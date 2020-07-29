Arch Linux-based EndeavourOS Will Soon Release Distro For ARM CPUs
The discontinuation of Arch-based Antergos last year led to the arrival of its brand new successor, EndeavourOS. It was started by former Antergos moderator Bryan Poerwoatmodjo, who is now Project Leader and Community Manager of Endeavour OS.
Since the first stable release of EndeavourOS on July 15th, 2019, it has kept progressing to deliver the easiest and friendliest Arch Linux-based distro with a graphical offline and online installer.
Android Leftovers
6 Best Linux Diff Tools
File comparison compares the contents of computer files, finding their common contents and their differences. The result of the comparison is often known as a diff. diff is also the name of a famous console based file comparison utility that outputs the differences between two files. The diff utility was developed in the early 1970s on the Unix operating system. Typically, diff is used to show the changes between two versions of the same file. Modern implementations also support binary files. Linux has many good GUI tools that enable you to clearly see the difference between two files or two versions of the same file. This roundup selects 6 of our favourite GUI diff tools. All of them are open source goodness.
News Hotfix: Nitrux 1.3.2
A week after the release of Nitrux 1.3.2 (see Changelog), we’re making a new ISO available to the public. This new ISO addresses two problems; the first was the incorrect version number, a minor, aesthetic issue. The second is a rebuilt root filesystem that significantly improves the compatibility of packages now that we have moved from systemd to OpenRC. This new ISO is not a new version of the distribution; it’s an updated installation media. The new ISO file is nitrux-release-amd64_2020.09.05.iso, therefore we’re removing the previous ISO file from our server, our Sourceforge storage, and our OSDN storage. Our ISO files include a file called .INFO. We utilize this file to add the path to the MD5 checksum and the commit in our CI that generates that specific ISO file, which is very useful to determine what may have gone wrong during the build of a specific image.
