Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Teaching Kids That Coding Means ‘Put Something on GitHub’ is (Mis)Using Schools to Sell ‘Clients’ to Microsoft (Vendor Lock-in, Monopoly and Indoctrination)
- Big Money Can Do Big Damage to Membership-Dependent Organisations (Which Should Remain Accountable to Members, Not Big Sponsors)
- Proprietary Software Giants Telling Us That “Open Source Has Won” Means That “Open Source” is Just Proprietary Software Giants
- Bug Squashing and Diversity
- [Meme] Microsoft’s GitHub as Assassination Cradle
- [Meme] Is Open Source a Lot More Polite and ‘Professional’ Than Free Software?
- Bribing Free Software Institutions: A Primer
- The Tragic Stories of Microsoft Mishandling People With Special Needs (to the Point Where Some Needlessly Die)
- The Fellowship’s Future Relationship With FSFE
- Stop Calling the FSFE “Free Software Foundation” (There’s No Direct Connection)
- Why Delete GitHub and Visual Studio ‘Code’ (Openwashing of Microsoft Malware)
- Diversity at the Australian Open Tennis, Margaret Court and the FSF’s Richard Stallman
- [Meme] Open Source is a Lot More Radical and Less Tolerant Than Free Software and Richard Stallman
- Links 5/9/2020: Wayland’s Weston 9.0, FreeIPMI 1.6.6 and Nitrux 1.3.2
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 998 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Events: Akademy and GNU Radio Conference
Games: Lenna's Inception, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, Artifact and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago