Making Everything Linux-Capable
It’s not clear how the edge will play out or what will be the winning formula from a hardware standpoint. But for everything beyond the end device, and possibly even including the end device, a key prerequisite will be the ability to run Linux.
That means at least one processor or core within the hardware will need to run 64-bit software. In addition, systems will need to have enough storage and processing horsepower to be able to run multi-threaded, parallelizable applications based upon Linux.
There are several reasons why this is happening. First, Linux has a long history in the corporate enterprise and the cloud. Despite its rather modest beginnings as a free version of Unix, it has matured over time to be the OS of choice in many data centers. Being able to run this OS on a system means that end users can assess a product based upon a slew of existing benchmarks.
That doesn’t necessarily mean that one chip will perform any better than another for specific compute jobs at the edge. In fact, the opposite might be the case. But it’s at least a starting point for further research and experimentation, and for lots of companies many of the applications they run are Linux-based because that has been the standard OS in many companies for at least a couple decades.
Second, operating systems are becoming the glue between the edge and the cloud, and not just in the obvious ways. Like general-purpose CPUs, server OSes are pretty big and clunky for a lot of operations, but they are very good at managing available resources on-chip and off-chip. So despite the need for customization of algorithms for specific markets, an OS can do things like manage peripherals and memory and traffic prioritization. This is true for proprietary OSes like iOS and Windows, as well as open-source software such as Linux.
Mozilla's Rust and Encryption (for Passwords) Primer
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
On Saturday the ISO/IEC 14882:2020 standards draft was approved as the latest major update to the C++ programming language. The C++20 approval was unanimous and is a very significant update over C++17, coming a few months later than originally anticipated. C++20 adds to the language concepts, modules, the "spaceship operator" for three-way comparisons, coroutines, designated initializers, new standard attributes, and much more. The C++20 library standard also adds ranges, feature test macros, bit operations, and more. C++20 changes in full can be found via the likes of cppreference.com, open-std.org, Wikipedia.
Ben Armstrong: Dronefly relicensed under copyleft licenses
To ensure Dronefly always remains free, the Dronefly project has been relicensed under two copyleft licenses. Read the license change and learn more about copyleft at these links. I was prompted to make this change after a recent incident in the Red DiscordBot development community that made me reconsider my prior position that the liberal MIT license was best for our project. While on the face of it, making your license as liberal as possible might seem like the most generous and hassle-free way to license any project, I was shocked into the realization that its liberality was also its fatal flaw: all is well and good so long as everyone is being cooperative, but it does not afford any protection to developers or users should things suddenly go sideways in how a project is run. A copyleft license is the best way to avoid such issues. In this incident – a sad story of conflict between developers I respect on both sides of the rift, and owe a debt to for what they’ve taught me – three cogs we had come to depend on suddenly stopped being viable for us to use due to changes to the license & the code. Effectively, those cogs became unsupported and unsupportable. To avoid any such future disaster with the Dronefly project, I started shopping for a new license that would protect developers and users alike from similarly losing support, or losing control of their contributions. I am grateful to one particular team member who is skilled in licensing issues and went with their choices. We ran the new licenses by each contributor and arrived at this consensus: the AGPL is best suited for our server-based code, and CC-BY-SA is best suited for our documentation. The relicensing was made official this morning.
