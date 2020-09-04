Kate - Color Themes
KTextEditor (and therefore Kate/KWrite/KDevelop/…) has a concept of color themes since more than one decade.
In the KTextEditor UI this is called a “Schema” at the moment. (Don’t ask me why it wasn’t called color theme or something like this, seems I wasn’t that clever at choosing names in the past.)
The user can configure the colors inside the settings and the stuff is saved in some very ancient way (nice string lists of hand-crafted text output of colors/bools/…) inside KConfig INI files. There is some import/export of this stuff based on KConfig INI files, too.
