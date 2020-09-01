Despite the summer break work in the KDE PIM land continued with more than 1100 changes made by more than 30 contributors since the last report. We saw the 20.08 feature and the conclusion of this year’s Google Summer of Code (GSoC), as well as the preparation for our yearly conference KDE Akademy.

Akademy kicked off today with training sessions on several KDE-related topics. In the morning, Nuno Pinheiro from KDAB conducted a class on UI/UX Design in QML for Desktop. This online workshop contained practical exercises on dos, don'ts, and integration; and tips on outside of the box UI design. The session started out with attendees relaying to Nuno the projects they were working on and how they hoped the lesson would help them.

So today Akademy 2020 started. This year it is an online event, meaning that stuff happens on your browser with BigBlueButton. This gave me the motivation to fix hardware acceleration with Chromium on my system. You need a browser able to do hardware-accelereted video decoding if you don’t want to hear the noise of a CPU fan alongside the voice of our fellow KDE people, or if you just don’t want to waste power. Unfortunately hardware-accelereted video decoding on Linux browsers is still a mess in 2020, to the best of my knowledge.

PDF stands for Portable Document Format, and it is indeed the most widely used document format because of its ease of access and display. It is highly advisable to convert your documents to PDF format these days before uploading them somewhere or even before printing them. This is because oftentimes, the formatting of the documents get messed up when you try to process the file in one way or another. The PDF file format gives you the ability to share your documents, either in hard copies or softcopies, without messing up the formatting. This article reviews the three best PDF editors for Linux Mint 20. The features of these three PDF editors for Linux Mint 20 are discussed in the sections below.

A primer on GtkListView Some of the early adopters of GTK4 have pointed out that the new list widgets are not the easiest to learn. In particular, GtkExpression and GtkBuilderListItemFactory are hard to wrap your head around. That is not too surprising – a full list widget, with columns, and selections and sorting, and tree structure, etc is a complicated beast. But lets see if we can unpack things one-by-one, and make it all more understandable. Also: GNOME 3.38's Mutter Gets More Optimizations - ~10% Lower Render Time In Some Scenarios