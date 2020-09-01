Some of the early adopters of GTK4 have pointed out that the new list widgets are not the easiest to learn. In particular, GtkExpression and GtkBuilderListItemFactory are hard to wrap your head around. That is not too surprising – a full list widget, with columns, and selections and sorting, and tree structure, etc is a complicated beast. But lets see if we can unpack things one-by-one, and make it all more understandable. Also: GNOME 3.38's Mutter Gets More Optimizations - ~10% Lower Render Time In Some Scenarios

Despite the summer break work in the KDE PIM land continued with more than 1100 changes made by more than 30 contributors since the last report. We saw the 20.08 feature and the conclusion of this year’s Google Summer of Code (GSoC), as well as the preparation for our yearly conference KDE Akademy.

Akademy kicked off today with training sessions on several KDE-related topics. In the morning, Nuno Pinheiro from KDAB conducted a class on UI/UX Design in QML for Desktop. This online workshop contained practical exercises on dos, don'ts, and integration; and tips on outside of the box UI design. The session started out with attendees relaying to Nuno the projects they were working on and how they hoped the lesson would help them.

So today Akademy 2020 started. This year it is an online event, meaning that stuff happens on your browser with BigBlueButton. This gave me the motivation to fix hardware acceleration with Chromium on my system. You need a browser able to do hardware-accelereted video decoding if you don’t want to hear the noise of a CPU fan alongside the voice of our fellow KDE people, or if you just don’t want to waste power. Unfortunately hardware-accelereted video decoding on Linux browsers is still a mess in 2020, to the best of my knowledge.

A new direction — rejoining Red Hat Today is my last day at NUVIA. It’s been a great experience working with Gerard, Manu, John, and the whole team of Nuvians who are well on the way toward disrupting the datacenter. I am particularly grateful to Gerard for giving me the opportunity to build and lead the NUVIA software organization in its early days. Although I won’t be there, we have built an incredible team of talented people who are going to continue to do amazing things long after I am gone. I am proud of the work that we did together and will look back on this time with great fondness. In a week or so from now, I will be rejoining Red Hat. A company that had been my home for almost 14 years, since even before moved to the US. When I left last year, I told my colleagues at the time that deciding to leave in order to pursue a passion in learning about silicon design was one of the toughest decisions I have ever made. And I really meant that. Red Hat isn’t just a company, it’s a family, and the love that I still have for that place permeates my soul. I know I am not alone in being someone who has left Red Hat and felt a profound sense of loss. The feeling quite literally filled my dreams. Also: Jon Masters Leaving NUVIA, Returning To Red Hat