensors and actuators. We will also showcase our extensive support system with hardware and software development platforms.
-
Wind River Linux Binaries – Accelerate IoT/Edge application development with a high-performance Linux
Customers can download binary and container images of Wind River Linux and focus immediately on building applications for Edge/IoT devices on popular hardware choices. Additionally, customers who want to use Wind River Linux off the shelf for deploying an OS to Edge/IoT devices can do so now.
-
The Notch is Gone! ZTE Axon 20 5G Smartphone Features an Under-Display Camera
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 628 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
Looking for a way to get the most out of your Raspberry Pi? Running a project that just needs something more? Odd as it may seem, Linux might be the problem, so why not consider a non-Linux operating system? Several have been released, or adapted, for use on the Raspberry Pi.
Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 16 sec ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 20 min ago