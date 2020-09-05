Linux 5.9-rc4
Hey, last weekend I said that rc3 was fairly small, and it was likely due to the usual timing fluctuations in pull requests. And guess what? Here we are, a week later, and yup - rc4 has all the pieces that were missing from rc3, and is larger than usual. It's not outrageously so, and we've had bigger rc4's, so it while it's a bit larger than average, it's all well within the normal range, and not something I'll lose any sleep over. We've got changes all over, with the expected networking fixes perhaps standing out, but there's all the usual suspects: drivers (sound, nvme, gpu, iommu, mmc etc), filesystems (btrfs, afs, affs(!) and xfs), architecture updates (a little bit of this, a little bit of that) and documentation and tooling (mainly perf). Plus misc core noise, mainly mm. But most of it looks pretty small, with a couple of bigger blips in the diffstat (intel pstate cpufreq driver, mac802.11 data rates, xen memory allocation helpers). But even those blips aren't exactly huge, they just end up standing out by being more than a few handfuls of lines of change. So I certainly can't claim that things have calmed down, but hopefully this was pretty much it. Knock wood. Go test. Pretty please. Linus
The 5.9-rc4 kernel prepatch is out for testing.
Linus Torvalds took some time out of his US Labor Day weekend to issue the fourth weekly release candidate of the Linux 5.9 kernel.
Even with the US holiday kicking off at the weekend, Linux 5.9-rc4 ticked up in activity but that is in part because 5.9-rc3 was smaller than normal due to timing of pull requests.
Kate - Color Themes
KTextEditor (and therefore Kate/KWrite/KDevelop/…) has a concept of color themes since more than one decade. In the KTextEditor UI this is called a “Schema” at the moment. (Don’t ask me why it wasn’t called color theme or something like this, seems I wasn’t that clever at choosing names in the past.) The user can configure the colors inside the settings and the stuff is saved in some very ancient way (nice string lists of hand-crafted text output of colors/bools/…) inside KConfig INI files. There is some import/export of this stuff based on KConfig INI files, too.
Jonathan Carter: DebConf 20 Online
My first one was DebConf7. Initially I mostly started watching the videos because I wanted to learn more about packaging. I had just figured out how to create binary packages by hand, and have read through the new maintainers guide, but a lot of it was still a mystery. By the end of DebConf7 my grasp of source packages was still a bit thin, but other than that, I ended up learning a lot more about Debian during DebConf7 than I had hoped for, and over the years, the quality of online participation for each DebConf has varied a lot. I think having a completely online DebConf, where everyone was remote, helped raise awareness about how important it is to make the remote experience work well, and I hope that it will make people who run sessions at physical events in the future consider those who are following remotely a bit more. During some BoF sessions, it was clear that some teams haven’t talked to each other face to face in a while, and I heard at least 3 teams who said “This was nice, we should do more regular video calls!”. Our usual communication methods of e-mail lists and IRC serve us quite well, for the most part, but sometimes having an actual conversation with the whole team present at the same time can do wonders for dealing with many kind of issues that is just always hard to deal with in text based mediums. There were three main languages used in this DebConf. We’ve had more than one language at a DebConf before, but as far as I know it’s the first time that we had multiple talks over 3 languages (English, Malayalam and Spanish). Also: Thorsten Alteholz: My Debian Activities in August 2020
Software: HomeBank Release, Browsh in Sparky, Upcoming Kate and Chrome/Chromium
