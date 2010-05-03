Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Monday 7th of September 2020 07:45:55 AM

RT-Thread is an open source real-time operating system used for programming Internet of Things (IoT) devices. FinSH is RT-Thread's command-line component, and it provides a set of operation interfaces enabling users to contact a device from the command line. It's mainly used to debug or view system information.

Usually, development debugging is displayed using hardware debuggers and printf logs. In some cases, however, these two methods are not very useful because it's abstracted from what's running, and they can be difficult to parse. RT-Thread is a multi-thread system, though, which is helpful when you want to know the state of a running thread, or the current state of a manual control system. Because it's multi-threaded, you're able to have an interactive shell, so you can enter commands, call a function directly on the device to get the information you need, or control the program's behavior. This may seem ordinary to you if you're only used to modern operating systems such as Linux or BSD, but for hardware hackers this is a profound luxury, and a far cry from wiring serial cables directly onto boards to get glimpses of errors.

