This week in KDE: Annotations in Spectacle This week we landed a feature you’ve been waiting a long time for: Annotations in Spectacle! Nicolas Fella implemented it and it will be available in Spectacle 20.12. There are a few bugs and rough edgs remaining, but we should have them smoothed out in time for the release in a few months. Thanks Nicolas!

IBM/Red Hat Leftovers Culture of innovation and collaboration: Hybrid cloud, AIOps and machine learning Red Hat is continually innovating and part of that innovation includes researching continually striving to solve the problems our customers face. That innovation is driven through the Office of the CTO and includes OpenShift, OpenShift Container Storage and use cases such as the Hybrid Cloud, Privacy concerns in AI and Data Caching. We recently interviewed Marcel Hild, Software Engineering Manager in the AI Center of Excellence for the office of the CTO here at Red Hat, about these very topics.

Migrate your Java VMs to containers with Red Hat Migration Toolkit for Applications 5.0 As a developer, you have probably experimented with Kubernetes. It’s also possible that you are already running several Java applications on a Kubernetes platform, maybe Red Hat OpenShift. These initial containerized applications were greenfield projects, where you enjoyed the benefits of a platform providing templated deployments, easy rollbacks, resource availability, security by default, and a manageable way to publish your services. Now, you might be thinking, “How can I enjoy all of these benefits in my existing Java applications?” Most Java applications in production today are running on virtual machines (VMs), likely on an application platform that is not container friendly. So, how can you migrate them from the current platform to containers on Kubernetes? It isn’t an easy task, but this is a problem that we have been working hard on for years. Red Hat Migration Toolkit for Applications (MTA) 5.0 is the latest resulting iteration: An assembly of tools that you can use to analyze existing applications and discover what is required to modernize them. Read on to learn MTA 5.0’s features and migration paths.

Can one day launch a thousand careers? Let’s find out at IBM Z Day 2020! IBM Z Day on September 14 – 15 will launch an amazing journey into enterprise computing for thousands of students with a 24-hour code-a-thon. That’s a bold statement, I know. But I have 16 years of history to back me up. That’s how long the Master the Mainframe contest has existed, exposing students to the little-seen yet absolutely essential technology that runs much of this world. Every year, thousands of students learn that mainframes are everywhere, reliably running applications that are critical to our modern lives. And every year, the best of those students finish all three levels of this contest, earning the coveted Level 3 Badge. Employers know that Level 3 finishers are highly sought after in the marketplace and have done more than learn about the technologies running their businesses; these students have what it takes to persevere and solve complex problems independently. Levels 1 and 2 of the contest include clear step-by-step instructions, whereas Level 3’s challenges require students to figure out how to solve the problem using public documentation. Yes, this is a contest challenge based on the real world … requiring problem solving and critical thinking skills!

Call for Code Daily: OpenEEW, Kode With Klossy, & taking action for Beirut The power of Call for Code® is in the global community that we have built around this major #TechforGood initiative. Whether it is the deployments that are underway across pivotal projects, developers leveraging the starter kits in the cloud, or ecosystem partners joining the fight, everyone has a story to tell. Call for Code Daily highlights all the amazing #TechforGood stories taking place around the world. Every day, you can count on us to share these stories with you. Check out the stories from the week of August 31st: