Linux Candy: eDEX-UI – sci-fi computer terminal emulator and system monitor
Who loves eye candy? Don’t be shy — you can raise both hands!!
Linux Candy is a series of articles covering interesting eye candy software. We only feature open source software in this series.
Some of the programs in this series are purely cosmetic, frivilous pieces of fun. Candy at their finest. But we also include some programs that aren’t purely decorative. eDEX-UI is one such example. It’s certainly not a traditional program though.
eDEX-UI is an open source terminal emulator and system monitor which does things very different. It’s inspired by the TRON Legacy movie effects.
It uses Electron, so don’t expect it to be lightweight.
