Today in Techrights
- [Meme] Ban Genocide, Not Words
- Pocock on Debian, Harassment, Abuse and Expulsions
- BSD, and Ultra-Orthodoxy in Free Software
- What Richard Stallman Wrote One Year Ago (to Get Himself ‘Canceled’) and His Explanation of What He Said
- The Linux Foundation Pays News Sites to Plant/Embed Puff Pieces in Them. By Doing That It Associates ‘Linux’ With the Controversial Attack on Actual Journalism.
- Safety (‘Safe Space’) or Fake Community?
- How to Spot Diversion Tactics (Excuses and Distractions From Articles Not Convenient to the Reader)
- Reality and Expectation: GNU/Linux Isn’t Hiding Anything and That Makes It a Lot Stronger (No Embarrassing ‘Leaks’)
- Leadership and Gossip in Debian
- More People Should Get Involved in the Fight for Software Freedom (in a World Where Software Increasingly Manages or Mismanages Everything)
- How Debian Handles Tragedy
- [Meme] When Public Interest Groups Get Warped/Transformed Into Corporate Lobbying Fronts
- Social Control Media Ought Not Influence Election Outcomes (But It Does, Oftentimes Based on Misinformation, No Quality Control)
- IRC Proceedings: Sunday, September 06, 2020
- IRC Proceedings: Saturday, September 05, 2020
- Links 6/9/2020: GNUnet 0.13.3, Akademy 2020 Day 2, Python 3.5.10
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- 832 reads
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Recent comments
56 min 42 sec ago
20 hours 28 min ago
21 hours 26 min ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 10 hours ago
1 day 15 hours ago
2 days 4 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago
2 days 7 hours ago