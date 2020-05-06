Kernel: MCC DAQ, Bootlin, SoundBlaster, Compiling/Debugging and cgroups
-
Linux Support for USB- and Ethernet-based DAQ Devices
Measurement Computing (MCC) has extended Linux support for its measurement devices. The latest release of the Universal Library (UL) for Linux now adds support to the most popular DAQ devices with Ethernet interface along with the broad range of USB-based DAQ devices.
E-1608 provides 8 analog voltage input channels at 16-bit resolution and sampling rates up to 250 kS/s, E-TC and TC-32 are temperature measurement device, which enable direct connection of 8 or 32 thermocouple sensors respectively. E-DIO24 finally adds 24 digital I/O control lines to test and measurement applications.
The open-source library UL for Linux allows C/C++ and Python programmers to use MCC DAQ devices with Linux. Extensive documentation and example programs are also provided, in addition to free technical support. UL for Linux is developed and maintained by MCC and available for free download at GitHub.
-
Bootlin at the Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020
The schedule for the next Embedded Linux Conference Europe has been recently published, and Bootlin will once again be strongly present at this (virtual) event by giving a number of presentations. The registration for ELC-E is open, and due to the virtual nature of the event, the registration cost is only $50, which makes is accessible to pretty much everybody.
-
Creative SoundBlaster AE-7 Sound Card To Be Supported By Linux 5.10
Creative Labs last year released the high-end SoundBlaster AE-7 sound card. Sadly the company is back in their state where they do not provide official Linux support, but coming up for Linux 5.10 is the support for this sound card thanks to Connor McAdams who has worked on supporting prior SoundBlaster hardware under Linux.
The SoundBlaster AE-7 was released last year as a "hi-res PCI-e DAC and Amp sound card" with "audiophile-grade components" with Sound Core3D audio processor, but up to now hasn't worked at all under Linux.
-
Clang LTO Patches Updated For The Linux Kernel
Google engineers have posted a new revision of their work from earlier this summer for allowing the Linux kernel to be LTO-optimized using Clang.
Sami Tolvanen of Google sent out the second version of their patches for Clang LTO support with the Linux kernel. These patches allow making use of Clang's link-time optimizations for building Linux x86_64 and AArch64 (ARM64) Linux kernels.
-
Paul E. Mc Kenney: Stupid RCU Tricks: Enlisting the Aid of a Debugger
So rcutorture found a bug, you have figured out how to reproduce it, git bisect was unhelpful (perhaps because the bug has been around forever), and the bug happens to be one of those rare RCU bugs for which a debugger might be helpful. What can you do?
What I have traditionally done is to get partway through figuring out how to make gdb work with rcutorture, then suddenly realize what the bug's root cause must be. At this point, I of course abandon gdb in favor of fixing the bug. As a result, although I have tried to apply gdb to the Linux kernel many times over the past 20 years, I never have actually succeeded in doing so. Now, this is not to say that gdb is useless to Linux-kernel hackers. Far from it! For one thing, the act of trying to use gdb has inspired me to perceive the root cause of a great many bugs, which means that it has served as a great productivity aid. For another thing, I frequently extract Linux-kernel code into a usermode scaffolding and use gdb in that context. And finally, there really are a number of Linux-kernel hackers who make regular use of gdb.
One of these hackers is Omar Sandoval, who happened to mention that he had used gdb to track down a Linux-kernel bug. And without first extracting the code to userspace. I figured that it was time for this old dog to learn a new trick, so I asked Omar how he made this happen.
Omar pointed out that because rcutorture runs in guest OSes, gdb can take advantage of the debugging support provided by qemu. To make this work, you build a kernel with CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO=y (which supplies gdb with additional symbols), provide the nokaslr kernel boot parameter (which prevents kernel address-space randomization from invalidating these symbols), and supply qemu with the -s -S command-line arguments (which causes it to wait for gdb to connect instead of immediately booting the kernel). You then specify the vmlinux file's pathname as the sole command-line argument to gdb. Once you see the (gdb) prompt, the target remote :1234 command will connect to qemu and then the continue command will boot the kernel.
-
Linux cgroups v2 Brings Rootless Containers, Superior Memory Management
Containers and container management tools have a lot of moving parts. Although you could very quickly deploy a single Docker container without much thought, the larger you scale up that container and the more services you add to it, the more complicated it becomes. In fact, Kubernetes deployments can very quickly become incredibly complex. They can also become very demanding on resources.
One part of the moving picture of containers is cgroups. Originally created by Google, and incorporated into the Linux kernel 2.6.24, cgroup stands for “control group” and is a means to manage how much computational resources used by a set of processes (i.e. a container). With cgroups you can do things like isolate core workloads from background tasks, prevent one workload from overpowering other workloads, and much more.
Up until recently, container developers have been using cgroups v1. However, cgroups v2, available as of the 4.5 version of the kernel, is now available and supported by most container deployment systems. This new version includes a number of important changes that container developers will want to know about.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 757 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren't Linux
Looking for a way to get the most out of your Raspberry Pi? Running a project that just needs something more? Odd as it may seem, Linux might be the problem, so why not consider a non-Linux operating system? Several have been released, or adapted, for use on the Raspberry Pi.
Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena
Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
2 hours 6 min ago
2 hours 11 min ago
2 hours 39 min ago
3 hours 16 sec ago
3 hours 2 min ago
3 hours 15 min ago
3 hours 24 min ago
12 hours 22 min ago
19 hours 17 min ago
19 hours 20 min ago