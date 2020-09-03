Top 7 Screenshot Tools for Ubuntu Desktop
Looking for screen capturing application for your Ubuntu desktop? Here are 7 popular graphical tools you can try.
There are also many other screenshot tools (e.g., KDE Spectacle, Deepin screenshot, xfce4-screenshooter, lximage-qt) that are either not desktop independent, or not working good in my case.
So the previous 7 tools are the best for Ubuntu so far in 2020 in my private opinion.
Linux Weekly Roundup - LibreOffice 7.1, Linux Laptops, Blender
Here's the Linux Weekly roundup series, filtered for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
Hello there and welcome to LinuxH2O. I’m continuing on the themes update for the month. It’s September 2020 now so let’s see what the Linux community has to offer us.
This month we have a total of 6 themes for you.
Three GTK+ themes
Two icon theme packs
One cursor theme pack
One GRUB bootloader theme
So you can see it’s full of 360° customization for your favorite Linux distribution. Now lets into the updates.
The “World’s Smallest iMac” looks like an Apple computer, but behind the 7 inch display is a Raspberry Pi computer running a GNU/Linux distribution called Twister OS which has been skinned to look like macOS.
[...]
The “world’s smallest iMac” is actually a 3D printed case with a 7 inch screen, a Raspberry Pi 4 (cut down to size with a dremel), and the Linux-based Twister OS with a macOS-like user interface.
Another week full of game updates, new releases and plenty still to come. Time for another of our weekly chats about all the wonderful gaming we've been doing.
This week saw some interesting releases for Linux including Desperados III, A Long Way Down, Crusader Kings III, a new set of Stadia Pro games and plenty of upcoming releases mentioned like The Jackbox Party Pack 7, BOY BEATS WORLD, art of rally, Tenderfoot Tactics, Songs of Syx and plenty more from our Gamescom round-up. Certainly no shortage and that's only off the top of my head from this last week.
My current love that I keep going back to is Super Bomberman R Online, which is currently a time-limited exclusive on Stadia. If you have Stadia Pro, it's free to claim until November 30 (and Stadia Pro still gives a month free on sign-up) and it seems there's plenty of players on it, I've had no troubles finding matches.
After almost 30 years (27 to be exact), a game is modified to work as it should, on the date it was released. Street Fighter 2 Remastered is a hack for the Megadrive/Genesis game, which was released on September 28, 1993 in Japan, on September 27 in the USA and October 29 in Europe.
[...]
We got to the most interesting point in the article: How to play Street Fighter 2: Remastered on PCLinuxOS. Just follow this easy, easy recipe.
In addition to the new OpenBenchmarking.org now out in public "alpha", a number of new and updated test profiles were published in August for users of our open-source, cross-platform automated benchmarking software.
When it comes to new tests/benchmarks added over the course of August, the additions include:
tensorflow-lite - Complementing the existing TensorFlow benchmarks, TensorFlow Lite is now available as a benchmark for evaluating the performance of this implementation focused for inference on the edge.
astcenc - The Arm-developed ASTC Encoder (astcenc) with its 2.0 release is now available as a benchmark. This encoder for Adaptive Scalable Texture Compression times how long it takes to create ASTC compressed textures with different quality presets.
It is true that nowadays, the use of Android to keep your kids and toddlers busy is highly decreasing because they get addicted to smartphones very soon. To be true, it’s completely the parent’s fault because they try to keep their kids with their phones for so long.
Linux/Kernel Leftovers
Intel's iNet Wireless Daemon (IWD) is out with a new feature release with this daemon continuing to see new usage and possibly on Ubuntu moving forward.
With IWD 1.9 there has been work most notably on sorting out the APIs around WiFi Display support this is around the WFD / Miracast standards. Included with IWD 1.9 is a sample/test app using GStreamer with a WiFI Display device making use of the new IWD interface.
At this year’s Xen Developer and Design Summit, Stefano Stabellini from Xilinx gave a talk on Cache Coloring, a new feature for Xen that helps better support real-time workloads.
Many embedded deployments require deterministic IRQ latency, which can be difficult to pull off as even small spikes lead to failure. No matter the activity in other VMs, the latency-sensitive app has to continue unaffected.
Xen can fully dedicate physical CPUs to VMs to minimize latency and interference, however, real-time deadlines can still be missed due to the presence of a shared L2 cache across the ARM cores. One app on one CPU core can affect the performance of another app in a different VM by causing cache interference.
The proposed fsinfo() system call, which returns extended information about mounted filesystems, was first covered here just over one year ago. The form of fsinfo() has not changed much in that year, but the debate over merging it continues. To some, fsinfo() is needed to efficiently obtain information about filesystems; to others, it is an unnecessary and over-engineered mechanism. Changes will probably be necessary if this feature is ever to make it into the mainline kernel.
Linux has long supported the statfs() system call (usually seen from user space as statvfs()) as a way of obtaining information about mounted filesystems. As has happened so often, though, the designers of statfs() made a list of all the filesystem attributes they thought might be interesting and limited the call to those attributes; there is no way to extend it with new attributes. Filesystem designers, though, have stubbornly refused to stop designing new features in the decades since statfs() was set in stone, so there is now a lot of relevant information that cannot be obtained from statfs(). Such details include mount options, timestamp granularity, associated labels and UUIDs, and whether the filesystem supports features like extended attributes, access-control lists, and case-insensitive lookups.
As it happens, the kernel does make much of that information available now by way of the /proc/mounts virtual file. The problem with /proc/mounts, beyond the fact that some information is still missing, is that it is inefficient to access. Reading the contents of that file requires the kernel to query every mounted filesystem for the relevant information; on systems with a lot of mounted filesystems, that can get expensive. Systems running containerized workloads, in particular, can have vast numbers of mounts — thousands in some cases — so reading /proc/mounts can be painful indeed. For extra fun, the only way to know about newly mounted filesystems with current kernels is to poll /proc/mounts and look for new entries.
David Howells proposes to solve the polling problem with a new notification mechanism, but that mechanism, in turn, relies on fsinfo(), the 21st revision of which was posted on August 3. Howells requested that both notifications and fsinfo() be pulled during the 5.9 merge window, but that did not happen. Instead, the request resulted in yet another discussion about whether fsinfo() makes sense in its current form.
"So I didn't really expect this, but 5.8 looks to be one of our biggest releases of all time," said Linux headmaster Linus Torvalds on the Linux Kernel Mailing List when he made the announcement of the Linux Kernel 5.8 rc1 on June 14, 2020.
Later in his announcement, Torvalds went on to describe just how big of a release the 5.8 kernel was, by the numbers: over 14,000 non-merge commits (over 15,000 if you count merges), 800,000 new lines of code, and over 14,000 files changed.
[...]
Closer to home, Texstar has already started working on making the new Linux kernel available to PCLinuxOS users. As of the time of the writing of this article, the new kernel is in the testing section of the PCLinuxOS repository. Most likely, it will be moved from testing to the regular repository by the time you read this.
Meanwhile, Linus Torvalds has already released Linux Kernel 5.9 (rc1) on August 16, 2020, just two weeks after releasing the 5.8 kernel to the masses. Not resting on his laurels or accomplishments, work is continuing where work on 5.8 left off.
Queued up in char-misc-next ahead of the Linux 5.10 cycle is a speed-up for reading from /dev/zero...
The patch adds a non-iov_iter version of reads for the /dev/zero interface. The write performance is unchanged as it already had a non-iov_iter implementation.
Are you considering using a "smart lock" to secure your house, shed, gate, etc.? You might want to reconsider, according to 73 percent of 549 responding security experts. In an article published by Forbes, their answer was clear: "Get in the sea!"
The PCLinuxOS Magazine reported in the May 2020 Short Topix article about how insecure a "smart lock" was that relied on fingerprints. It has to do, mostly, with only a bare minimum of data points being employed when comparing the "unlocking" fingerprint to the one(s) stored in the device memory. So, when only checking five data points within a complex fingerprint, versus, say, comparing 10 or 20 data points, it becomes a trivial task to fool the fingerprint reader. Of course, when you increase the data points in the pattern, you make the lock more persnickety about granting access.
Locks that use fingerprints aren't the only kind that exhibit vulnerabilities. Other "smart locks" rely on wifi or Bluetooth to lock or unlock. But what happens when your network goes down? What happens in the event of a prolonged power outage? What happens when the network you depend on is a victim of malware or ransomware? What if your "smart lock" depends on a connected smartphone app to work ... and you lose your smartphone? In any/all of these cases, you are effectively locked out of your own house, shed, gate, belongings, etc. In the latter case, your smartphone in the hands of someone who may have taken it, also affords entry to areas you would prefer to keep secure.
Recently, one security expert discovered a vulnerability in a "smart lock" from U-Tec that allowed a hacker to gain access using a smartphone (which many, many people possess) and hacking the MAC address. U-Tec fixed the vulnerability as soon as they were informed, but the incident illustrates just how vulnerable a "smart lock" is.
Of course, there's the other side of the equation, too. Most "dumb locks" (that is, those using a key and tumbler approach) aren't necessarily the most secure things in the world, either. They are vulnerable to "lock bumping," where a special key is used to "bump" the tumblers in a lock into yielding and unlocking. Some locks can easily be bypassed with just an aluminum pop can and a pair of scissors. Don't believe me? Just look on YouTube, where there are TONS of videos showing and explaining the technique. And don't think that lock picks are only available to locksmiths. In less than a minute, I can find over a thousand places on the internet to buy my own set of lock picks, and where they are more than happy and willing to sell me a set.
[...]
So, see? As a PCLinuxOS user, you are most assuredly safe and secure. It's EXTREMELY unlikely that you are using a kernel that was retired over seven years ago. However, you know that in some dark, closeted server room somewhere in the world, sits a long forgotten Linux server that just happily keeps chugging along, day after day, year after year, without any updates being performed in years. Many server operators are reluctant to take a server down or offline that is performing its desired/assigned function for a kernel update. It's more of a "if it ain't broke, don't fix it" approach.
So, this "threat" represents the importance of two things for PCLinuxOS users. First, use the most recent kernel that functions with all of your hardware. Newer kernels resolve security vulnerabilities that might have gone unnoticed for quite some time (such as with DrovoRub). Second, keep your system as up-to-date as you possibly can, since many software updates close or resolve security vulnerabilities that are discovered after (sometimes long after) the release of the software. Do you still think it isn't a big deal? See here for all of the vulnerabilities discovered in the Linux Kernel.
The "takeaway" is quite simple. Keep. Your. Computer. Updated. Only by staying one (or a few) steps ahead of the hackers will you guarantee that your data and OS are safe.
Patches were posted on Friday for introducing the Intel Security Manager class driver to the Linux kernel.
This open-source "Intel Security Manager" class driver is intended for managing secure updates to Intel FPGA hardware.
-
Optimizing transfer_map is one of the first issues I created, and it’s definitely one of the most important, at least as it pertains to unit tests. So many unit tests perform reads on buffers that it’s crucial to ensure no unnecessary flushing or stalling is happening here.
I’m working on a couple of presentations and I wanted to share this nugget of joy with anyone who hasn’t actually read it.
