today's leftovers
Making apps for Linux, a proposal
In the spring of 2020, the GNOME project ran their Community Engagement Challenge in which teams proposed ideas that would “engage beginning coders with the free and open-source software community [and] connect the next generation of coders to the FOSS community and keep them involved for years to come.” I have a few thoughts on this topic, and so does Alan Pope, and so we got chatting and put together a proposal for a programming environment for making simple apps in a way that new developers could easily grasp. We were quite pleased with it as a concept, but: it didn’t get selected for further development. Oh well, never mind. But the ideas still seem good to us, so I think it’s worth publishing the proposal anyway so that someone else has the chance to be inspired by it, or decide they want it to happen. Here:
Why Choose Odoo ERP for Your Business
Today, we are talking about Why choose Odoo ERP for your business? Enterprise Resource Planning, prominently called ERP is considered as the backbone of any business organization for successful business management. Regardless of how complicated your business is, a suitable ERP solution will bring you hassle-free business management and helps to improve productivity.
[...]
For every organization, they need to manage different aspects of the business such as Human Resource Management, CRM, Accounting, Productivity. In order to run different aspects of the organization, they need to use multiple softwares for different processes. In the case of Odoo, it comes with the functionalities required to run any business organization smoothly and can integrate different modules into a single system for effective business management.
The main advantage of Odoo ERP software is that the collected information can be transferred into any modules when it is necessary. For example, the accountant can control and manage the employee’s salary by incorporating the employee management system with the ERP and at the same time, he/she can access the productivity status from the production line. Both of these data can be integrated into a single system for easy access.
All about Asterisk
The Asterisk call control software is a robust, mature, and stable alternative to proprietary traditional and IP PBX systems. However, it should never be “downloaded and installed” onto a telephony network unless the appropriate precautions as far as system support, troubleshooting, and interoperability with other systems have been sufficiently dealt with. Alternatively, for those without the appropriate technical resources, Asterisk-based appliances are a viable option for enjoying a level of security provided by the vendor’s technical support and expertise. In either case, Asterisk is a nimble and versatile system that is here to stay, and is expected to continue to develop in the years to come.
Investing in bug reports pays off
Document compatibility between office suites is a common concern for LibreOffice users. People take sample documents, expecting a pixel-perfect similarity with other office applications and rightly so. While we cover most aspects of formats outside the OpenDocument Format specification, LibreOffice’s native format, there are pieces that have not been implemented yet (for example smooth shadows, which have been implemented recently and will be available in LibreOffice 7.1).
[...]
The people doing quality assurance for LibreOffice is an ever-changing group of around 30 contributors. They analyse user reports tirelessly and always appreciate problem descriptions delivered in a clear and understandable way. In a recent article about LibreOffice appearing on dedoimedo.com, several bugs were reported, but in a rather incomplete way. It is understandable, if a journalist does not want to create proper reports in our bug tracker on top of writing an article. Maybe there is a middle-ground, though.
Simply linking to the problematic Microsoft Office templates would have made the work of the quality assurance team much easier. Now the templates shown in the screenshots had to be discovered through detective work on the MSO template site. Particularly unfortunate was the case of a template, which refused to open properly. There is no way of figuring out the identity of the document and the author never replied to an email requesting for more information. On the other hand, it might be time for the QA team to again methodically go through every single template on the MSO site – such work has been done before, resulting in many solved incompatibilities.
Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #181
Ubuntu LTS Point Releases Are Here
http://fridge.ubuntu.com/2020/08/06/ubuntu-20-04-1-lts-released/
http://fridge.ubuntu.com/2020/08/14/ubuntu-18-04-5-lts-released/
http://fridge.ubuntu.com/2020/08/14/ubuntu-16-04-7-lts-released/
Rolling Rhino Turns Ubuntu 20.04 into a Rolling Release
https://github.com/wimpysworld/rolling-rhino
Boothole, A Linux Security Vulnerability
https://eclypsium.com/2020/07/29/theres-a-hole-in-the-boot/
Red Hat’s Boothole Fix Causes Issues
https://www.zdnet.com/article/red-hat-enterprise-linux-runs-into-boothole-patch-trouble/
Firefox Cuts Jobs Again
https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/08/firefox-maker-mozilla-lays-off-250-workers-says-covid-19-lowered-revenue/
Debian 10.5 Out
https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20200801
MX Linux 19.2 KDE Out
https://mxlinux.org/blog/mx-19-2-kde-now-available/
Kali Linux 2020.3 Out
https://www.kali.org/news/kali-2020-3-release/
KDE Neon, Based on Ubuntu 20.04, Out
https://blog.neon.kde.org/index.php/2020/08/10/kde-neon-rebased-on-20-04/
Kernel 5.8 Out
https://itsfoss.com/kernel-5-8-release/
Kernel 5.9 rc1 Out
http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2008.2/00223.html
Gnome 3.36.5 Out
https://9to5linux.com/gnome-3-36-5-desktop-update-released-with-various-improvements-and-bug-fixes
LibreOffice 7.0 Out
https://itsfoss.com/libreoffice-7-release/
Firefox 79 Out
https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/79.0/releasenotes/
KDE 20.08 Apps Out
https://dot.kde.org/2020/08/13/kdes-2008-apps-updates
Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 Out
https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-amdgpu-unified-linux-20-30
Android Leftovers
Arch Linux-based EndeavourOS Will Soon Release Distro For ARM CPUs
The discontinuation of Arch-based Antergos last year led to the arrival of its brand new successor, EndeavourOS. It was started by former Antergos moderator Bryan Poerwoatmodjo, who is now Project Leader and Community Manager of Endeavour OS. Since the first stable release of EndeavourOS on July 15th, 2019, it has kept progressing to deliver the easiest and friendliest Arch Linux-based distro with a graphical offline and online installer.
6 Best Linux Diff Tools
File comparison compares the contents of computer files, finding their common contents and their differences. The result of the comparison is often known as a diff. diff is also the name of a famous console based file comparison utility that outputs the differences between two files. The diff utility was developed in the early 1970s on the Unix operating system. Typically, diff is used to show the changes between two versions of the same file. Modern implementations also support binary files. Linux has many good GUI tools that enable you to clearly see the difference between two files or two versions of the same file. This roundup selects 6 of our favourite GUI diff tools. All of them are open source goodness.
News Hotfix: Nitrux 1.3.2
A week after the release of Nitrux 1.3.2 (see Changelog), we’re making a new ISO available to the public. This new ISO addresses two problems; the first was the incorrect version number, a minor, aesthetic issue. The second is a rebuilt root filesystem that significantly improves the compatibility of packages now that we have moved from systemd to OpenRC. This new ISO is not a new version of the distribution; it’s an updated installation media. The new ISO file is nitrux-release-amd64_2020.09.05.iso, therefore we’re removing the previous ISO file from our server, our Sourceforge storage, and our OSDN storage. Our ISO files include a file called .INFO. We utilize this file to add the path to the MD5 checksum and the commit in our CI that generates that specific ISO file, which is very useful to determine what may have gone wrong during the build of a specific image.
