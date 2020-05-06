Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren't Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 5th of September 2020 03:25:51 AM Filed under
OS
Hardware

Looking for a way to get the most out of your Raspberry Pi? Running a project that just needs something more? Odd as it may seem, Linux might be the problem, so why not consider a non-Linux operating system? Several have been released, or adapted, for use on the Raspberry Pi.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren't Linux

Looking for a way to get the most out of your Raspberry Pi? Running a project that just needs something more? Odd as it may seem, Linux might be the problem, so why not consider a non-Linux operating system? Several have been released, or adapted, for use on the Raspberry Pi. Read more

Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena

  • Intel Sapphire Rapids Target Added To LLVM/Clang 12.0

    Intel developers engaging with upstream LLVM have been adding AMX support and other new features for next year's Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" while as of a few days ago in LLVM 12 Git is the actual enabling of -march=sapphirerapids support. Back in July for GCC 11 the GNU compiler added -march=sapphirerapids and now similarly for LLVM 12 due out in early 2021 is also the same -march=sapphirerapids target.

  • LLVM Developers Looking At Phasing Out Intel MMX Support

    Upstream developers are looking at phasing out Intel MMX that was popular in the late 90's but has since long been succeeded by SSE and AVX instruction set extensions. [...] The initial proposal was to re-implement all the MMX intrinsics in Clang's headers by using SSE/SSE2 compiler built-ins for x86 32-bit and 64-bit code generation. In turn the MMX implementations of those intrinsics could be removed. Reimplementing the MMX intrinsics using SSE2 would in turn raise the compiler requirements for Clang, but even still SSE2 has been present for CPUs the past decade and a half. The proposal also laid out the idea in time to remove the MMX intrinsics entirely from the LLVM IR. Another possibility is defaulting to -mno-mmx when compiling for x86_64 to ensure MMX support isn't enabled. Developers still could make use of MMX instructions directly using inline Assembly code.

  • Intel's Linux Support Coming Together For The Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0

    Intel's open-source engineers today sent out their latest patches bringing up the Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 for the next-gen PCIe device that offers load-balanced, prioritized scheduling of core-to-core communication. DLB 2.0 is the next-generation version of the Intel Dynamic Load Balancer. This is a PCIe device part of the CPU package for providing load balancing features and can take responsibility for distributing system workloads for maximizing the performance -- "significantly greater performance" than software load-balancing solutions.

  • You Probably Won't See Intel Evo "Project Athena" Linux Laptops In The Near Term

    In addition to Intel talking a lot today in virtual briefings about the new 11th Gen "Tiger Lake" mobile processors, they were also talking at a higher level extensively on their second-generation "Project Athena" laptop innovation program and their new Intel Evo branding for premium laptops. [...] Given Lenovo offering more Linux options moving forward, HP also increasing their Linux pre-load options, and Dell's XPS Developer Edition laptops continuing to be quite popular, among various other OEMs at least evaluating more Linux options, I was curious if any Linux-based Project Athena / Intel Evo laptops were being worked on...

Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More

  • Introducing a new way of browsing Arduino

    On behalf of the Arduino Design and Web Teams, we’re proud to announce a new navigation for our online ecosystem to improve your Arduino experience. Arduino’s commitment is to put our users in the center of what we do and make complex technology easy. Not only as our mission, but as part of our workflow and method. In the past couple of years, Arduino has been investing more and more time and resources to improve the broader user experience across our whole digital ecosystem — we have almost tripled the Design and Web Teams to achieve this goal!

  • Congatec Unveils COM Express & COM-HPC Tiger Lake Computers-on-Module

    Congatec will provide board support packages for Linux, Windows, and ChromeOS, as well as hypervisor support from Real‑Time Systems. The conga-HPC/cTLU and conga-TC570 Tiger Lake computers-on-module will become available with the 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

  • Single Board Computer x86: 10 Great x86 SBCs
  • Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 Display Pipeline Still Being Worked On For VC4 DRM Driver

    Going back a number of months have been patches for bringing up the Broadcom BCM2711 display pipeline as found with the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. That work still hasn't been mainlined but a fifth round of patches has now been sent out for review. Eighty patches hit the kernel mailing list this morning for working on this BCM2711 display pipeline support for the VC4 DRM driver. The most notable beneficiary to this work is the Raspberry Pi 4. Due to this SoC now having two HDMI controllers and other fundamental changes compared to the prior Broadcom SoCs used by the Raspberry Pi and VC4 DRM driver, a lot of driver restructuring is needed to get this Direct Rendering Manager properly driving the displays. Some code has also been cleaned up in the process. For now, only HDMI support is enabled though testing is also happening with DPI and DSI outputs.

  • Linux and Security for Today's Embedded Medical Device

    The use of Linux is becoming increasingly common in the development of modern embedded medical devices for various reasons - including the high level of security it offers. Discover how embedded developers can ease development of advanced Linux-based medical devices for reliability and safety.

  • How Affordable Linux-Enabled Processors Address Networking, Machine Learning And Security Challenges

    Three major trends are influencing most industrial, medical, automotive and personal electronics applications – networking, machine learning and security. In order to remain competitive and thrive, many businesses are increasingly turning to advanced automation to maximize productivity, economies of scale, and quality. Networking is a key enabler of automation, but multiple networking standards in different markets, such as industrial ethernet in factory automation and drives, time-sensitive networking (TSN) in building automation, wireless communications in medical applications and custom real-time communications only add to design complexity. At the same time, these same applications need real-time machine learning capabilities to implement a range of smart and secure analytics in the edge. To simplify applications development in networking, machine learning and security, a high-level operating system such as Linux can enable faster time to market by leveraging existing application frameworks. In this webinar, you’ll learn how SitaraTM processors address these challenges with a scalable, affordable portfolio of devices available at prices starting at less than $3.00, when purchased in volume. These processors with integrated display, graphics and multiple networking capabilities are suitable to design a broad range of products such as Human machine interface (HMI) panels, industrial gateways and input/output (I/O) devices such as sensors and actuators. We will also showcase our extensive support system with hardware and software development platforms.

  • Wind River Linux Binaries – Accelerate IoT/Edge application development with a high-performance Linux

    Customers can download binary and container images of Wind River Linux and focus immediately on building applications for Edge/IoT devices on popular hardware choices. Additionally, customers who want to use Wind River Linux off the shelf for deploying an OS to Edge/IoT devices can do so now.

  • The Notch is Gone! ZTE Axon 20 5G Smartphone Features an Under-Display Camera

today's howtos

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6