Programming Leftovers
How to Delete Local/Remote Git Branches
If you have previously worked with Git for versioning your Angular code, there is a good chance that you had some situation where you wanted to delete a remote branch or multiple branches. This happens many times to developers, particularly in large projects.
Using Comments in JSON with Node.js and JavaScript Examples
In this article, we’ll learn how to use comments in JSON files. We’ll see workarounds and methods used by developers to add single-line and multiple-line comments to their JSON files, the external libraries and packages for stripping comments from your files before feeding them to the regular JSON.parse() method in JavaScript and Node.js and we’ll also see simple JavaScript code for removing comments without external libraries. Finally, we’ll see the alternative formats to JSON that support comments such as JSON5 and JSONC.
Django Weblog: Technical Board Candidate Registration
As part of our change in governance with DEP-10 it is now time to collect candidates for the Django Technical Board.
According to DEP-10, "Any qualified person may register as a candidate; the candidate registration form and roster of candidates SHALL be maintained by the DSF Board, and candidates MUST provide evidence of their qualifications as part of registration. The DSF Board MAY challenge and reject the registration of candidates it believes do not meet the qualifications of members of the Technical Board, or who it believes are registering in bad faith."
[...]
We had a mistake in the process and neglected to announce this phase properly so we have extended the process by a week to make things entirely fair and in the spirit of DEP-10.
RxPerl release candidate is out
I was working on the completely fresh rewrite of perlmodules.net, when I decided I want to use WebSockets with this site.
So "innovations" started flowing through my mind in order to achieve WebSocketry, and ended-up deciding it would be very helpful if I could use ReactiveX on my Mojolicious site, in terms of size and neatness of the code, buglessness and maintainability.
Dbus-Broker 24 Brings Improved Log Messages
Dbus-Broker as the high performance, D-Bus compatible implementation with BUS1 not panning out yet for high-performance, in-kernel IPC has seen a new release.
Dbus-Broker 24 is the newest version of this D-Bus compatible message broker with a focus on speed and reliability. Version 24 isn't too exciting but brings improved log messages around invalid configuration files and early start-up errors. Dbus-Broker 24 also makes audit events properly typed and prevents non-auditable events from being forwarded to the Linux audit system.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: nanotime 0.3.2: Tweaks
Another (minor) nanotime release, now at version 0.3.2. This release brings an endianness correction which was kindly contributed in a PR, switches to using the API header exported by RcppCCTZ, and tweaks test coverage a little with respect to r-devel.
nanotime relies on the RcppCCTZ package for (efficient) high(er) resolution time parsing and formatting up to nanosecond resolution, and the bit64 package for the actual integer64 arithmetic. Initially implemented using the S3 system, it has benefitted greatly from work by co-author Leonardo who not only rejigged nanotime internals in S4 but also added new S4 types for periods, intervals and durations.
Dirk Eddelbuettel: RcppArmadillo 0.9.900.3.0
Armadillo is a powerful and expressive C++ template library for linear algebra aiming towards a good balance between speed and ease of use with a syntax deliberately close to a Matlab. RcppArmadillo integrates this library with the R environment and language–and is widely used by (currently) 769 other packages on CRAN.
A few days ago, Conrad released a new minor version 9.900.3 of Armadillo which we packaged and tested as usual. Given the incremental release character, we only tested the release and not candidate release. No regressions were found, and, as usual, logs from reverse-depends runs are in the rcpp-logs repo.
8 Time Consuming IT Tasks You Need to Automate Now
There are so many processes in the IT sector that can be automated. Automating these kinds of tasks will help you to focus on important things instead of doing mundane fixes and updates all the time. Today in this blog let’s discuss some common tasks that you can automate to save your time and efforts…
How to use enum in C Language
The enum program in the C programming language is used to define integral constant values, which is very helpful in writing clean and readable programs. Programmers normally use enumeration to define named integral constants in their programs to provide better readability and maintainability of the software. This article will discuss enum in detail.
How to use C++ Pointers
The memory of a computer is a long series of cells. The size of each cell is called a byte. A byte is a space occupied by an English character of the alphabet. An object in the ordinary sense is a consecutive set of bytes in memory. Each cell has an address, which is an integer, usually written in hexadecimal form. There are three ways of accessing an object in memory. An object can be accessed using what is known as a pointer. It can be accessed using what is known as a reference. It can still be accessed using an identifier. The focus of this article is on the use of pointers and references. In C++, there is the pointed object and the pointer object. The pointed object has the object of interest. The pointer object has the address to the pointed object.
Managing a non-profit organization's supply chain with Groovy
There are many reasons I'm a big fan of Java, but perhaps most of all, because of the particular combo of static typing and object-orientedness that imbues its design. However, when I need a quick solution, especially to a "solve it and forget it" problem dealing with data, I usually reach for Groovy (or sometimes Python) instead, especially if the library that addresses my problem exists and is well-documented. Sometimes even awk will do. But I keep meaning to start using Julia more, and then there's Go.
Every so often, I run across a different kind of problem, and when it is sufficiently compact, sometimes I will solve it in a few languages, just to learn more about how each addresses the problem.
Qt Online Installer 4.0 alpha released
Qt Online Installer and Maintenance Tool 4.0 alpha have been released today.
After the pre-alpha release, where we improved the unattended installation support with the brand new CLI, we have been improving the meta-data download speed in this release.
This Week in Rust 354
FreeIPMI 1.6.6 Released
In libfreeipmi, fix segfault in SPMI parsing leading to immediate failures on some hardware across all tools.
Android Leftovers
Arch Linux-based EndeavourOS Will Soon Release Distro For ARM CPUs
The discontinuation of Arch-based Antergos last year led to the arrival of its brand new successor, EndeavourOS. It was started by former Antergos moderator Bryan Poerwoatmodjo, who is now Project Leader and Community Manager of Endeavour OS. Since the first stable release of EndeavourOS on July 15th, 2019, it has kept progressing to deliver the easiest and friendliest Arch Linux-based distro with a graphical offline and online installer.
6 Best Linux Diff Tools
File comparison compares the contents of computer files, finding their common contents and their differences. The result of the comparison is often known as a diff. diff is also the name of a famous console based file comparison utility that outputs the differences between two files. The diff utility was developed in the early 1970s on the Unix operating system. Typically, diff is used to show the changes between two versions of the same file. Modern implementations also support binary files. Linux has many good GUI tools that enable you to clearly see the difference between two files or two versions of the same file. This roundup selects 6 of our favourite GUI diff tools. All of them are open source goodness.
News Hotfix: Nitrux 1.3.2
A week after the release of Nitrux 1.3.2 (see Changelog), we’re making a new ISO available to the public. This new ISO addresses two problems; the first was the incorrect version number, a minor, aesthetic issue. The second is a rebuilt root filesystem that significantly improves the compatibility of packages now that we have moved from systemd to OpenRC. This new ISO is not a new version of the distribution; it’s an updated installation media. The new ISO file is nitrux-release-amd64_2020.09.05.iso, therefore we’re removing the previous ISO file from our server, our Sourceforge storage, and our OSDN storage. Our ISO files include a file called .INFO. We utilize this file to add the path to the MD5 checksum and the commit in our CI that generates that specific ISO file, which is very useful to determine what may have gone wrong during the build of a specific image.
