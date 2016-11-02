Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games: Lenna's Inception, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, Artifact and More

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 5th of September 2020 11:11:58 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Glitchy kingdom action-adventure RPG Lenna's Inception has a big post-release update

    Lenna's Inception, the wonderful top-down Zelda-like action-adventure that takes place in a world that's glitching away has a big first post-release upgrade.

    "The Kingdom is glitching. The evil Chairman of the Banker’s Guild has captured the Prince, opening the way for destruction at the hands of the Archangels. With the Hero eliminated, and the world horribly unraveling, reluctant tutor Lenna must step up to save the kingdom. But it won’t be easy--all she has to guide her is the voice of the deceased elder, and he seems to know more than he’s letting on..."

  • Ready for another good laugh? The Jackbox Party Pack 7 releases later this year

    Jackbox Games have announced The Jackbox Party Pack 7, a brand new set of amusing party games that will be releasing with Linux PC support later this year. It was actually announced months ago, which we entirely missed but thanks to the Steam page going live we spotted it right away.

  • Valve's card game Artifact 2.0 takes another step closer to launch

    Valve's failed deck-building card game Artifact continues undergoing major changes in the closed beta for Artifact 2.0, with another big step taken towards releasing for everyone.

    The team mentioned how they listened to tons of feedback, including from players who wanted a more detailed introduction to the game and those who wanted better ways to find matches for certain game modes. Some of this work is now available in the latest update.

    Artifact 2.0 now had a matchmaking queue for the Constructed game mode. They say this highly competitive mode will be the biggest test of the game mechanics and all the changes, which will inevitably lead to more changes to come as they tweak it from feedback.

  • Pixel art survival horror Lamentum gets a publisher, new trailer and a delay

    The upcoming pixel-art survival horror adventure Lamentum is coming along in development, although it's going to see a delay with it now releasing in 2021.

    After getting successfully funded on Kickstarter back in the Summer of 2019, Lamentum looked like a promising upcoming indie game with a great atmosphere. We've followed along since then and a recent Kickstarter update noted some major changes. Developer Obscure Tales mentioned the delay reason being the "current situation" complicating things, which presumably they mean the COVID19 pandemic. So it should now release in Q1 2021, a while away but hopeful the result is a game that is not rushed.

    Not all bad news, they have teamed up with publisher Another Indie who will help with with translations, QA and more. Another Indie has worked with numerous other developers on titles like the popular Yuppie Psycho.

    [...]

    We spoke to the developer, who confirmed again their continued intention to have it available for Linux too.

  • Valve gives update on the Dota 2 competitive scene, TI 10 for August 2021

    As the Dota 2 Battle Pass for The International 10 tournament continues shattering records, Valve have given an update on when they expect the competitive scene to get going again.

    This has obviously been a tough year for everyone, with so much being postponed or cancelled completely. Plenty of things did move entirely online but for the Dota 2 competitive scene it was a bit too silent. Valve didn't communicate much in public about their plans, while continuing to pull in money for the upcoming tournament.

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux kernel security fixes spotted before release with side channel attack on...developer mailing lists

Boffins affiliated with BMW, Siemens, and two German universities have found that they can detect Linux kernel security fixes before they get released, insight that could allow miscreants to develop and deploy exploit code for which there's no defense. What's more, they have found that Linux kernel patches regularly get added in a way that bypasses public review and discussion, a practice that opens at least a theoretical risk of backdoored code. In an ArXiv-distributed paper [PDF] titled, "The Sound of Silence: Mining Security Vulnerabilities from Secret Integration Channels in Open-Source Projects," Ralf Ramsauer (University of Applied Sciences Regensburg), Lukas Bulwahn (BMW), Daniel Lohmann (University of Hanover), and Wolfgang Mauerer (University of Applied Sciences Regensburg/Siemens) outline a data mining scheme that amounts to a side channel attack on the open source vulnerability disclosure process. They describe the patch process to address the 2018 Level 1 Terminal Fault (L1TF) vulnerability, a side channel speculative execution attack that allowed data to be obtained from virtual machines on Intel-based servers. Read more

The September 2020 Issue of the PCLinuxOS Magazine

The PCLinuxOS Magazine staff is pleased to announce the release of the September 2020 issue. With the exception of a brief period in 2009, The PCLinuxOS Magazine has been published on a monthly basis since September, 2006. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is a product of the PCLinuxOS community, published by volunteers from the community. The magazine is lead by Paul Arnote, Chief Editor, and Assistant Editor Meemaw. The PCLinuxOS Magazine is released under the Creative Commons Attribution- NonCommercial-Share-Alike 3.0 Unported license, and some rights are reserved. All articles may be freely reproduced via any and all means following first publication by The PCLinuxOS Magazine, provided that attribution to both The PCLinuxOS Magazine and the original author are maintained, and a link is provided to the originally published article. In the September 2020 issue: * Short Topix: Use Secure Linux Kernels To Thwart Russian Hackers * Street Fighter Remastered on PCLinuxOS * Inkscape Tutorial: Inkscape 1.0 New Features, Part 2 * PCLinuxOS Family Member Spotlight: wdt * ms_meme's Nook: It Ain't Necessarily So * Install OpenVPN On An Amazon Fire Stick * Linux 5.8 Kernel: Biggest Release In Years * PCLinuxOS Recipe Corner: Garlic Roasted Red Potatoes * And much more inside! This month’s cover was designed by Meemaw. Download the PDF (7.4 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=2020-09.pdf Download the EPUB Version (6.0 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202009epub.epub Download the MOBI Version (6.2 MB) https://pclosmag.com/download.php?f=202009mobi.mobi Visit the HTML Version https://pclosmag.com/html/enter.html

elementary OS 6 Odin: New Features and Release Date

The upcoming major release of elementary OS is on full development at the moment. And not much information is available. However, here we list down the expected changes in this upcoming major release. Read more

today's leftovers

  • Making apps for Linux, a proposal

    In the spring of 2020, the GNOME project ran their Community Engagement Challenge in which teams proposed ideas that would “engage beginning coders with the free and open-source software community [and] connect the next generation of coders to the FOSS community and keep them involved for years to come.” I have a few thoughts on this topic, and so does Alan Pope, and so we got chatting and put together a proposal for a programming environment for making simple apps in a way that new developers could easily grasp. We were quite pleased with it as a concept, but: it didn’t get selected for further development. Oh well, never mind. But the ideas still seem good to us, so I think it’s worth publishing the proposal anyway so that someone else has the chance to be inspired by it, or decide they want it to happen. Here:

    •  
  • Why Choose Odoo ERP for Your Business

    Today, we are talking about Why choose Odoo ERP for your business? Enterprise Resource Planning, prominently called ERP is considered as the backbone of any business organization for successful business management. Regardless of how complicated your business is, a suitable ERP solution will bring you hassle-free business management and helps to improve productivity. [...] For every organization, they need to manage different aspects of the business such as Human Resource Management, CRM, Accounting, Productivity. In order to run different aspects of the organization, they need to use multiple softwares for different processes. In the case of Odoo, it comes with the functionalities required to run any business organization smoothly and can integrate different modules into a single system for effective business management. The main advantage of Odoo ERP software is that the collected information can be transferred into any modules when it is necessary. For example, the accountant can control and manage the employee’s salary by incorporating the employee management system with the ERP and at the same time, he/she can access the productivity status from the production line. Both of these data can be integrated into a single system for easy access.

    •        
  • All about Asterisk

    The Asterisk call control software is a robust, mature, and stable alternative to proprietary traditional and IP PBX systems. However, it should never be “downloaded and installed” onto a telephony network unless the appropriate precautions as far as system support, troubleshooting, and interoperability with other systems have been sufficiently dealt with. Alternatively, for those without the appropriate technical resources, Asterisk-based appliances are a viable option for enjoying a level of security provided by the vendor’s technical support and expertise. In either case, Asterisk is a nimble and versatile system that is here to stay, and is expected to continue to develop in the years to come.

  • Investing in bug reports pays off

    Document compatibility between office suites is a common concern for LibreOffice users. People take sample documents, expecting a pixel-perfect similarity with other office applications and rightly so. While we cover most aspects of formats outside the OpenDocument Format specification, LibreOffice’s native format, there are pieces that have not been implemented yet (for example smooth shadows, which have been implemented recently and will be available in LibreOffice 7.1). [...] The people doing quality assurance for LibreOffice is an ever-changing group of around 30 contributors. They analyse user reports tirelessly and always appreciate problem descriptions delivered in a clear and understandable way. In a recent article about LibreOffice appearing on dedoimedo.com, several bugs were reported, but in a rather incomplete way. It is understandable, if a journalist does not want to create proper reports in our bug tracker on top of writing an article. Maybe there is a middle-ground, though. Simply linking to the problematic Microsoft Office templates would have made the work of the quality assurance team much easier. Now the templates shown in the screenshots had to be discovered through detective work on the MSO template site. Particularly unfortunate was the case of a template, which refused to open properly. There is no way of figuring out the identity of the document and the author never replied to an email requesting for more information. On the other hand, it might be time for the QA team to again methodically go through every single template on the MSO site – such work has been done before, resulting in many solved incompatibilities.

  • Full Circle Magazine: Full Circle Weekly News #181

    Ubuntu LTS Point Releases Are Here http://fridge.ubuntu.com/2020/08/06/ubuntu-20-04-1-lts-released/ http://fridge.ubuntu.com/2020/08/14/ubuntu-18-04-5-lts-released/ http://fridge.ubuntu.com/2020/08/14/ubuntu-16-04-7-lts-released/   Rolling Rhino Turns Ubuntu 20.04 into a Rolling Release https://github.com/wimpysworld/rolling-rhino   Boothole, A Linux Security Vulnerability https://eclypsium.com/2020/07/29/theres-a-hole-in-the-boot/   Red Hat’s Boothole Fix Causes Issues https://www.zdnet.com/article/red-hat-enterprise-linux-runs-into-boothole-patch-trouble/   Firefox Cuts Jobs Again https://arstechnica.com/information-technology/2020/08/firefox-maker-mozilla-lays-off-250-workers-says-covid-19-lowered-revenue/   Debian 10.5 Out https://www.debian.org/News/2020/20200801 MX Linux 19.2 KDE Out https://mxlinux.org/blog/mx-19-2-kde-now-available/ Kali Linux 2020.3 Out https://www.kali.org/news/kali-2020-3-release/ KDE Neon, Based on Ubuntu 20.04, Out https://blog.neon.kde.org/index.php/2020/08/10/kde-neon-rebased-on-20-04/ Kernel 5.8 Out https://itsfoss.com/kernel-5-8-release/ Kernel 5.9 rc1 Out http://lkml.iu.edu/hypermail/linux/kernel/2008.2/00223.html Gnome 3.36.5 Out https://9to5linux.com/gnome-3-36-5-desktop-update-released-with-various-improvements-and-bug-fixes LibreOffice 7.0 Out https://itsfoss.com/libreoffice-7-release/ Firefox 79 Out https://www.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/79.0/releasenotes/ KDE 20.08 Apps Out https://dot.kde.org/2020/08/13/kdes-2008-apps-updates Radeon Software for Linux 20.30 Out https://www.amd.com/en/support/kb/release-notes/rn-amdgpu-unified-linux-20-30   Credits: Ubuntu “Complete” sound: Canonical

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6