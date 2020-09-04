Software: HomeBank Release, Browsh in Sparky, Upcoming Kate and Chrome/Chromium HomeBank 5.4.3 HomeBank is a free software (as in "free speech" and also as in "free beer") that will assist you to manage your personal accounting. It is designed to easy to use and be able to analyse your personal finance and budget in detail using powerful filtering tools and beautiful charts. If you are looking for a completely free and easy application to manage your personal accounting, budget, finance then HomeBank should be the software of choice.

Browsh There is a new application available for Sparkers: Browsh What is Browsh? Browsh is a fully interactive, real-time, and modern text-based browser rendered to TTYs and browsers… …Browsh is different in that it’s backed by a real browser, namely headless Firefox, to create a purely text-based version of web pages and web apps. These can be easily rendered in a terminal or indeed, ironically, in another browser. Do note that currently the browser client doesn’t have feature parity with the terminal client.

Kate - Color Themes Two years ago, we migrated our syntax highlighting to KSyntaxHighlighting. That was some work done mostly at the Akademy 2018. What we didn’t touch during that port: KSyntaxHighlighting has an own color theme concept that allows more or less all that we did support in KTextEditor but on the base of much better defined JSON .theme files. This means you can now have a theme being self-contained in a small file and you need not to import it somewhere into a large configuration mess but just place it like a highlighting definition file in some folder in either the system-wide or user-wide XDG directory “org.kde.syntax-highlighting/themes”. If you use KSyntaxHighlighting or KTextEditor in your own application, you can even just bundle these themes as Qt resources in “:/org.kde.syntax-highlighting/themes” inside your application binary. This simplifies bundling of own themes a lot. Starting with Frameworks version 5.75 we will start to make use of this variant of color themes. KSyntaxHighlighting themes now show up as color themes inside KTextEditor based applications like Kate and are usable out of the box. The change was done in this merge request. The UI is changed to call this “Color Theme” instead of “Schema”, the font choosing is decoupled from this now in the settings dialog. Color themes can only alter the coloring and text attributes like bold/italic/underline/…, but not switch the font itself. Per default the default color theme for KTextEditor based applications in now automatically selected based on the configured KDE color theme, e.g. for dark themes you will get a dark theme per default, for light themes a light one.

Chrome 87 Dev Builds Trying Again With X11+Wayland Ozone Enabled While Chrome 86 entered beta with many features, Chrome 87 in development has re-enabled the Wayland+X11 Ozone support as another attempt at improving the Wayland support experience off the single binary. As of the Chrome/Chromium 87.0.4252.0 dev build, the support has been relanded for using X11 and Ozone and fixes Vulkan tests on Linux with the Skia renderer as well as ANGLE tests on Linux Ozone.