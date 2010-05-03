CrowPi2 Raspberry Pi 4 Education Laptop Review
CrowPi2 looks to be a great little platform to learn about electronics, programming, and the basics of artificial intelligence thanks to over one hundred lessons and tutorials. Multiple kids can make use of the laptop since there can be an offline account of each that keeps track of the progress of each student.
But the platform is not perfect. Sometimes samples won’t work without messing with the command line, as some instructions may not be complete. Some Project samples simply do not work as intended, but hopefully, this will be fixed before shipping to backers. I could not really find any (active) online resources for CrowPi2 and the earlier CrowPi, but Elecrow does have a Wiki for their other products.
Another potential issue is that the fan is really loud, especially when you take out the keyboard to play with the electronics module underneath. As we’ve seen in the review it might be possible to convert it into a fanless laptop with some minimal efforts.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 912 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
56 min 42 sec ago
20 hours 28 min ago
21 hours 26 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago