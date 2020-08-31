Debian: DebConf 2020 and Latest Development Reports
Elana Hashman: Three talks at DebConf 2020
This year has been a really unusual one for in-person events like conferences. I had already planned to take this year off from travel for the most part, attending just a handful of domestic conferences. But the pandemic has thrown those plans into chaos; I do not plan to attend large-scale in-person events until July 2021 at the earliest, per my employer's guidance.
I've been really sad to have turned down multiple speaking invitations this year. To try to set expectations, I added a note to my Talks page that indicates I will not be writing any new talks for 2020, but am happy to join panels or reprise old talks.
Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in August 2020
Here’s my (eleventh) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.
Mike Gabriel: My Work on Debian LTS (August 2020)
In August 2020, I have worked on the Debian LTS project for 16 hours (of 8 hours planned, plus another 8 hours that I carried over from July).
