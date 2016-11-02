Linux kernel security fixes spotted before release with side channel attack on...developer mailing lists
Boffins affiliated with BMW, Siemens, and two German universities have found that they can detect Linux kernel security fixes before they get released, insight that could allow miscreants to develop and deploy exploit code for which there's no defense.
What's more, they have found that Linux kernel patches regularly get added in a way that bypasses public review and discussion, a practice that opens at least a theoretical risk of backdoored code.
In an ArXiv-distributed paper [PDF] titled, "The Sound of Silence: Mining Security Vulnerabilities from Secret Integration Channels in Open-Source Projects," Ralf Ramsauer (University of Applied Sciences Regensburg), Lukas Bulwahn (BMW), Daniel Lohmann (University of Hanover), and Wolfgang Mauerer (University of Applied Sciences Regensburg/Siemens) outline a data mining scheme that amounts to a side channel attack on the open source vulnerability disclosure process.
They describe the patch process to address the 2018 Level 1 Terminal Fault (L1TF) vulnerability, a side channel speculative execution attack that allowed data to be obtained from virtual machines on Intel-based servers.
The September 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS MagazineThe PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article.
In the September 2020 issue:
* Short Topix: Use Secure Linux Kernels To Thwart Russian Hackers
* Street Fighter Remastered on PCLinuxOS
* Inkscape Tutorial: Inkscape 1.0 New Features, Part 2
* PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: wdt
* ms_meme's Nook: It Ain't Necessarily So
* Install OpenVPN On An Amazon Fire Stick
* Linux 5.8 Kernel: Biggest Release In Years
* PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Garlic Roasted Red Potatoes
* And much more inside!
This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw.
Download the PDF (7.4 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-09.pdf
Download the EPUB Version (6.0 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202009epub.epub
Download the MOBI Version (6.2 MB)
https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202009mobi.mobi
Visit the HTML Version
https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html
elementary OS 6 Odin: New Features and Release Date
The upcoming major release of elementary OS is on full development at the moment. And not much information is available. However, here we list down the expected changes in this upcoming major release.
today's leftovers
-
In the spring of 2020, the GNOME project ran their Community Engagement Challenge in which teams proposed ideas that would “engage beginning coders with the free and open-source software community [and] connect the next generation of coders to the FOSS community and keep them involved for years to come.” I have a few thoughts on this topic, and so does Alan Pope, and so we got chatting and put together a proposal for a programming environment for making simple apps in a way that new developers could easily grasp. We were quite pleased with it as a concept, but: it didn’t get selected for further development. Oh well, never mind. But the ideas still seem good to us, so I think it’s worth publishing the proposal anyway so that someone else has the chance to be inspired by it, or decide they want it to happen. Here:
-
Today, we are talking about Why choose Odoo ERP for your business? Enterprise Resource Planning, prominently called ERP is considered as the backbone of any business organization for successful business management. Regardless of how complicated your business is, a suitable ERP solution will bring you hassle-free business management and helps to improve productivity.
[...]
For every organization, they need to manage different aspects of the business such as Human Resource Management, CRM, Accounting, Productivity. In order to run different aspects of the organization, they need to use multiple softwares for different processes. In the case of Odoo, it comes with the functionalities required to run any business organization smoothly and can integrate different modules into a single system for effective business management.
The main advantage of Odoo ERP software is that the collected information can be transferred into any modules when it is necessary. For example, the accountant can control and manage the employee’s salary by incorporating the employee management system with the ERP and at the same time, he/she can access the productivity status from the production line. Both of these data can be integrated into a single system for easy access.
-
The Asterisk call control software is a robust, mature, and stable alternative to proprietary traditional and IP PBX systems. However, it should never be “downloaded and installed” onto a telephony network unless the appropriate precautions as far as system support, troubleshooting, and interoperability with other systems have been sufficiently dealt with. Alternatively, for those without the appropriate technical resources, Asterisk-based appliances are a viable option for enjoying a level of security provided by the vendor’s technical support and expertise. In either case, Asterisk is a nimble and versatile system that is here to stay, and is expected to continue to develop in the years to come.
-
Document compatibility between office suites is a common concern for LibreOffice users. People take sample documents, expecting a pixel-perfect similarity with other office applications and rightly so. While we cover most aspects of formats outside the OpenDocument Format specification, LibreOffice’s native format, there are pieces that have not been implemented yet (for example smooth shadows, which have been implemented recently and will be available in LibreOffice 7.1).
[...]
The people doing quality assurance for LibreOffice is an ever-changing group of around 30 contributors. They analyse user reports tirelessly and always appreciate problem descriptions delivered in a clear and understandable way. In a recent article about LibreOffice appearing on dedoimedo.com, several bugs were reported, but in a rather incomplete way. It is understandable, if a journalist does not want to create proper reports in our bug tracker on top of writing an article. Maybe there is a middle-ground, though.
Simply linking to the problematic Microsoft Office templates would have made the work of the quality assurance team much easier. Now the templates shown in the screenshots had to be discovered through detective work on the MSO template site. Particularly unfortunate was the case of a template, which refused to open properly. There is no way of figuring out the identity of the document and the author never replied to an email requesting for more information. On the other hand, it might be time for the QA team to again methodically go through every single template on the MSO site – such work has been done before, resulting in many solved incompatibilities.
-
