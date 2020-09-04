Audiocasts/Shows: GNU World Order and More
GNU World Order 370
lm_sensors, lsof, and lsscsi.
How To Add A Scratchpad To Any Window Manager With Tdrop
Until I discovered tdrop I didn't really see what someone might want to use a scratchpad or dropdown terminal but I sort of get it now, they can actually be really useful if you don't want to disturb the window you're currently on. Obviously you don't need it but it's still kind of cool and tdrop will help you turn any terminal with any window manager into a scratchpad.
6 Cool Things You Didn't Know About Linux's History
Wow! Eric Londo, FrontPageLinux.com contributor, wrote an amazing article about the History of Unix and Linux entitled "A Guide Through The History of Unix & Linux: Everything You Need To Know". It's just Wow! This video has 6 Cool things about the History of Unix & Linux that you can get from this article and the article has a whole lot more!
First Look at WebApp Manager by Linux Mint
In this video, we are looking at how to install the new WebApp Manager by Linux Mint, the Beta version, and how it works.
Jonathan Carter: DebConf 20 Online
My first one was DebConf7. Initially I mostly started watching the videos because I wanted to learn more about packaging. I had just figured out how to create binary packages by hand, and have read through the new maintainers guide, but a lot of it was still a mystery. By the end of DebConf7 my grasp of source packages was still a bit thin, but other than that, I ended up learning a lot more about Debian during DebConf7 than I had hoped for, and over the years, the quality of online participation for each DebConf has varied a lot. I think having a completely online DebConf, where everyone was remote, helped raise awareness about how important it is to make the remote experience work well, and I hope that it will make people who run sessions at physical events in the future consider those who are following remotely a bit more. During some BoF sessions, it was clear that some teams haven’t talked to each other face to face in a while, and I heard at least 3 teams who said “This was nice, we should do more regular video calls!”. Our usual communication methods of e-mail lists and IRC serve us quite well, for the most part, but sometimes having an actual conversation with the whole team present at the same time can do wonders for dealing with many kind of issues that is just always hard to deal with in text based mediums. There were three main languages used in this DebConf. We’ve had more than one language at a DebConf before, but as far as I know it’s the first time that we had multiple talks over 3 languages (English, Malayalam and Spanish). Also: Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in August 2020
