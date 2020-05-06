Language Selection

Kernel: MCC DAQ, Bootlin, SoundBlaster, Compiling/Debugging and cgroups

Saturday 5th of September 2020
Linux
Linux
  • Linux Support for USB- and Ethernet-based DAQ Devices

    Measurement Computing (MCC) has extended Linux support for its measurement devices. The latest release of the Universal Library (UL) for Linux now adds support to the most popular DAQ devices with Ethernet interface along with the broad range of USB-based DAQ devices.

    E-1608 provides 8 analog voltage input channels at 16-bit resolution and sampling rates up to 250 kS/s, E-TC and TC-32 are temperature measurement device, which enable direct connection of 8 or 32 thermocouple sensors respectively. E-DIO24 finally adds 24 digital I/O control lines to test and measurement applications.

    The open-source library UL for Linux allows C/C++ and Python programmers to use MCC DAQ devices with Linux. Extensive documentation and example programs are also provided, in addition to free technical support. UL for Linux is developed and maintained by MCC and available for free download at GitHub.

  • Bootlin at the Embedded Linux Conference Europe 2020

    The schedule for the next Embedded Linux Conference Europe has been recently published, and Bootlin will once again be strongly present at this (virtual) event by giving a number of presentations. The registration for ELC-E is open, and due to the virtual nature of the event, the registration cost is only $50, which makes is accessible to pretty much everybody.

  • Creative SoundBlaster AE-7 Sound Card To Be Supported By Linux 5.10

    Creative Labs last year released the high-end SoundBlaster AE-7 sound card. Sadly the company is back in their state where they do not provide official Linux support, but coming up for Linux 5.10 is the support for this sound card thanks to Connor McAdams who has worked on supporting prior SoundBlaster hardware under Linux.

    The SoundBlaster AE-7 was released last year as a "hi-res PCI-e DAC and Amp sound card" with "audiophile-grade components" with Sound Core3D audio processor, but up to now hasn't worked at all under Linux.

  • Clang LTO Patches Updated For The Linux Kernel

    Google engineers have posted a new revision of their work from earlier this summer for allowing the Linux kernel to be LTO-optimized using Clang.

    Sami Tolvanen of Google sent out the second version of their patches for Clang LTO support with the Linux kernel. These patches allow making use of Clang's link-time optimizations for building Linux x86_64 and AArch64 (ARM64) Linux kernels.

  • Paul E. Mc Kenney: Stupid RCU Tricks: Enlisting the Aid of a Debugger

    So rcutorture found a bug, you have figured out how to reproduce it, git bisect was unhelpful (perhaps because the bug has been around forever), and the bug happens to be one of those rare RCU bugs for which a debugger might be helpful. What can you do?

    What I have traditionally done is to get partway through figuring out how to make gdb work with rcutorture, then suddenly realize what the bug's root cause must be. At this point, I of course abandon gdb in favor of fixing the bug. As a result, although I have tried to apply gdb to the Linux kernel many times over the past 20 years, I never have actually succeeded in doing so. Now, this is not to say that gdb is useless to Linux-kernel hackers. Far from it! For one thing, the act of trying to use gdb has inspired me to perceive the root cause of a great many bugs, which means that it has served as a great productivity aid. For another thing, I frequently extract Linux-kernel code into a usermode scaffolding and use gdb in that context. And finally, there really are a number of Linux-kernel hackers who make regular use of gdb.

    One of these hackers is Omar Sandoval, who happened to mention that he had used gdb to track down a Linux-kernel bug. And without first extracting the code to userspace. I figured that it was time for this old dog to learn a new trick, so I asked Omar how he made this happen.

    Omar pointed out that because rcutorture runs in guest OSes, gdb can take advantage of the debugging support provided by qemu. To make this work, you build a kernel with CONFIG_DEBUG_INFO=y (which supplies gdb with additional symbols), provide the nokaslr kernel boot parameter (which prevents kernel address-space randomization from invalidating these symbols), and supply qemu with the -s -S command-line arguments (which causes it to wait for gdb to connect instead of immediately booting the kernel). You then specify the vmlinux file's pathname as the sole command-line argument to gdb. Once you see the (gdb) prompt, the target remote :1234 command will connect to qemu and then the continue command will boot the kernel.

  • Linux cgroups v2 Brings Rootless Containers, Superior Memory Management

    Containers and container management tools have a lot of moving parts. Although you could very quickly deploy a single Docker container without much thought, the larger you scale up that container and the more services you add to it, the more complicated it becomes. In fact, Kubernetes deployments can very quickly become incredibly complex. They can also become very demanding on resources.

    One part of the moving picture of containers is cgroups. Originally created by Google, and incorporated into the Linux kernel 2.6.24, cgroup stands for “control group” and is a means to manage how much computational resources used by a set of processes (i.e. a container). With cgroups you can do things like isolate core workloads from background tasks, prevent one workload from overpowering other workloads, and much more.

    Up until recently, container developers have been using cgroups v1. However, cgroups v2, available as of the 4.5 version of the kernel, is now available and supported by most container deployment systems. This new version includes a number of important changes that container developers will want to know about.

9 Raspberry Pi Operating Systems That Aren't Linux

Looking for a way to get the most out of your Raspberry Pi? Running a project that just needs something more? Odd as it may seem, Linux might be the problem, so why not consider a non-Linux operating system? Several have been released, or adapted, for use on the Raspberry Pi. Read more

Intel: LLVM/Clang, Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 and Project Athena

  • Intel Sapphire Rapids Target Added To LLVM/Clang 12.0

    Intel developers engaging with upstream LLVM have been adding AMX support and other new features for next year's Xeon "Sapphire Rapids" while as of a few days ago in LLVM 12 Git is the actual enabling of -march=sapphirerapids support. Back in July for GCC 11 the GNU compiler added -march=sapphirerapids and now similarly for LLVM 12 due out in early 2021 is also the same -march=sapphirerapids target.

  • LLVM Developers Looking At Phasing Out Intel MMX Support

    Upstream developers are looking at phasing out Intel MMX that was popular in the late 90's but has since long been succeeded by SSE and AVX instruction set extensions. [...] The initial proposal was to re-implement all the MMX intrinsics in Clang's headers by using SSE/SSE2 compiler built-ins for x86 32-bit and 64-bit code generation. In turn the MMX implementations of those intrinsics could be removed. Reimplementing the MMX intrinsics using SSE2 would in turn raise the compiler requirements for Clang, but even still SSE2 has been present for CPUs the past decade and a half. The proposal also laid out the idea in time to remove the MMX intrinsics entirely from the LLVM IR. Another possibility is defaulting to -mno-mmx when compiling for x86_64 to ensure MMX support isn't enabled. Developers still could make use of MMX instructions directly using inline Assembly code.

  • Intel's Linux Support Coming Together For The Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0

    Intel's open-source engineers today sent out their latest patches bringing up the Dynamic Load Balancer 2.0 for the next-gen PCIe device that offers load-balanced, prioritized scheduling of core-to-core communication. DLB 2.0 is the next-generation version of the Intel Dynamic Load Balancer. This is a PCIe device part of the CPU package for providing load balancing features and can take responsibility for distributing system workloads for maximizing the performance -- "significantly greater performance" than software load-balancing solutions.

  • You Probably Won't See Intel Evo "Project Athena" Linux Laptops In The Near Term

    In addition to Intel talking a lot today in virtual briefings about the new 11th Gen "Tiger Lake" mobile processors, they were also talking at a higher level extensively on their second-generation "Project Athena" laptop innovation program and their new Intel Evo branding for premium laptops. [...] Given Lenovo offering more Linux options moving forward, HP also increasing their Linux pre-load options, and Dell's XPS Developer Edition laptops continuing to be quite popular, among various other OEMs at least evaluating more Linux options, I was curious if any Linux-based Project Athena / Intel Evo laptops were being worked on...

Open Hardware: Arduino, Raspberry Pi 4 and More

  • Introducing a new way of browsing Arduino

    On behalf of the Arduino Design and Web Teams, we’re proud to announce a new navigation for our online ecosystem to improve your Arduino experience. Arduino’s commitment is to put our users in the center of what we do and make complex technology easy. Not only as our mission, but as part of our workflow and method. In the past couple of years, Arduino has been investing more and more time and resources to improve the broader user experience across our whole digital ecosystem — we have almost tripled the Design and Web Teams to achieve this goal!

  • Congatec Unveils COM Express & COM-HPC Tiger Lake Computers-on-Module

    Congatec will provide board support packages for Linux, Windows, and ChromeOS, as well as hypervisor support from Real‑Time Systems. The conga-HPC/cTLU and conga-TC570 Tiger Lake computers-on-module will become available with the 11th Gen Intel Core processors.

  • Single Board Computer x86: 10 Great x86 SBCs
  • Raspberry Pi 4 / BCM2711 Display Pipeline Still Being Worked On For VC4 DRM Driver

    Going back a number of months have been patches for bringing up the Broadcom BCM2711 display pipeline as found with the Raspberry Pi 4 SBC. That work still hasn't been mainlined but a fifth round of patches has now been sent out for review. Eighty patches hit the kernel mailing list this morning for working on this BCM2711 display pipeline support for the VC4 DRM driver. The most notable beneficiary to this work is the Raspberry Pi 4. Due to this SoC now having two HDMI controllers and other fundamental changes compared to the prior Broadcom SoCs used by the Raspberry Pi and VC4 DRM driver, a lot of driver restructuring is needed to get this Direct Rendering Manager properly driving the displays. Some code has also been cleaned up in the process. For now, only HDMI support is enabled though testing is also happening with DPI and DSI outputs.

  • Linux and Security for Today's Embedded Medical Device

    The use of Linux is becoming increasingly common in the development of modern embedded medical devices for various reasons - including the high level of security it offers. Discover how embedded developers can ease development of advanced Linux-based medical devices for reliability and safety.

  • How Affordable Linux-Enabled Processors Address Networking, Machine Learning And Security Challenges

    Three major trends are influencing most industrial, medical, automotive and personal electronics applications – networking, machine learning and security. In order to remain competitive and thrive, many businesses are increasingly turning to advanced automation to maximize productivity, economies of scale, and quality. Networking is a key enabler of automation, but multiple networking standards in different markets, such as industrial ethernet in factory automation and drives, time-sensitive networking (TSN) in building automation, wireless communications in medical applications and custom real-time communications only add to design complexity. At the same time, these same applications need real-time machine learning capabilities to implement a range of smart and secure analytics in the edge. To simplify applications development in networking, machine learning and security, a high-level operating system such as Linux can enable faster time to market by leveraging existing application frameworks. In this webinar, you’ll learn how SitaraTM processors address these challenges with a scalable, affordable portfolio of devices available at prices starting at less than $3.00, when purchased in volume. These processors with integrated display, graphics and multiple networking capabilities are suitable to design a broad range of products such as Human machine interface (HMI) panels, industrial gateways and input/output (I/O) devices such as sensors and actuators. We will also showcase our extensive support system with hardware and software development platforms.

  • Wind River Linux Binaries – Accelerate IoT/Edge application development with a high-performance Linux

    Customers can download binary and container images of Wind River Linux and focus immediately on building applications for Edge/IoT devices on popular hardware choices. Additionally, customers who want to use Wind River Linux off the shelf for deploying an OS to Edge/IoT devices can do so now.

  • The Notch is Gone! ZTE Axon 20 5G Smartphone Features an Under-Display Camera

today's howtos

