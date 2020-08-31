Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Debian: DebConf 2020 and Latest Development Reports

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Sunday 6th of September 2020 09:16:03 AM Filed under
Debian
  • Elana Hashman: Three talks at DebConf 2020

    This year has been a really unusual one for in-person events like conferences. I had already planned to take this year off from travel for the most part, attending just a handful of domestic conferences. But the pandemic has thrown those plans into chaos; I do not plan to attend large-scale in-person events until July 2021 at the earliest, per my employer's guidance.

    I've been really sad to have turned down multiple speaking invitations this year. To try to set expectations, I added a note to my Talks page that indicates I will not be writing any new talks for 2020, but am happy to join panels or reprise old talks.

  • Utkarsh Gupta: FOSS Activites in August 2020

    Here’s my (eleventh) monthly update about the activities I’ve done in the F/L/OSS world.

  • Mike Gabriel: My Work on Debian LTS (August 2020)

    In August 2020, I have worked on the Debian LTS project for 16 hours (of 8 hours planned, plus another 8 hours that I carried over from July).

»

More in Tux Machines

Linux Jargon Buster: What is a Linux Distribution? Why is it Called a ‘Distribution’?

A Linux distribution is an operating system composed of the Linux kernel, GNU tools, additional software and a package manager. It may also include display server and desktop environment to be used as regular desktop operating system. The term is Linux distribution (or distro in short form) because an entity like Debian or Ubuntu ‘distributes’ the Linux kernel along with all the necessary software and utilities (like network manager, package manager, desktop environments etc) so that it can be used as an operating system. Read more

Stable Kernels: 5.8.7 and 5.4.63

I'm announcing the release of the 5.8.7 kernel. All users of the 5.8 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 5.8.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-5.8.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: https://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-s... Read more Also: Linux 5.4.63

Today in Techrights

Events: Akademy and GNU Radio Conference

  • Akademy Kicks off

    Akademy 2020 launched in style with this video starring moi and many other good looking contributors.. [...] I gave the first KDE talk of the conference talking about the KDE is All About the Apps goal

    •        
  • 10th Annual GNU Radio Conference

    GNU Radio Conference (GRCon) is the annual conference for the GNU Radio project & community, and has established itself as one of the premier industry events for Software Radio. It is a week-long conference that includes high-quality technical content and valuable networking opportunities. GRCon is a venue that highlights design, implementation, and theory that has been practically applied in a useful way. GRCon attendees come from a large variety of backgrounds, including industry, academia, government, and hobbyists.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6