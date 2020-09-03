Proprietary Software and Monopolies
[Old] Why GitHub Won't Help You With Hiring
There are already a bunch of great posts arguing against requiring GitHub contributions as part of the hiring process. I particularly recommend The Ethics of Unpaid Labor and the OSS Community and Why GitHub is Not Your CV. While both of those posts give excellent reasons to reconsider asking for open source contributions when hiring, my take here isn't about why it is ethically dubious to require open source contributions or why GitHub isn't great for showcasing your projects.
Instead, this post is about why GitHub profiles just aren't all that useful when looking to hire developers.
Epic Games Files Injunction Urging Apple to Restore Developer Account
Epic Games filed a preliminary injunction brief on Friday evening in the ongoing case involving Apple's removal of Fortnite in its App Store, asking the tech giant to restore its developer account and make the free-to-play battle royale game available once again.
The injunction, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, urged the Court "to stop Apple from retaliating against Epic for daring to challenge Apple's misconduct."
Fortnite usage on iOS has declined by over 60% since removal from App Store, Epic Games says in motion for preliminary injunction against Apple
Early last week, Epic Games lost the first round of its #FreeFortnite battle against Apple when Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers of the United States District Court for the Northern District of California denied the Fortnite maker's motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) with respect to the company's flagship game. But Epic won a consolation prize: the court held, on a highly preliminary basis (TROs are only in effect for a couple of weeks and then go away unless replaced by a preliminary injunction), that Apple's termination of an Epic developer account needed to improve and maintain the Unreal Engine was an overreaching form of retaliation and, therefore, not allowed in the short term.
Google announces motion to dismiss Epic's antitrust complaint over Android/Play Store, opposes combining both Epic app store cases
One of this blog's most popular posts in 2020 has been my recent comparison of the legal and factual questions raised by Fortnite maker Epic Games' near-simultaneously-filed antitrust complaints against Apple and Google in the Northern District of California, not least thanks to Techmeme featuring it.
The short version is that in case Epic's lawyers had a "divide and conquer" strategy in mind against Apple and Google by bringing separate lawsuits in the same district within hours of each other, the Android maker agrees in procedural terms and doesn't want Epic v. Google to be lumped together with Epic v. Apple. And on this occasion, its lawyers just announced that Google would bring a motion to dismiss Epic's complaint, which--if successful and upheld on appeal--would end Epic's Android case before it really begins. It is not known, but we will see shortly, whether Apple also intends to shoot down Epic's complaint at the earliest procedural stage, but Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said at a recent hearing that the case wasn't a slam dunk for Apple or Epic, which strongly suggests she's certain it will go to trial (next year, as the case is on an expedited schedule).
There's already been a flurry of activity already in Epic v. Apple, with Judge Gonzalez Rogers having denied an Epic motion for a temporary restraining order (TRO) over the removal of Fortnite from the App Store but having granted it so Epic would, for the time being, retain access to Apple's developer tools with a view to the iOS and Mac versions of Unreal Engine.
Epic Tries New Gambit to Restore Fortnite in Apple App Store
The case is shaping into a major antitrust showdown over tolls of as much as 30% that Apple charges developers when users make in-app purchases. Epic has filed a separate suit with similar claims against Google.
Alberto Ruiz: Streaming your desktop [Ed: Pushing proprietary software of Amazon in Planet GNOME]
DCV is a propietary remote desktop solution optimized for high resolution and low latency usecases, it is an amazing piece of technology and it is the most competitive remote desktop protocol for the Linux desktop. It builds upon many GNOME tecnologies like GTK for our Linux/Windows/macOS clients, GStreamer and recently the team has been making inroads into adopting Rust. Stack wise this is a very exciting job for me as it touchs pretty much all the areas I care about and they do their best to open source stuff when they can.
The scope of my team is going to cover mostly the customer facing deliverables such as the clients, packaging and other release process duties. However I will be coordinating upstream contributions as well which is pretty exciting, I am looking forward to work on Wayland integration and other GTK niceties as priority allows. The team understands the importance on investing in the sustainability of the FOSS projects we rely on and I want to make sure that is the case.
Mozilla's Rust and Encryption (for Passwords) Primer
Proprietary Software and Monopolies
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
On Saturday the ISO/IEC 14882:2020 standards draft was approved as the latest major update to the C++ programming language. The C++20 approval was unanimous and is a very significant update over C++17, coming a few months later than originally anticipated. C++20 adds to the language concepts, modules, the "spaceship operator" for three-way comparisons, coroutines, designated initializers, new standard attributes, and much more. The C++20 library standard also adds ranges, feature test macros, bit operations, and more. C++20 changes in full can be found via the likes of cppreference.com, open-std.org, Wikipedia.
Ben Armstrong: Dronefly relicensed under copyleft licenses
To ensure Dronefly always remains free, the Dronefly project has been relicensed under two copyleft licenses. Read the license change and learn more about copyleft at these links. I was prompted to make this change after a recent incident in the Red DiscordBot development community that made me reconsider my prior position that the liberal MIT license was best for our project. While on the face of it, making your license as liberal as possible might seem like the most generous and hassle-free way to license any project, I was shocked into the realization that its liberality was also its fatal flaw: all is well and good so long as everyone is being cooperative, but it does not afford any protection to developers or users should things suddenly go sideways in how a project is run. A copyleft license is the best way to avoid such issues. In this incident – a sad story of conflict between developers I respect on both sides of the rift, and owe a debt to for what they’ve taught me – three cogs we had come to depend on suddenly stopped being viable for us to use due to changes to the license & the code. Effectively, those cogs became unsupported and unsupportable. To avoid any such future disaster with the Dronefly project, I started shopping for a new license that would protect developers and users alike from similarly losing support, or losing control of their contributions. I am grateful to one particular team member who is skilled in licensing issues and went with their choices. We ran the new licenses by each contributor and arrived at this consensus: the AGPL is best suited for our server-based code, and CC-BY-SA is best suited for our documentation. The relicensing was made official this morning.
