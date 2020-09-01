Today in Techrights
- The Relationship Between FSF and FSFE
- [Meme] Linux Foundation Board Meeting
- Miguel de Icaza Came to Bruce Perens/Debian (“Permission to Use Debian’s Resources”) Just Months After His Job Interview at Microsoft
- Confusion and Diffusion Tactics: Microsoft Propaganda in Twitter Calls Windows (Vista 10) ‘Linux’ and Misleads Millions
- Qt is Shooting Itself in the Foot Again
- [Meme] ‘New’ Microsoft: From Rampant Crimes to Crimes Against Humanity
- Debian Has Always Been Politically Chaotic, But Now Things Seem to Have Stabilised Somewhat (and There’s a Million Bucks in the Bank)
- Who Are/Were the FSFE Fellowship? Starting Fellowship 2.0?
- Pocock on Resigning as the FSFE Fellowship’s Representative
- [Meme] Linux Foundation Employs Linus Torvalds But Outsources Almost Everything to the Proprietary E.E.E. Against Torvalds (Git Founder), Microsoft GitHub
- What’s the Risk of Using Proprietary Software for People Who Prefer Not to?
- New Video From Derek Taylor: The Linux Foundation Doesn’t Use Linux to Create Reports
- Trust vs. Liking vs. Helping vs. Working With vs. Accepting vs. Agreeing vs. Defending
- An FSFE Fellowship Representative’s Dilemma
- [Meme] Well-Meaning Censorship, Judging by One’s Own Beliefs
- What’s the Difference Between Moderation and Censorship?
- Linus Torvalds is Wrong on Some Technical and Legal Issues, Set Aside All the Political Correctness ‘Hooey’
- IRC Proceedings: Thursday, September 03, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Friday, September 04, 2020
- Links 4/9/2020: GNU/Linux Laptops Galore and Release of GTK 3.99.1
- Links 3/9/2020: More GNU/Linux Laptops and Mesa 20.1.7
Best PDF Editors for Linux Mint 20
PDF stands for Portable Document Format, and it is indeed the most widely used document format because of its ease of access and display. It is highly advisable to convert your documents to PDF format these days before uploading them somewhere or even before printing them. This is because oftentimes, the formatting of the documents get messed up when you try to process the file in one way or another. The PDF file format gives you the ability to share your documents, either in hard copies or softcopies, without messing up the formatting. This article reviews the three best PDF editors for Linux Mint 20. The features of these three PDF editors for Linux Mint 20 are discussed in the sections below.
KDE and Akademy Reports
A primer on GtkListView
Some of the early adopters of GTK4 have pointed out that the new list widgets are not the easiest to learn. In particular, GtkExpression and GtkBuilderListItemFactory are hard to wrap your head around. That is not too surprising – a full list widget, with columns, and selections and sorting, and tree structure, etc is a complicated beast. But lets see if we can unpack things one-by-one, and make it all more understandable. Also: GNOME 3.38's Mutter Gets More Optimizations - ~10% Lower Render Time In Some Scenarios
A new direction — rejoining Red Hat
Today is my last day at NUVIA. It’s been a great experience working with Gerard, Manu, John, and the whole team of Nuvians who are well on the way toward disrupting the datacenter. I am particularly grateful to Gerard for giving me the opportunity to build and lead the NUVIA software organization in its early days. Although I won’t be there, we have built an incredible team of talented people who are going to continue to do amazing things long after I am gone. I am proud of the work that we did together and will look back on this time with great fondness. In a week or so from now, I will be rejoining Red Hat. A company that had been my home for almost 14 years, since even before moved to the US. When I left last year, I told my colleagues at the time that deciding to leave in order to pursue a passion in learning about silicon design was one of the toughest decisions I have ever made. And I really meant that. Red Hat isn’t just a company, it’s a family, and the love that I still have for that place permeates my soul. I know I am not alone in being someone who has left Red Hat and felt a profound sense of loss. The feeling quite literally filled my dreams. Also: Jon Masters Leaving NUVIA, Returning To Red Hat
