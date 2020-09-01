Android Leftovers
New OnePlus Android 11 weather app is available for everyone on OxygenOS 10 in beta (APK download)
OPPO announces Android 11 Beta recruitment for Find X2/X2 Pro and Reno4/Reno4 Pro
Motorola releases Android 10 kernel code for Moto G 5G Plus and One 5G
How to access the Android Battery Usage tool
How to delete apps on your Android device in 2 different ways
Top 9 Best BBQ Android Apps – 2020
Millions at risk as old operating systems still power 1/10th of Android devices
This shady new emulator turns your Android phone into a Nintendo Switch
Android Circuit: Stunning New Galaxy, OnePlus Leaks 8T, Pixel 4a’s Winning Camera
Google is redesigning the YouTube app for Android by adding a prominent Create button to the bottom of the screen
Soon you'll be able to use Google Duo on Android TV; here's all you need to know
Cricket launches the TCL Apprise, a $69 Android One budget model
KDE and Akademy Reports
A primer on GtkListView
Some of the early adopters of GTK4 have pointed out that the new list widgets are not the easiest to learn. In particular, GtkExpression and GtkBuilderListItemFactory are hard to wrap your head around. That is not too surprising – a full list widget, with columns, and selections and sorting, and tree structure, etc is a complicated beast. But lets see if we can unpack things one-by-one, and make it all more understandable. Also: GNOME 3.38's Mutter Gets More Optimizations - ~10% Lower Render Time In Some Scenarios
A new direction — rejoining Red Hat
Today is my last day at NUVIA. It’s been a great experience working with Gerard, Manu, John, and the whole team of Nuvians who are well on the way toward disrupting the datacenter. I am particularly grateful to Gerard for giving me the opportunity to build and lead the NUVIA software organization in its early days. Although I won’t be there, we have built an incredible team of talented people who are going to continue to do amazing things long after I am gone. I am proud of the work that we did together and will look back on this time with great fondness. In a week or so from now, I will be rejoining Red Hat. A company that had been my home for almost 14 years, since even before moved to the US. When I left last year, I told my colleagues at the time that deciding to leave in order to pursue a passion in learning about silicon design was one of the toughest decisions I have ever made. And I really meant that. Red Hat isn’t just a company, it’s a family, and the love that I still have for that place permeates my soul. I know I am not alone in being someone who has left Red Hat and felt a profound sense of loss. The feeling quite literally filled my dreams. Also: Jon Masters Leaving NUVIA, Returning To Red Hat
This week in KDE: Annotations in Spectacle
This week we landed a feature you’ve been waiting a long time for: Annotations in Spectacle! Nicolas Fella implemented it and it will be available in Spectacle 20.12. There are a few bugs and rough edgs remaining, but we should have them smoothed out in time for the release in a few months. Thanks Nicolas!
