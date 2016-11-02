Games: Lenna's Inception, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, Artifact and More
Glitchy kingdom action-adventure RPG Lenna's Inception has a big post-release update
Lenna's Inception, the wonderful top-down Zelda-like action-adventure that takes place in a world that's glitching away has a big first post-release upgrade.
"The Kingdom is glitching. The evil Chairman of the Banker’s Guild has captured the Prince, opening the way for destruction at the hands of the Archangels. With the Hero eliminated, and the world horribly unraveling, reluctant tutor Lenna must step up to save the kingdom. But it won’t be easy--all she has to guide her is the voice of the deceased elder, and he seems to know more than he’s letting on..."
Ready for another good laugh? The Jackbox Party Pack 7 releases later this year
Jackbox Games have announced The Jackbox Party Pack 7, a brand new set of amusing party games that will be releasing with Linux PC support later this year. It was actually announced months ago, which we entirely missed but thanks to the Steam page going live we spotted it right away.
Valve's card game Artifact 2.0 takes another step closer to launch
Valve's failed deck-building card game Artifact continues undergoing major changes in the closed beta for Artifact 2.0, with another big step taken towards releasing for everyone.
The team mentioned how they listened to tons of feedback, including from players who wanted a more detailed introduction to the game and those who wanted better ways to find matches for certain game modes. Some of this work is now available in the latest update.
Artifact 2.0 now had a matchmaking queue for the Constructed game mode. They say this highly competitive mode will be the biggest test of the game mechanics and all the changes, which will inevitably lead to more changes to come as they tweak it from feedback.
Pixel art survival horror Lamentum gets a publisher, new trailer and a delay
The upcoming pixel-art survival horror adventure Lamentum is coming along in development, although it's going to see a delay with it now releasing in 2021.
After getting successfully funded on Kickstarter back in the Summer of 2019, Lamentum looked like a promising upcoming indie game with a great atmosphere. We've followed along since then and a recent Kickstarter update noted some major changes. Developer Obscure Tales mentioned the delay reason being the "current situation" complicating things, which presumably they mean the COVID19 pandemic. So it should now release in Q1 2021, a while away but hopeful the result is a game that is not rushed.
Not all bad news, they have teamed up with publisher Another Indie who will help with with translations, QA and more. Another Indie has worked with numerous other developers on titles like the popular Yuppie Psycho.
[...]
We spoke to the developer, who confirmed again their continued intention to have it available for Linux too.
Valve gives update on the Dota 2 competitive scene, TI 10 for August 2021
As the Dota 2 Battle Pass for The International 10 tournament continues shattering records, Valve have given an update on when they expect the competitive scene to get going again.
This has obviously been a tough year for everyone, with so much being postponed or cancelled completely. Plenty of things did move entirely online but for the Dota 2 competitive scene it was a bit too silent. Valve didn't communicate much in public about their plans, while continuing to pull in money for the upcoming tournament.
