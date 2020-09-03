today's leftovers
Linux themes update – September 2020
Hello there and welcome to LinuxH2O. I’m continuing on the themes update for the month. It’s September 2020 now so let’s see what the Linux community has to offer us.
This month we have a total of 6 themes for you.
Three GTK+ themes
Two icon theme packs
One cursor theme pack
One GRUB bootloader theme
So you can see it’s full of 360° customization for your favorite Linux distribution. Now lets into the updates.
Lilbits: The tiniest “iMac,” Android for PCs, and Surface Duo unboxed
The “World’s Smallest iMac” looks like an Apple computer, but behind the 7 inch display is a Raspberry Pi computer running a GNU/Linux distribution called Twister OS which has been skinned to look like macOS.
[...]
The “world’s smallest iMac” is actually a 3D printed case with a 7 inch screen, a Raspberry Pi 4 (cut down to size with a dremel), and the Linux-based Twister OS with a macOS-like user interface.
What have you been gaming on Linux lately? Come chat
Another week full of game updates, new releases and plenty still to come. Time for another of our weekly chats about all the wonderful gaming we've been doing.
This week saw some interesting releases for Linux including Desperados III, A Long Way Down, Crusader Kings III, a new set of Stadia Pro games and plenty of upcoming releases mentioned like The Jackbox Party Pack 7, BOY BEATS WORLD, art of rally, Tenderfoot Tactics, Songs of Syx and plenty more from our Gamescom round-up. Certainly no shortage and that's only off the top of my head from this last week.
My current love that I keep going back to is Super Bomberman R Online, which is currently a time-limited exclusive on Stadia. If you have Stadia Pro, it's free to claim until November 30 (and Stadia Pro still gives a month free on sign-up) and it seems there's plenty of players on it, I've had no troubles finding matches.
Street Fighter Remastered on PCLinuxOS
After almost 30 years (27 to be exact), a game is modified to work as it should, on the date it was released. Street Fighter 2 Remastered is a hack for the Megadrive/Genesis game, which was released on September 28, 1993 in Japan, on September 27 in the USA and October 29 in Europe.
[...]
We got to the most interesting point in the article: How to play Street Fighter 2: Remastered on PCLinuxOS. Just follow this easy, easy recipe.
New/Updated Benchmarks For August From TensorFlow Lite To ASTCENC
In addition to the new OpenBenchmarking.org now out in public "alpha", a number of new and updated test profiles were published in August for users of our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking software.
When it comes to new tests/benchmarks added over the course of August, the additions include:
tensorflow-lite - Complementing the existing TensorFlow benchmarks, TensorFlow Lite is now available as a benchmark for evaluating the performance of this implementation focused for inference on the edge.
astcenc - The Arm-developed ASTC Encoder (astcenc) with its 2.0 release is now available as a benchmark. This encoder for Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression times how long it takes to create ASTC compressed textures with different quality presets.
The 20 Best Kids Apps For Android To Keep Your Kids Busy
It is true that nowadays, the use of Android to keep your kids and toddlers busy is highly decreasing because they get addicted to smartphones very soon. To be true, it’s completely the parent’s fault because they try to keep their kids with their phones for so long.
Mozilla's Rust and Encryption (for Passwords) Primer
Proprietary Software and Monopolies
C++20 Draft Approved As Major Update To C++ Programming Language
On Saturday the ISO/IEC 14882:2020 standards draft was approved as the latest major update to the C++ programming language. The C++20 approval was unanimous and is a very significant update over C++17, coming a few months later than originally anticipated. C++20 adds to the language concepts, modules, the "spaceship operator" for three-way comparisons, coroutines, designated initializers, new standard attributes, and much more. The C++20 library standard also adds ranges, feature test macros, bit operations, and more. C++20 changes in full can be found via the likes of cppreference.com, open-std.org, Wikipedia.
Ben Armstrong: Dronefly relicensed under copyleft licenses
To ensure Dronefly always remains free, the Dronefly project has been relicensed under two copyleft licenses. Read the license change and learn more about copyleft at these links. I was prompted to make this change after a recent incident in the Red DiscordBot development community that made me reconsider my prior position that the liberal MIT license was best for our project. While on the face of it, making your license as liberal as possible might seem like the most generous and hassle-free way to license any project, I was shocked into the realization that its liberality was also its fatal flaw: all is well and good so long as everyone is being cooperative, but it does not afford any protection to developers or users should things suddenly go sideways in how a project is run. A copyleft license is the best way to avoid such issues. In this incident – a sad story of conflict between developers I respect on both sides of the rift, and owe a debt to for what they’ve taught me – three cogs we had come to depend on suddenly stopped being viable for us to use due to changes to the license & the code. Effectively, those cogs became unsupported and unsupportable. To avoid any such future disaster with the Dronefly project, I started shopping for a new license that would protect developers and users alike from similarly losing support, or losing control of their contributions. I am grateful to one particular team member who is skilled in licensing issues and went with their choices. We ran the new licenses by each contributor and arrived at this consensus: the AGPL is best suited for our server-based code, and CC-BY-SA is best suited for our documentation. The relicensing was made official this morning.
