The September 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine
The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the September 2020 issue:
* Short Topix: Use Secure Linux Kernels To Thwart Russian Hackers
* Street Fighter Remastered on PCLinuxOS
* Inkscape Tutorial: Inkscape 1.0 New Features, Part 2
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: wdt
* ms_meme's Nook: It Ain't Necessarily So
* Install OpenVPN On An Amazon Fire Stick
* Linux 5.8 Kernel: Biggest Release In Years
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Garlic Roasted Red Potatoes
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.
Download the PDF (7.4 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-09.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (6.0 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202009epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (6.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202009mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 353 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux kernel security fixes spotted before release with side channel attack on...developer mailing lists
Boffins affiliated with BMW, Siemens, and two German universities have found that they can detect Linux kernel security fixes before they get released, insight that could allow miscreants to develop and deploy exploit code for which there's no defense. What's more, they have found that Linux kernel patches regularly get added in a way that bypasses public review and discussion, a practice that opens at least a theoretical risk of backdoored code. In an ArXiv-distributed paper [PDF] titled, "The Sound of Silence: Mining Security Vulnerabilities from Secret Integration Channels in Open-Source Projects," Ralf Ramsauer (University of Applied Sciences Regensburg), Lukas Bulwahn (BMW), Daniel Lohmann (University of Hanover), and Wolfgang Mauerer (University of Applied Sciences Regensburg/Siemens) outline a data mining scheme that amounts to a side channel attack on the open source vulnerability disclosure process. They describe the patch process to address the 2018 Level 1 Terminal Fault (L1TF) vulnerability, a side channel speculative execution attack that allowed data to be obtained from virtual machines on Intel-based servers.
The September 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the September 2020 issue: * Short Topix: Use Secure Linux Kernels To Thwart Russian Hackers * Street Fighter Remastered on PCLinuxOS * Inkscape Tutorial: Inkscape 1.0 New Features, Part 2 * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: wdt * ms_meme's Nook: It Ain't Necessarily So * Install OpenVPN On An Amazon Fire Stick * Linux 5.8 Kernel: Biggest Release In Years * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Garlic Roasted Red Potatoes * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (7.4 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-09.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.0 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202009epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202009mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
elementary OS 6 Odin: New Features and Release Date
The upcoming major release of elementary OS is on full development at the moment. And not much information is available. However, here we list down the expected changes in this upcoming major release.
today's leftovers
Recent comments
19 min 37 sec ago
37 min 55 sec ago
41 min 38 sec ago
5 hours 53 min ago
18 hours 35 min ago
21 hours 20 min ago
21 hours 25 min ago
21 hours 53 min ago
22 hours 14 min ago
22 hours 16 min ago