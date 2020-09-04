Jonathan Carter: DebConf 20 Online
My first one was DebConf7. Initially I mostly started watching the videos because I wanted to learn more about packaging. I had just figured out how to create binary packages by hand, and have read through the new maintainers guide, but a lot of it was still a mystery. By the end of DebConf7 my grasp of source packages was still a bit thin, but other than that, I ended up learning a lot more about Debian during DebConf7 than I had hoped for, and over the years, the quality of online participation for each DebConf has varied a lot.
I think having a completely online DebConf, where everyone was remote, helped raise awareness about how important it is to make the remote experience work well, and I hope that it will make people who run sessions at physical events in the future consider those who are following remotely a bit more.
During some BoF sessions, it was clear that some teams haven’t talked to each other face to face in a while, and I heard at least 3 teams who said “This was nice, we should do more regular video calls!”. Our usual communication methods of e-mail lists and IRC serve us quite well, for the most part, but sometimes having an actual conversation with the whole team present at the same time can do wonders for dealing with many kind of issues that is just always hard to deal with in text based mediums.
There were three main languages used in this DebConf. We’ve had more than one language at a DebConf before, but as far as I know it’s the first time that we had multiple talks over 3 languages (English, Malayalam and Spanish).
Also: Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in August 2020
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 901 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Software: HomeBank Release, Browsh in Sparky, Upcoming Kate and Chrome/Chromium
Android Leftovers
Top 7 Screenshot Tools for Ubuntu Desktop
Looking for screen capturing application for your Ubuntu desktop? Here are 7 popular graphical tools you can try. There are also many other screenshot tools (e.g., KDE Spectacle, Deepin screenshot, xfce4-screenshooter, lximage-qt) that are either not desktop independent, or not working good in my case. So the previous 7 tools are the best for Ubuntu so far in 2020 in my private opinion.
Linux Weekly Roundup - LibreOffice 7.1, Linux Laptops, Blender
Here's the Linux Weekly roundup series, filtered for you from the Linux and opensource world on application updates, new releases, distribution updates, major news, and upcoming highlights.
Recent comments
8 hours 30 min ago
9 hours 29 min ago
22 hours 7 min ago
22 hours 26 min ago
22 hours 29 min ago
1 day 3 hours ago
1 day 16 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago
1 day 19 hours ago