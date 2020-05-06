Linux Graphics: Mesa 20.2 RC4, Wayland's Weston 9.0 Released, NVIDIA Leftovers
mesa 20.2.0-rc4
Hi list, I'd like to announce mesa 20.2.0-rc4, which is now available for general consumption. This is a pretty tame rc, and I think we're on track for the final release next week. The biggest changes this week are a host of OpenBSD fixes, and ACO and radv fixes. There's also one egl extension that's been backported for Firefox.
Mesa 20.2 Aiming For Release Next Week As Big Advancement For Open-Source GPU Drivers
The fourth and likely last release candidate of Mesa 20.2 is now available for testing while the formal release should happen next week.
Mesa 20.2-RC4 has been described as a "pretty tame" release candidate by release manager Dylan Baker of Intel. At this stage he feels Mesa 20.2.0 should be out next week barring any major issues coming up in the days ahead.
weston 9.0.0
Weston 9.0.0 is released! This release cycle has been pretty quiet, with just a few new features: - A new kiosk shell allows to display regular desktop apps in an always-fullscreen mode - Improved testing infrastructure: the test harness has been redesigned, DRM tests are now supported, DRM and OpenGL tests are now enabled in our CI - DRM panel orientation property support As always, a number of bug fixes are included as well. Thanks to all contributors! Commit history since RC1 below (no changes apart from the version bump). Simon Ser (1): build: bump to version 9.0.0 for the official release git tag: 9.0.0
Wayland's Weston 9.0 Released With Kiosk Shell For Always-Fullscreen Apps
Weston 9.0 is out as the latest feature update to this Wayland reference compositor.
Most notable to Weston 9.0 is the introduction of a kiosk/full-screen shell. This Weston kiosk shell runs applications always full-screen via XDG-Shell. This is intended for embedded use-cases and other scenarios where always running one application/surface at a time. This implementation can also help developers in creating their own kiosk-like shells in serving as example code.
NVIDIA Sends Out 1GB THP Support For Linux x86_64
NVIDIA software engineer Zi Yan who specializes in the Linux kernel memory management subsystem today sent out a set of patches proposing the addition of 1GB THP support for the Linux kernel.
The NVIDIA engineer is proposing 1GB transparent hugepages support for Linux on x86_64 hardware for being more flexible in reducing translation overhead and increasing the performance of applications that have a large memory footprint. Unlike Linux's huge page-tables (HugeTLB) code for supporting large memory footprints, the 1GB THP approach doesn't require application changes.
NVIDIA Engineer Sends Out Patches For Supporting Sync FDs + Sync Objects With Nouveau
Longtime NVIDIA engineer Thierry Reding who has been involved with the open-source Nouveau driver efforts largely from an embedded/mobile Tegra angle last week sent out the newest patch series.
The latest work by Reding is focused on supporting synchronization file descriptors (sync FDs) and synchronization objects (syncobj) with the Nouveau DRM kernel driver.
A new kernel interface is proposed for submitting push buffers that can optionally return a sync FD or sync object to user-space. These synchronization FDs/objects are practical for synchronization operations between the GPU and other drivers like KMS display code.
Updated NVIDIA CUDA For WSL Brings Better Performance, PTX JIT [Ed: This bolsters a Microsoft attack on GNU/Linux (the EEE way). WSL was a failure; no reason to waste effort on it]
Earlier this summer building off the latest Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 advancements by Microsoft, NVIDIA released early support for CUDA / GPU compute on WSL2. This week NVIDIA offered up a new version of their CUDA WSL support.
