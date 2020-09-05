Language Selection

Linux 5.9-rc4

Linux
  • Linux 5.9-rc4
    Hey, last weekend I said that rc3 was fairly small, and it was likely
due to the usual timing fluctuations in pull requests. And guess what?
Here we are, a week later, and yup - rc4 has all the pieces that were
missing from rc3, and is larger than usual.

It's not outrageously so, and we've had bigger rc4's, so it while it's
a bit larger than average, it's all well within the normal range, and
not something I'll lose any sleep over.

We've got changes all over, with the expected networking fixes perhaps
standing out, but there's all the usual suspects: drivers (sound,
nvme, gpu, iommu, mmc etc), filesystems (btrfs, afs, affs(!) and xfs),
architecture updates (a little bit of this, a little bit of that) and
documentation and tooling (mainly perf). Plus misc core noise, mainly
mm.

But most of it looks pretty small, with a couple of bigger blips in
the diffstat (intel pstate cpufreq driver, mac802.11 data rates, xen
memory allocation helpers). But even those blips aren't exactly huge,
they just end up standing out by being more than a few handfuls of
lines of change.

So I certainly can't claim that things have calmed down, but hopefully
this was pretty much it. Knock wood.

Go test. Pretty please.

                 Linus
  • Kernel prepatch 5.9-rc4

    The 5.9-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing.

  • Linux 5.9-rc4 Kernel Released

    Linus Torvalds took some time out of his US Labor Day weekend to issue the fourth weekly release candidate of the Linux 5.9 kernel.

    Even with the US holiday kicking off at the weekend, Linux 5.9-rc4 ticked up in activity but that is in part because 5.9-rc3 was smaller than normal due to timing of pull requests.

Kate - Color Themes

KTextEditor (and therefore Kate/KWrite/KDevelop/…) has a concept of color themes since more than one decade. In the KTextEditor UI this is called a “Schema” at the moment. (Don’t ask me why it wasn’t called color theme or something like this, seems I wasn’t that clever at choosing names in the past.) The user can configure the colors inside the settings and the stuff is saved in some very ancient way (nice string lists of hand-crafted text output of colors/bools/…) inside KConfig INI files. There is some import/export of this stuff based on KConfig INI files, too. Read more

Jonathan Carter: DebConf 20 Online

My first one was DebConf7. Initially I mostly started watching the videos because I wanted to learn more about packaging. I had just figured out how to create binary packages by hand, and have read through the new maintainers guide, but a lot of it was still a mystery. By the end of DebConf7 my grasp of source packages was still a bit thin, but other than that, I ended up learning a lot more about Debian during DebConf7 than I had hoped for, and over the years, the quality of online participation for each DebConf has varied a lot. I think having a completely online DebConf, where everyone was remote, helped raise awareness about how important it is to make the remote experience work well, and I hope that it will make people who run sessions at physical events in the future consider those who are following remotely a bit more. During some BoF sessions, it was clear that some teams haven’t talked to each other face to face in a while, and I heard at least 3 teams who said “This was nice, we should do more regular video calls!”. Our usual communication methods of e-mail lists and IRC serve us quite well, for the most part, but sometimes having an actual conversation with the whole team present at the same time can do wonders for dealing with many kind of issues that is just always hard to deal with in text based mediums. There were three main languages used in this DebConf. We’ve had more than one language at a DebConf before, but as far as I know it’s the first time that we had multiple talks over 3 languages (English, Malayalam and Spanish). Read more Also: Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in August 2020

today's howtos

Software: HomeBank Release, Browsh in Sparky, Upcoming Kate and Chrome/Chromium

           
  • HomeBank 5.4.3

    HomeBank is a free software (as in "free speech" and also as in "free beer") that will assist you to manage your personal accounting. It is designed to easy to use and be able to analyse your personal finance and budget in detail using powerful filtering tools and beautiful charts. If you are looking for a completely free and easy application to manage your personal accounting, budget, finance then HomeBank should be the software of choice.

    •        
  • Browsh

    There is a new application available for Sparkers: Browsh What is Browsh? Browsh is a fully interactive, real-time, and modern text-based browser rendered to TTYs and browsers… …Browsh is different in that it’s backed by a real browser, namely headless Firefox, to create a purely text-based version of web pages and web apps. These can be easily rendered in a terminal or indeed, ironically, in another browser. Do note that currently the browser client doesn’t have feature parity with the terminal client.

    •        
  • Kate - Color Themes

    Two years ago, we migrated our syntax highlighting to KSyntaxHighlighting. That was some work done mostly at the Akademy 2018. What we didn’t touch during that port: KSyntaxHighlighting has an own color theme concept that allows more or less all that we did support in KTextEditor but on the base of much better defined JSON .theme files. This means you can now have a theme being self-contained in a small file and you need not to import it somewhere into a large configuration mess but just place it like a highlighting definition file in some folder in either the system-wide or user-wide XDG directory “org.kde.syntax-highlighting/themes”. If you use KSyntaxHighlighting or KTextEditor in your own application, you can even just bundle these themes as Qt resources in “:/org.kde.syntax-highlighting/themes” inside your application binary. This simplifies bundling of own themes a lot. Starting with Frameworks version 5.75 we will start to make use of this variant of color themes. KSyntaxHighlighting themes now show up as color themes inside KTextEditor based applications like Kate and are usable out of the box. The change was done in this merge request. The UI is changed to call this “Color Theme” instead of “Schema”, the font choosing is decoupled from this now in the settings dialog. Color themes can only alter the coloring and text attributes like bold/italic/underline/…, but not switch the font itself. Per default the default color theme for KTextEditor based applications in now automatically selected based on the configured KDE color theme, e.g. for dark themes you will get a dark theme per default, for light themes a light one.

  • Chrome 87 Dev Builds Trying Again With X11+Wayland Ozone Enabled

    While Chrome 86 entered beta with many features, Chrome 87 in development has re-enabled the Wayland+X11 Ozone support as another attempt at improving the Wayland support experience off the single binary. As of the Chrome/Chromium 87.0.4252.0 dev build, the support has been relanded for using X11 and Ozone and fixes Vulkan tests on Linux with the Skia renderer as well as ANGLE tests on Linux Ozone.

