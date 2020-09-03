Looking for screen capturing application for your Ubuntu desktop? Here are 7 popular graphical tools you can try. There are also many other screenshot tools (e.g., KDE Spectacle, Deepin screenshot, xfce4-screenshooter, lximage-qt) that are either not desktop independent, or not working good in my case. So the previous 7 tools are the best for Ubuntu so far in 2020 in my private opinion.

today's leftovers Linux themes update – September 2020 Hello there and welcome to LinuxH2O. I’m continuing on the themes update for the month. It’s September 2020 now so let’s see what the Linux community has to offer us. This month we have a total of 6 themes for you. Three GTK+ themes Two icon theme packs One cursor theme pack One GRUB bootloader theme So you can see it’s full of 360° customization for your favorite Linux distribution. Now lets into the updates.

Lilbits: The tiniest “iMac,” Android for PCs, and Surface Duo unboxed The “World’s Smallest iMac” looks like an Apple computer, but behind the 7 inch display is a Raspberry Pi computer running a GNU/Linux distribution called Twister OS which has been skinned to look like macOS. [...] The “world’s smallest iMac” is actually a 3D printed case with a 7 inch screen, a Raspberry Pi 4 (cut down to size with a dremel), and the Linux-based Twister OS with a macOS-like user interface.

What have you been gaming on Linux lately? Come chat Another week full of game updates, new releases and plenty still to come. Time for another of our weekly chats about all the wonderful gaming we've been doing. This week saw some interesting releases for Linux including Desperados III, A Long Way Down, Crusader Kings III, a new set of Stadia Pro games and plenty of upcoming releases mentioned like The Jackbox Party Pack 7, BOY BEATS WORLD, art of rally, Tenderfoot Tactics, Songs of Syx and plenty more from our Gamescom round-up. Certainly no shortage and that's only off the top of my head from this last week. My current love that I keep going back to is Super Bomberman R Online, which is currently a time-limited exclusive on Stadia. If you have Stadia Pro, it's free to claim until November 30 (and Stadia Pro still gives a month free on sign-up) and it seems there's plenty of players on it, I've had no troubles finding matches.

Street Fighter Remastered on PCLinuxOS After almost 30 years (27 to be exact), a game is modified to work as it should, on the date it was released. Street Fighter 2 Remastered is a hack for the Megadrive/Genesis game, which was released on September 28, 1993 in Japan, on September 27 in the USA and October 29 in Europe. [...] We got to the most interesting point in the article: How to play Street Fighter 2: Remastered on PCLinuxOS. Just follow this easy, easy recipe.

New/Updated Benchmarks For August From TensorFlow Lite To ASTCENC In addition to the new OpenBenchmarking.org now out in public "alpha", a number of new and updated test profiles were published in August for users of our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking software. When it comes to new tests/benchmarks added over the course of August, the additions include: tensorflow-lite - Complementing the existing TensorFlow benchmarks, TensorFlow Lite is now available as a benchmark for evaluating the performance of this implementation focused for inference on the edge. astcenc - The Arm-developed ASTC Encoder (astcenc) with its 2.0 release is now available as a benchmark. This encoder for Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression times how long it takes to create ASTC compressed textures with different quality presets.

The 20 Best Kids Apps For Android To Keep Your Kids Busy It is true that nowadays, the use of Android to keep your kids and toddlers busy is highly decreasing because they get addicted to smartphones very soon. To be true, it’s completely the parent’s fault because they try to keep their kids with their phones for so long.