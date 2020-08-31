Linux Jargon Buster: What is a Linux Distribution? Why is it Called a ‘Distribution’?
A Linux distribution is an operating system composed of the Linux kernel, GNU tools, additional software and a package manager. It may also include display server and desktop environment to be used as regular desktop operating system.
The term is Linux distribution (or distro in short form) because an entity like Debian or Ubuntu ‘distributes’ the Linux kernel along with all the necessary software and utilities (like network manager, package manager, desktop environments etc) so that it can be used as an operating system.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 848 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Today in Techrights
Events: Akademy and GNU Radio Conference
Games: Lenna's Inception, The Jackbox Party Pack 7, Artifact and More
today's howtos
Recent comments
9 hours 5 min ago
9 hours 23 min ago
9 hours 27 min ago
14 hours 40 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 6 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago
1 day 7 hours ago