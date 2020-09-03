A new direction — rejoining Red Hat
Today is my last day at NUVIA. It’s been a great experience working with Gerard, Manu, John, and the whole team of Nuvians who are well on the way toward disrupting the datacenter. I am particularly grateful to Gerard for giving me the opportunity to build and lead the NUVIA software organization in its early days. Although I won’t be there, we have built an incredible team of talented people who are going to continue to do amazing things long after I am gone. I am proud of the work that we did together and will look back on this time with great fondness.
In a week or so from now, I will be rejoining Red Hat. A company that had been my home for almost 14 years, since even before moved to the US. When I left last year, I told my colleagues at the time that deciding to leave in order to pursue a passion in learning about silicon design was one of the toughest decisions I have ever made. And I really meant that. Red Hat isn’t just a company, it’s a family, and the love that I still have for that place permeates my soul. I know I am not alone in being someone who has left Red Hat and felt a profound sense of loss. The feeling quite literally filled my dreams.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 959 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
This week in KDE: Annotations in Spectacle
This week we landed a feature you’ve been waiting a long time for: Annotations in Spectacle! Nicolas Fella implemented it and it will be available in Spectacle 20.12. There are a few bugs and rough edgs remaining, but we should have them smoothed out in time for the release in a few months. Thanks Nicolas!
IBM/Red Hat Leftovers
PCLinuxOS Review: This Classic Independent Linux Distribution is Definitely Worth a Look
Most of the Linux distributions are based on Debian/Ubuntu/Arch. PCLinuxOS is not one of them. Take a look at the classic independent PCLinuxOS distribution.
Chrome/Chromium/ChromeOS With GNU/Linux
Recent comments
2 hours 21 min ago
5 hours 6 min ago
5 hours 11 min ago
5 hours 39 min ago
6 hours 21 sec ago
6 hours 2 min ago
6 hours 15 min ago
6 hours 24 min ago
15 hours 22 min ago
22 hours 17 min ago