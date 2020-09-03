Mozilla's Rust and Encryption (for Passwords) Primer Rust on Haiku: the Case of the Disappearing Deceased Threads Summer! The time to slow down, relax, go to strange places, and do the projects that are long overdue. This summer I had the joy of spending my time in a lovely house near Lyon in France. In many ways the summer was like others, meaning there was plenty of wine and a lot of relaxing activities. At the same time, the Covid situation did give me a lot of reasons to scale back exploratory activities at the tourist hot spots, and instead focus on activities close to home. I decided to seize the opportunity and to see if I could dive into one of my long-standing pet peeves in the Haiku ecosystem. For a long time I have been maintaining the build of the Rust compiler and development tools on Haiku. For this purpose, I maintain a separate tree with the Rust source, with some patches and specific build instructions. My ultimate end goal is to have Rust build on Haiku from the original source, without any specific patches or workarounds. Instead we are in the situation where we cannot build rust on Haiku itself (instead we need to cross-compile it), and we need a customization to be able to run the Rust compiler (rustc) and package manager (cargo) on Haiku. This summer my goal would be to fi

A look at password security, Part V: Disk Encryption The previous posts ( I, II, III, IV) focused primarily on remote login, either to multiuser systems or Web sites (though the same principles also apply to other networked services like e-mail). However, another common case where users encounter passwords is for login to devices such as laptops, tablets, and phones. This post addresses that topic. [...] It’s natural to think of passwords as a measure that protects access to the computer, but in most cases it’s really a matter of access to the data on your computer. If you make a copy of someone’s disk and put it in another computer that will be a pretty close clone of the original (that’s what a backup is, after all) and the attacker will be able to read all your sensitive data off the disk, and quite possibly impersonate you to cloud services. [...] The obvious way to do this — and the way things used to work pretty much everywhere — is to generate the encryption key directly from the password. [Technical Note: You probably really want generate a random key and encrypt it with a key derived from the password. This way you can change your password without re-encrypting the whole disk. But from a security perspective these are fairly equivalent.] The technical term for this is a password-based key derivation function, which just means that it takes a password and outputs a key. For our purposes, this is the same as a password hashing function and it has the same problem: given an encrypted disk I can attempt to brute force the password by trying a large number of candidate passwords. The result is that you need to have a super-long password (or often a passphrase) in order to prevent this kind of attack. While it’s possible to memorize a long enough password, it’s no fun, as well as being a real pain to type in whenever you want to log in to your computer, let alone on your smartphone or tablet. As a result, most people use much shorter passwords, which of course weakens the security of disk encryption.

Proprietary Software and Monopolies [Old] Why GitHub Won't Help You With Hiring There are already a bunch of great posts arguing against requiring GitHub contributions as part of the hiring process. I particularly recommend The Ethics of Unpaid Labor and the OSS Community and Why GitHub is Not Your CV. While both of those posts give excellent reasons to reconsider asking for open source contributions when hiring, my take here isn't about why it is ethically dubious to require open source contributions or why GitHub isn't great for showcasing your projects. Instead, this post is about why GitHub profiles just aren't all that useful when looking to hire developers.

Epic Games Files Injunction Urging Apple to Restore Developer Account Epic Games filed a preliminary injunction brief on Friday evening in the ongoing case involving Apple's removal of Fortnite in its App Store, asking the tech giant to restore its developer account and make the free-to-play battle royale game available once again. The injunction, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, urged the Court "to stop Apple from retaliating against Epic for daring to challenge Apple's misconduct."

Fortnite usage on iOS has declined by over 60% since removal from App Store, Epic Games says in motion for preliminary injunction against Apple Early last week, Epic Games lost the first round of its #FreeFortnite battle against Apple when Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California denied the Fortnite maker's motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) with respect to the company's flagship game. But Epic won a consolation prize: the court held, on a highly preliminary basis (TROs are only in effect for a couple of weeks and then go away unless replaced by a preliminary injunction), that Apple's termination of an Epic developer account needed to improve and maintain the Unreal Engine was an overreaching form of retaliation and, therefore, not allowed in the short term.

Google announces motion to dismiss Epic's antitrust complaint over Android/Play Store, opposes combining both Epic app store cases One of this blog's most popular posts in 2020 has been my recent comparison of the legal and factual questions raised by Fortnite maker Epic Games' near-simultaneously-filed antitrust complaints against Apple and Google in the Northern District of California, not least thanks to Techmeme featuring it. The short version is that in case Epic's lawyers had a "divide and conquer" strategy in mind against Apple and Google by bringing separate lawsuits in the same district within hours of each other, the Android maker agrees in procedural terms and doesn't want Epic v. Google to be lumped together with Epic v. Apple. And on this occasion, its lawyers just announced that Google would bring a motion to dismiss Epic's complaint, which--if successful and upheld on appeal--would end Epic's Android case before it really begins. It is not known, but we will see shortly, whether Apple also intends to shoot down Epic's complaint at the earliest procedural stage, but Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said at a recent hearing that the case wasn't a slam dunk for Apple or Epic, which strongly suggests she's certain it will go to trial (next year, as the case is on an expedited schedule). There's already been a flurry of activity already in Epic v. Apple, with Judge Gonzalez Rogers having denied an Epic motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) over the removal of Fortnite from the App Store but having granted it so Epic would, for the time being, retain access to Apple's developer tools with a view to the iOS and Mac versions of Unreal Engine.

Epic Tries New Gambit to Restore Fortnite in Apple App Store The case is shaping into a major antitrust showdown over tolls of as much as 30% that Apple charges developers when users make in-app purchases. Epic has filed a separate suit with similar claims against Google.

Alberto Ruiz: Streaming your desktop [Ed: Pushing proprietary software of Amazon in Planet GNOME] DCV is a propietary remote desktop solution optimized for high resolution and low latency usecases, it is an amazing piece of technology and it is the most competitive remote desktop protocol for the Linux desktop. It builds upon many GNOME tecnologies like GTK for our Linux/Windows/macOS clients, GStreamer and recently the team has been making inroads into adopting Rust. Stack wise this is a very exciting job for me as it touchs pretty much all the areas I care about and they do their best to open source stuff when they can. The scope of my team is going to cover mostly the customer facing deliverables such as the clients, packaging and other release process duties. However I will be coordinating upstream contributions as well which is pretty exciting, I am looking forward to work on Wayland integration and other GTK niceties as priority allows. The team understands the importance on investing in the sustainability of the FOSS projects we rely on and I want to make sure that is the case.