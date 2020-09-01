Android Leftovers

The Man Behind Linux Mint: An Interview With Clem Lefebvre

On the University campus our terminals were connected to a central Unix (IBM AIX) server. This was in the late 90s, we had Windows at home, which looked more modern and had more applications but which lacked many of the cool things we were learning at school (remote terminals, concurrent users, file permissions, proper shell, processes, semaphores, etc). When we first heard about Linux we saw it as a way to run Unix at home. We didn’t have to be on campus to enjoy it anymore and we could develop, compile and run our projects at home in an environment that was very similar to Unix. It was also our first encounter with Free Software principles and the pioneer community that formed around Linux and that blew our minds, that was something we wanted to be a part of. Linux has been a hobby of mine since then, it’s always something I’ve been using, reading about, tinkering with, and which I wanted to work with.

Best PDF Editors for Linux Mint 20

PDF stands for Portable Document Format, and it is indeed the most widely used document format because of its ease of access and display. It is highly advisable to convert your documents to PDF format these days before uploading them somewhere or even before printing them. This is because oftentimes, the formatting of the documents get messed up when you try to process the file in one way or another. The PDF file format gives you the ability to share your documents, either in hard copies or softcopies, without messing up the formatting. This article reviews the three best PDF editors for Linux Mint 20. The features of these three PDF editors for Linux Mint 20 are discussed in the sections below.