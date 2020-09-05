Wow! Eric Londo, FrontPageLinux.com contributor, wrote an amazing article about the History of Unix and Linux entitled "A Guide Through The History of Unix & Linux: Everything You Need To Know". It's just Wow! This video has 6 Cool things about the History of Unix & Linux that you can get from this article and the article has a whole lot more!

Until I discovered tdrop I didn't really see what someone might want to use a scratchpad or dropdown terminal but I sort of get it now, they can actually be really useful if you don't want to disturb the window you're currently on. Obviously you don't need it but it's still kind of cool and tdrop will help you turn any terminal with any window manager into a scratchpad.

If you dig the slick look of Ubuntu Kylin’s UKUI desktop you’re gonna love what’s coming later this year — so fair warning: spoilers follow. UKUI 3.1 is the next major version of the bespoke Qt-based desktop environment. The update will ship as part of Ubuntu Kylin 20.10 which is due out this October. For UKUI 3.1 Kylin devs have deftly built on the foundations they laid in the UKUI 3.0 ‘Preview’. That version, which features in Ubuntu Kylin 20.04 LTS, has now been downloaded over 3 million times since April and received more than 500 updates in the past 4 months alone. But bug fixes, stability improvements, and performance tweaks are something of a given. We all expect those. What you want to know is if there are any visual changes on the way — and I’m pleased to tell you that there are!

Kate - Color Themes KTextEditor (and therefore Kate/KWrite/KDevelop/…) has a concept of color themes since more than one decade. In the KTextEditor UI this is called a “Schema” at the moment. (Don’t ask me why it wasn’t called color theme or something like this, seems I wasn’t that clever at choosing names in the past.) The user can configure the colors inside the settings and the stuff is saved in some very ancient way (nice string lists of hand-crafted text output of colors/bools/…) inside KConfig INI files. There is some import/export of this stuff based on KConfig INI files, too.